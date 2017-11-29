After transfer report, Ja’Raymond Hall says he hasn’t made a decision on future at Michigan

For the second time today, and third time in less than a week, Michigan has seen its roster hit with attrition. Maybe

247Sports.com‘s Sam Webb reported overnight that Ja’Raymond Hall has been granted a release from his U-M scholarship. The offensive lineman’s intention is to transfer, with Arizona and Iowa State listed as potential destinations.

However, Hall responded on social media late Wednesday morning that he hasn’t made a decision on his future in Ann Arbor.

If Hall ultimately leaves and lands at either of the two programs mentioned in the report, or any other FBS school for that matter, he would have to sit out the 2018 season. That would then leave him with three years of eligibility that he can start using in 2019.

Hall was a four-star 2017 signee who 247Sports.com rated as the No. 8 player at any position in the state of Michigan. He was an early enrollee who participated in spring practice, but didn’t see the field his true freshman season.

On Instagram Sunday, quarterback Wilton Speight announced his decision to transfer from the Wolverines. On the same social media site Tuesday, wide receiver Drake Harris did the same.