Report: Tennessee turns search focus to Mike Gundy

By John TaylorNov 28, 2017, 11:39 AM EST
4 Comments

Here we go.  Again.

The last time the Tennesse job was open in 2012, after Derek Dooley was summarily dismissed, Mike Gundy was rumored to be a candidate.  Gundy, of course, opted to remain in Stillwater as the head coach at Oklahoma State.

Nearly five years later, and the Vols job is again open.  And Gundy is again connected to it — in fact, he’s reportedly interviewed for the position.

In June of this year, Gundy and OSU reached an agreement on a new five-year deal that replaced the old one set to expire in December of 2019

The news on Gundy comes amidst a rough 48-hour stretch in the Vols’ search for a new head coach.

First, there was the Greg Schiano debacle that began Sunday and could continue on for days or even weeks.  Monda, Matt Campbell, who was reportedly a UT target, signed a new contract to remain at Iowa State.  Then, last night, it was reported that David Cutcliffe had (again) declined the Vols’ advances.

Alabama DC, Penn State OC among candidates for Miss. St. job

By John TaylorNov 28, 2017, 11:06 AM EST
1 Comment

Nick Saban could soon find himself with another protegé in the SEC, this one in the same division.

The Jackson Clarion Ledger has reported that Alabama defensive coordinator Jeremy Pruitt is a candidate for the head-coaching vacancy at Mississippi State.  The Tuscaloosa News takes it a step further, reporting that Pruitt has already interviewed for the job.

The Clarion Ledger notes that the 43-year-old coordinator has not been offered the position.

Pruitt is in his second stint with Saban in Tuscaloosa, spending 2010-12 as the Crimson Tide’s secondary coach and the past two seasons as coordinator.  In between, he held the same job at Florida State (2013) and Georgia (2014-15).

In addition to Pruitt, Bruce Feldman of SI.com tweeted late Monday night that Penn State offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead “is a strong candidate” for the Starkville vacancy.  The USA Today‘s Dan Wolken also tweeted on MSU’s interest in the coordinator.

The 44-year-old Moorhead spent the 2012-15 seasons as the head coach at FCS Fordham before taking over the Nittany Lions’ offense in 2016.  In his last three seasons at Fordham, he led the Rams into the FCS playoffs each year and a record of 32-8 in that span.

Illinois LB Tré Watson tweets decision to transfer

By John TaylorNov 28, 2017, 9:55 AM EST
Leave a comment

Yep, yet another transfer that will be one of myriad such moves in the coming weeks.

On his personal Twitter account, Tré Watson announced Monday that he has decided to transfer out of the Illinois football program. The redshirt sophomore, in explaining his decision, wrote that “[i]n looking at the direction of the program and what changes are occurring this is the best decision for my [long-term] future.”

Watson did not detail what changes are occurring that helped trigger the move.

As a graduate transfer, Watson could play immediately at another FBS program for his final season of eligibility.

In nine games this season — he missed three because of an injury — Watson totaled 65 tackles, good for tied for third on the team. The linebacker’s 4.5 tackles for loss were tied for second on the Fighting Illini.

Last season, Watson earned honorable mention All-Big Ten honors after starting eight of 12 games and finishing second on the team in tackles with 102.

Starting QB one of three transferring from Minnesota

By John TaylorNov 28, 2017, 7:37 AM EST
4 Comments

With the regular seasons of dozens of bowl-less teams at an end, it’s time for the transfer train to fire up and head out of the station.

The most recent but certainly not the last to witness personnel attrition is Minnesota, with the Golden Gophers losing a trio of players to transfer — quarterback Demry Croft and wide receivers Hunter Register and Rashad Still. The most noteworthy of the three is Croft.

A university spokesman confirmed to the St. Paul Pioneer Press that Croft, who started the last six games of the 2017 season for the bowl-less Gophers, had asked for a release from his scholarship shortly after Saturday’s loss to No. 5 Wisconsin. Head coach P.J. Fleck granted that request, although it’s unknown what if any restrictions were involved.

Late Monday night, Croft addressed the reports via Twitter.

This season, Croft completed 42 percent of his 122 passes for 674 yards, four touchdowns and seven interceptions. His 87.6 pass efficiency rating is not amongst the top 125 quarterbacks in the country.

Conversely, his 309 yards rushing and four rushing touchdowns were fourth and third on the team, respectively.

As a redshirt sophomore, Croft will have two seasons of eligibility remaining after leaving. Barring something unforeseen, Croft would have to sit out the 2018 season to satisfy NCAA transfer rules if he transfers to another FBS program. A move to an FCS (or lower) school would allow him to play immediately next season.

Still caught passes for the Gophers each of the past three seasons.  While he had just two (for 68 yards) in 2017, he had 18 receptions in each of the previous two seasons.  Still’s three receiving touchdowns in 2015 was tied for second on the team that year.

As for Register, he was a three-star member of Minnesota’s 2015 recruiting class. After redshirting as a true freshman, Register caught one pass for six yards in 2016 and then played mainly on special teams this season.

Register, a Louisiana native, announced his decision to transfer on Twitter.

Report: David Cutcliffe tells Tennessee he’s not interested

By John TaylorNov 27, 2017, 10:49 PM EST
22 Comments

Did you ever imagine a day when the head football coach at Duke would turn down the opportunity for the same job at Tennessee?  Yet, here we are.

Even before Tennessee’s search for a head coach became a national punchline, it was thought that David Cutcliffe could be an option for the Vols.  After athletic director John Currie‘s pursuit of Greg Schiano was scuttled, there was a growing sentiment that Cutcliffe was the man who could right the listing Vols football ship.

Monday night, Chris Low of ESPN.com reported that Cutcliffe won’t be riding into Knoxville on a white horse as he’s turned down the Vols’ overtures after the university reached out to him.  Instead, he’ll remain with the Blue Devils despite deep, deep ties to the UT football program.

Cutcliffe spent two different stints with the Volunteers, the first from 1982-98 and the second in 2006-07.

The head coach at Duke since 2008, Cutcliffe has gone 58-67 in those ten seasons and led the Blue Devils to five bowl berths.  In the 18 years prior to Cutcliffe’s arrival, the program won a total of 35 games.  They also appeared in five bowl games in the previous 63 years before Cutcliffe’s arrival.