Four-star 2014 WR Drake Harris to transfer from Michigan

One of the most decorated players in the last recruiting class prior Jim Harbaugh‘s arrival in Ann Arbor has decided to move out of the Big House.
On his Instagram account Tuesday night, Drake Harris announced that he “will be continuing my football career elsewhere.” Harris thanked both Brady Hoke, who signed him and gave “a young boy his dream,” and Hoke’s successor, who the wide receiver said helped him expand his “athletic abilities and mold me into the athlete that I am today.”
I want to take this opportunity to first and foremost thank everyone who has believed in me up until this point. My journey has had many bumps in the road and the cards I have been dealt were not particularly ideal. However, the end is far from near. -To Coach Hoke, thank you for giving a young boy his dream of playing at The University of Michigan. -To Coach Harbaugh, thank you for helping me expound my athletic abilities and mold me into the athlete that I am today. -To my teammates, friends, family, and fans, you never gave up on me and always allowed me to see the light at the end of the tunnel. If It wasn’t for you all, I wouldn’t be where I am today. Without further notice, I will be continuing my football career elsewhere for my 5th year season. I will forever cherish my memories in the Big House and I will never forget the lessons and qualities that made me a Michigan man. Forever and always, GO BLUE!
As a graduate transfer, Harris would be able to use his final season of collegiate eligibility at another FBS program without having to sit out a year.
A four-star 2014 signee, Harris was rated as the No. 7 receiver in the country; the No. 3 player at any position in the state of Michigan; and the No. 68 player overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. Just one signee in the Wolverines’ class that year, five-star athlete and 2017 NFL first-round draft pick Jabrill Peppers, was rated higher than Harris.
Despite that impressive recruiting pedigree, Harris was never able to turn the recruiting hype into on-field production. During his four seasons at U-M, he caught eight passes for 50 yards, including one for 10 against Ohio State this season.
Harris also spent time as a cornerback in 2017.