After transfer report, Ja’Raymond Hall says he hasn’t made a decision on future at Michigan

For the second time today, and third time in less than a week, Michigan has seen its roster hit with attrition. Maybe
247Sports.com‘s Sam Webb reported overnight that Ja’Raymond Hall has been granted a release from his U-M scholarship. The offensive lineman’s intention is to transfer, with Arizona and Iowa State listed as potential destinations.
However, Hall responded on social media late Wednesday morning that he hasn’t made a decision on his future in Ann Arbor.
If Hall ultimately leaves and lands at either of the two programs mentioned in the report, or any other FBS school for that matter, he would have to sit out the 2018 season. That would then leave him with three years of eligibility that he can start using in 2019.
Hall was a four-star 2017 signee who 247Sports.com rated as the No. 8 player at any position in the state of Michigan. He was an early enrollee who participated in spring practice, but didn’t see the field his true freshman season.
On Instagram Sunday, quarterback Wilton Speight announced his decision to transfer from the Wolverines. On the same social media site Tuesday, wide receiver Drake Harris did the same.
In what has been a busy week on Michigan’s waiver wire, Wolverines quarterback Alex Malzone has announced he will join teammates Wilton Speight and Drake Harris in leaving Ann Arbor.
“It has been an awesome 3 years playing for the University of Michigan that I will cherish forever,” Malzone said in an Instagram post. “It was a dream of mine to play for the University of Michigan and it’s been an honor to wear the winged helmet. I will be graduating in April and will become a graduate transfer with 2 years left to play. Thank you to the Michigan coaching staff that has helped me mature and develop over these years. I’ve had great experiences with this team and have made relationships that will last a lifetime. I’m excited to continue my journey playing this great game. Go Blue!”
A junior from Farmington Hills, Mich., Malzone appeared in two games as a Wolverine but did not record a statistic. His departure, coupled with Speight’s, means Michigan will return only three quarterbacks to next year’s team. Brandon Peters, a sophomore, appeared in five games and threw 64 passes, but suffered a concussion and did not appear in the Ohio State game. Sophomore Michael Sessa and true freshman Dylan McCaffrey have not seem game action in their Michigan careers.
Peters and McCaffrey are expected to compete for the starting 2018 job, which would be true whether or not Malzone returned to campus.
This is a bit of a twist.
Late last week, it was reported that Cal offensive coordinator Beau Baldwin was expected to be named as the permanent head football coach at Oregon State. While it looks as if OSU will indeed hire a Pac-12 coordinator, it won’t be the one from Cal.
Jonathan Smith has spent the past four seasons on Chris Petersen’s Washington staff as co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. This would be the 38-year-old’s first head-coaching job.
This will also serve as a homecoming as Smith played his college football for the Beavers. Smith was a quarterback at OSU from 1998-2001.
There was speculation earlier in the week that 70-year-old Dennis Erickson, Smith’s college coach, would be brought in, with Smith coming along as a coach-in-waiting and coordinator. Instead, Erickson’s former player will be flying solo.
And, in other news, water is wet and the sky is blue.
In one of the most “duh!” votes of award season, the ACC announced Wednesday that Lamar Jackson has been named as the conference’s Player of the Year. Jackson received 51 of a possible 59 votes, with the remaining going to North Carolina State Bradley Chubb (six), Clemson’s Clelin Farrell (one) and Clemson’s Christian Wilkins (one).
Jackson won the same award last season on his way to claiming the 2016 Heisman Trophy.
The Louisville quarterback also, obviously, won the ACC’s Offensive Player of the Year Award in even more dominant fashion with 57 of 59 votes. Clemson’s Kelly Bryant and North Carolina State’s Jaylen Samuels split the remaining votes.
Chubb was named Defensive Player of the Year by a Jackson-esque margin, with 45 first-place votes. Farrell and Wilkins had four apiece.
Yesterday, the ACC named Miami’s Mark Richt as its Coach of the Year.
This is potentially very damaging news for The U at a most inopportune time.
The Miami Herald is reporting that Ahmmon Richards suffered an injury during practice Wednesday morning and he was carted off the field. The nature of the wide receiver’s injury is unknown, and head coach Mark Richt declined to discuss the wide receiver’s status moving forward.
The reported injury comes three days before Miami faces Clemson in the ACC championship game, with the winner ticketed for a spot in the College Football Playoff.
Richards is currently third on the Hurricanes in receptions (24) receiving yards (439) and receiving touchdowns. His 18.3 yards per reception is third on the team among players with 10 or more catches.
Any loss of Richards would be compounded by the fact that starting tight end Chris Herndon will miss the remainder of the season with a knee injury. Herndon is currently third on the team in all three major receiving categories (40-477-4).