UCF AD blasts latest CFB Playoff ranking: “You’ve gotta be kidding me!!!”

This has been a somewhat busy season for college football for a handful of the nation’s top programs trying to reach the College Football Playoff. With both of the top two teams in the country taking their first loss over the Thanksgiving weekend and some shuffling in the rankings, the College Football Playoff selection committee continues to not give UCF much of a chance to climb higher in the rankings unless they are forced to bump the undefeated Knights up a spot or two.

This week, UCF came in at No. 14 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, moving up one spot from the previous week following a thrilling victory over USF. The Knights have managed to move up four spots since the initial playoff rankings were revealed in Week 9. After seeing UCF only manage to move up to No. 14 while two teams from the Pac-12 with a combined five losses moved ahead of them (Stanford went from No. 21 to No. 12 and Washington climbed from No. 17 to No. 13), UCF Athletics Director Danny White shared his reaction with his Twitter followers.

You've gotta be kidding me!!! — Danny White (@UCFDannyWhite) November 29, 2017

White later went a little deeper and defended UCF rival South Florida, suggesting the Bulls should be ranked in the top 25 as well. White also suggested the committee is not properly evaluating the American Athletic Conference.

The biggest disrespect here is how in the world is @USFFootball not in the #CFP Top 25?! They have a heck of a FB team. The American is much stronger than what tonight's ranking indicates. It's about the present & the future, not the past! #Power6 — Danny White (@UCFDannyWhite) November 29, 2017

The reality of this system has been crystal clear since the day it was born. A Group of Five conference champion can go undefeated, but this is a system that favors the power conferences and allows for more for errors. Life in the Group of Five will only be likely to yield the one reserve spot in a big bowl game. That’s how the system has been organized.

UCF is still a really good and fun team, and a No. 14 ranking is a testament to that. And they might even beat a couple of teams currently ranked ahead of them if given the opportunity.

Follow @KevinOnCFB