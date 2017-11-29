Harvard-Yale game moving to Fenway Park in 2018

We pause from the coaching and player upheaval in FBS to bring you a cool story from the lower level: the most storied game in FCS is moving to one of America’s most historic sporting venues.

Harvard and Yale will play their 2018 game at Fenway Park, it was announced Wednesday. The game will be played on Nov. 17; it will be the 135th edition of the rivalry and the 50th anniversary of the famous 29-29 tie.

“The Harvard Yale football game is a classic matchup, and Fenway Park is a beloved Boston landmark and classic in its own right,” Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh told the Boston Herald. “Boston looks forward to hosting Harvard, and all visitors, in 2018 for this iconic game.”

The Harvard-Yale rivalry has been played since 1875 — a 4-0 Crimson win — and is college football’s third most-played rivalry. It will be the first game played off campus since 1894, not a typo, in a game known as the “Springfield Massacre,” which led to a riot that canceled the game for the two following years.

Fenway Park has hosted more college football games since Notre Dame and Boston College in 2015. Dartmouth-Brown, Maine-Massachusetts and Boston College-Connecticut all moved to Fenway this year.

Yale leads the all-time series, 67-59-8, and holds a 2-game winning streak. (Harvard owned a 9-game winning streak prior to that.) The Bulldogs’ 24-3 win allowed Yale to clinch the Ivy League championship.