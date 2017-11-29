Lamar Jackson collects second straight ACC Player of the Year award

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

And, in other news, water is wet and the sky is blue.

In one of the most “duh!” votes of award season, the ACC announced Wednesday that Lamar Jackson has been named as the conference’s Player of the Year. Jackson received 51 of a possible 59 votes, with the remaining going to North Carolina State Bradley Chubb (six), Clemson’s Clelin Farrell (one) and Clemson’s Christian Wilkins (one).

Jackson won the same award last season on his way to claiming the 2016 Heisman Trophy.

The Louisville quarterback also, obviously, won the ACC’s Offensive Player of the Year Award in even more dominant fashion with 57 of 59 votes. Clemson’s Kelly Bryant and North Carolina State’s Jaylen Samuels split the remaining votes.

Chubb was named Defensive Player of the Year by a Jackson-esque margin, with 45 first-place votes. Farrell and Wilkins had four apiece.

Yesterday, the ACC named Miami’s Mark Richt as its Coach of the Year.