LOOK: Lane Kiffin trolls with Tennessee-Kim Jong Un meme

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

This is just savage.

Given how Tennessee’s search for a head coach has played out, there was a small but very vocal faction of Vols Nation that wanted Lane Kiffin to return. Yes, the very same Lane Kiffin that ditched UT for USC after just one season in Knoxville.

There was even a very pointed Twitter DM exchange between a former UT quarterback and the former UT head coach that perfectly encapsulated the heightened tensions quickly enveloping the thus-far botched hunt for a new head coach.

In the midst of all of the search tumult that’s gone down over the last few days, one tweet Tuesday night perfectly encapsulated the dark mood in Knoxville.

Kim Jung Un has turned down the Tennessee job https://t.co/3o4a0XtSRC — Benjamin Wolk (@benjaminwolk) November 29, 2017

Wednesday evening, Kiffin took a meme featuring that North Korean dictator and used it to take a little jab at his former employer amidst all of the turmoil.

Outside of running the rat poison thing into the ground — it was a good run, but we get it — the current FAU head coach easily has the most must-watch, must-follow Twitter feed of any coach in college football.