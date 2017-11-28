WATCH: Georgia Tech player knocks out teammate with one punch

If this football thing doesn’t work out for Step Durham, he may have a future in another, slightly more violent sport.

Durham (pictured) and Lance Austin are teammates on the Georgia Tech football team, each playing in the defensive secondary for the Yellow Jackets. In a video obtained by TMZ.com, Durham is seen absolutely laying out Austin with one right cross to the chin/jaw. As Austin is laying unconscious sprawled on the floor, Durham is seen attempting to wake his teammate up, to no avail.

WARNING: a bit of NSFW language is included, so be aware.

According to TMZ, the incident occurred at Tech’s practice facility prior to the start of spring practice. The football program has been aware of the incident, and neither player missed any playing time because of it.

“Georgia Tech’s football coaching staff became aware of the incident between teammates and friends shortly after it occurred,” the school said in a statement. “Discipline was handled internally.”

Both players involved are senior starters for the Yellow Jackets and played in every game this season. Durham had one of Tech’s six interceptions this season, while he led the team in passes broken up (five) and passes defensed (six).