Harvard-Yale game moving to Fenway Park in 2018

By Zach BarnettNov 29, 2017, 7:16 PM EST
We pause from the coaching and player upheaval in FBS to bring you a cool story from the lower level: the most storied game in FCS is moving to one of America’s most historic sporting venues.

Harvard and Yale will play their 2018 game at Fenway Park, it was announced Wednesday. The game will be played on Nov. 17; it will be the 135th edition of the rivalry and the 50th anniversary of the famous 29-29 tie.

“The Harvard Yale football game is a classic matchup, and Fenway Park is a beloved Boston landmark and classic in its own right,” Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh told the Boston Herald. “Boston looks forward to hosting Harvard, and all visitors, in 2018 for this iconic game.”

The Harvard-Yale rivalry has been played since 1875 — a 4-0 Crimson win — and is college football’s third most-played rivalry. It will be the first game played off campus since 1894, not a typo, in a game known as the “Springfield Massacre,” which led to a riot that canceled the game for the two following years.

Fenway Park has hosted more college football games since Notre Dame and Boston College in 2015. Dartmouth-Brown, Maine-Massachusetts and Boston College-Connecticut all moved to Fenway this year.

Yale leads the all-time series, 67-59-8, and holds a 2-game winning streak. (Harvard owned a 9-game winning streak prior to that.) The Bulldogs’ 24-3 win allowed Yale to clinch the Ivy League championship.

Herm Edwards reportedly lands Arizona State job

By Zach BarnettNov 29, 2017, 7:43 PM EST
On Tuesday it was reported that Herm Edwards — yes, that Herm Edwards — was in the running for the Arizona State job.

On Wednesday it was reported he got the job.

Two Arizona State outlets reported that Edwards will indeed be the head coach of the Sun Devils, with one outlet reporting it has been done “for days.”

There’s no way to slice it: this is an odd move. Edwards has not coached since 2008 and has not coached in college in the lifetime of any current college player.

Edwards gave a radio interview Wednesday morning arguing he was the right man for the job. He also confirmed he would keep Todd Graham‘s staff in place, as AD Ray Anderson preferred.

According to the report from Sun Devil Source, the hiring will not be officially official under Edwards can earn the blessing of Dr. Michael Crow, which cannot happen until this weekend when the Arizona State president returns from a global education summit in China.

Edwards has worked at ESPN since leaving the Kansas City Chiefs after the ’08 season, and in recent years built a brand traveling the country as a motivational speaker. It was part of that work that got him the job, according to Sun Devil Source:

In consideration of Edwards’ candidacy for the job, Anderson was bolstered in part, according to a source, by the way in which Edwards impressed Alabama coach Nick Saban in annual talks he’s given to players at the school in recent years. Edwards has always participated as a coach of the Under Armour All-American Game in recent years, where he’s interacted with many of the nation’s top recruits.

Offensive coordinator Billy Napier, himself a former Nick Saban disciple, is expected to stay on and have a major hand in running the day-to-day aspects of the program, with Edwards taking more of a CEO role.

Arizona State went 7-5 this season and will play in a bowl game next month, to be determined on Sunday. The Sun Devils went 46-31 in the 6-year Graham era.

Michigan QB Alex Malzone announces transfer

By Zach BarnettNov 29, 2017, 4:52 PM EST
In what has been a busy week on Michigan’s waiver wire, Wolverines quarterback Alex Malzone has announced he will join teammates Wilton Speight and Drake Harris in leaving Ann Arbor.

“It has been an awesome 3 years playing for the University of Michigan that I will cherish forever,” Malzone said in an Instagram post. “It was a dream of mine to play for the University of Michigan and it’s been an honor to wear the winged helmet. I will be graduating in April and will become a graduate transfer with 2 years left to play. Thank you to the Michigan coaching staff that has helped me mature and develop over these years. I’ve had great experiences with this team and have made relationships that will last a lifetime. I’m excited to continue my journey playing this great game. Go Blue!”

A junior from Farmington Hills, Mich., Malzone appeared in two games as a Wolverine but did not record a statistic. His departure, coupled with Speight’s, means Michigan will return only three quarterbacks to next year’s team. Brandon Peters, a sophomore, appeared in five games and threw 64 passes, but suffered a concussion and did not appear in the Ohio State game. Sophomore Michael Sessa and true freshman Dylan McCaffrey have not seem game action in their Michigan careers.

Peters and McCaffrey are expected to compete for the starting 2018 job, which would be true whether or not Malzone returned to campus.

After transfer report, Ja’Raymond Hall says he hasn’t made a decision on future at Michigan

By John TaylorNov 29, 2017, 3:55 PM EST
For the second time today, and third time in less than a week, Michigan has seen its roster hit with attrition.  Maybe

247Sports.com‘s Sam Webb reported overnight that Ja’Raymond Hall has been granted a release from his U-M scholarship.  The offensive lineman’s intention is to transfer, with Arizona and Iowa State listed as potential destinations.

However, Hall responded on social media late Wednesday morning that he hasn’t made a decision on his future in Ann Arbor.

If Hall ultimately leaves and lands at either of the two programs mentioned in the report, or any other FBS school for that matter, he would have to sit out the 2018 season.  That would then leave him with three years of eligibility that he can start using in 2019.

Hall was a four-star 2017 signee who 247Sports.com rated as the No. 8 player at any position in the state of Michigan.  He was an early enrollee who participated in spring practice, but didn’t see the field his true freshman season.

On Instagram Sunday, quarterback Wilton Speight announced his decision to transfer from the Wolverines.  On the same social media site Tuesday, wide receiver Drake Harris did the same.

Oregon State reportedly settles on Washington’s Jonathan Smith as head coach

By John TaylorNov 29, 2017, 3:14 PM EST
This is a bit of a twist.

Late last week, it was reported that Cal offensive coordinator Beau Baldwin was expected to be named as the permanent head football coach at Oregon State.  While it looks as if OSU will indeed hire a Pac-12 coordinator, it won’t be the one from Cal.

Jonathan Smith has spent the past four seasons on Chris Petersen’s Washington staff as co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.  This would be the 38-year-old’s first head-coaching job.

This will also serve as a homecoming as Smith played his college football for the Beavers.  Smith was a quarterback at OSU from 1998-2001.

There was speculation earlier in the week that 70-year-old Dennis Erickson, Smith’s college coach, would be brought in, with Smith coming along as a coach-in-waiting and coordinator.  Instead, Erickson’s former player will be flying solo.