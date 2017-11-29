Lamar Jackson collects second straight ACC Player of the Year award

And, in other news, water is wet and the sky is blue.
In one of the most “duh!” votes of award season, the ACC announced Wednesday that Lamar Jackson has been named as the conference’s Player of the Year. Jackson received 51 of a possible 59 votes, with the remaining going to North Carolina State Bradley Chubb (six), Clemson’s Clelin Farrell (one) and Clemson’s Christian Wilkins (one).
Jackson won the same award last season on his way to claiming the 2016 Heisman Trophy.
The Louisville quarterback also, obviously, won the ACC’s Offensive Player of the Year Award in even more dominant fashion with 57 of 59 votes. Clemson’s Kelly Bryant and North Carolina State’s Jaylen Samuels split the remaining votes.
Chubb was named Defensive Player of the Year by a Jackson-esque margin, with 45 first-place votes. Farrell and Wilkins had four apiece.
Yesterday, the ACC named Miami’s Mark Richt as its Coach of the Year.
This is a bit of a twist.
Late last week, it was reported that Cal offensive coordinator Beau Baldwin was expected to be named as the permanent head football coach at Oregon State. While it looks as if OSU will indeed hire a Pac-12 coordinator, it won’t be the one from Cal.
Jonathan Smith has spent the past four seasons on Chris Petersen’s Washington staff as co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. This would be the 38-year-old’s first head-coaching job.
This will also serve as a homecoming as Smith played his college football for the Beavers. Smith was a quarterback at OSU from 1998-2001.
There was speculation earlier in the week that 70-year-old Dennis Erickson, Smith’s college coach, would be brought in, with Smith coming along as a coach-in-waiting and coordinator. Instead, Erickson’s former player will be flying solo.
This is potentially very damaging news for The U at a most inopportune time.
The Miami Herald is reporting that Ahmmon Richards suffered an injury during practice Wednesday morning and he was carted off the field. The nature of the wide receiver’s injury is unknown, and head coach Mark Richt declined to discuss the wide receiver’s status moving forward.
The reported injury comes three days before Miami faces Clemson in the ACC championship game, with the winner ticketed for a spot in the College Football Playoff.
Richards is currently third on the Hurricanes in receptions (24) receiving yards (439) and receiving touchdowns. His 18.3 yards per reception is third on the team among players with 10 or more catches.
Any loss of Richards would be compounded by the fact that starting tight end Chris Herndon will miss the remainder of the season with a knee injury. Herndon is currently third on the team in all three major receiving categories (40-477-4).
The coaching carousel is such a tangled, intertwined web. Case in point: Texas A&M.
With the firing of Kevin Sumlin, A&M is now in search of a head coach. Even prior to Sumlin’s dismissal, Florida State’s Jimbo Fisher was mentioned as a potential, or even likely, replacement. In the hopes of not getting caught with its search pants down, it was reported earlier today that, as assumed, FSU has already begun its due diligence on potential successors should Fisher bolt Tallahassee for College Station.
The only named mentioned in that vetting report? Oregon’s Willie Taggart. Coincidentally (or not), Andy Staples of SI.com is now reporting that Oregon has offered Taggart a new contract that would be worth in excess of $20 million as it looks to preemptively ward off FSU’s interest.
Taggart has deep ties to the state of Florida as he was born there and coached at USF for four seasons before taking the UO job last year.
In his first season with the Ducks, Taggart has them sitting at 7-5 coming off 4-8 2016 campaign. The improvement shouldn’t come as a surprise as he’s been a turnaround specialist wherever he’s been. Taggart took a Western Kentucky team that had won two games its previous two seasons to one that, after a two-win first year, won seven games in both the 2011 and 2012 seasons. South Florida was just 3-9 in 2012; after, again, a two-win first season and then four the second, the Bulls won eight games in 2015 and 11 in 2016.
The deep recruiting ties to the Sunshine State, obviously, would make him a very attractive target for FSU — and an expensive keep for the Ducks as just over $4 million annually likely won’t be enough to keep him from going home if he’s called.
Not surprisingly, unbeaten Central Florida snatched up some significant hardware as its conference doled out its postseason awards Wednesday.
UCF’s Scott Frost was named as the American Athletic Conference Coach of the Year by a unanimous vote of his fellow league coaches. Frost, who is widely expected to accept the job at his alma mater Nebraska not long after Saturday conference title game, has directed the Knights to a perfect 11-0 regular season in his second year at the school.
Frost’s quarterback, McKenzie Melton, was chosen as the AAC’s Offensive Player of the Year. In his breakout sophomore campaign, McKenzie currently sits second nationally in pass efficiency, behind only Oklahoma’s Baker Mayfield. He’s thrown 30 touchdowns against just six interceptions in 320 pass attempts, while also adding five touchdowns on the ground.
Houston’s Ed Oliver, a finalist for both the Nagurski Trophy and Outland Trophy, earned the conference’s Defensive Player of the Year honors. The sophomore is the first Cougar to win the award.
Memphis running back Tony Pollard was named Special Teams Player of the Year for the second year in a row, while Tigers teammate and cornerback TJ Carter was chosen as Rookie of the Year.