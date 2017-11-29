Mack Brown says he’d be interested in Arizona State job

Honestly, after last night’s development, why the hell not?

One of the stranger turns of the latest spinning of the coaching carousel went down Tuesday evening, with multiple reports emerging that Herm Edwards could be a candidate for the opening at Arizona State; it was subsequently confirmed by the current ESPN NFL analyst that he will indeed interview for the job this weekend.

The 63-year-old Edwards last coaching job at any level came with the NFL’s Kansas City Chiefs in 2008; his last (and only) college job was as the defensive backs coach at San Jose State from 1987-89.

Not long after, an individual with a lot more — not to mention much, much, much more recent — collegiate pedigree tossed his hat towards the ring if ASU’s wants to grab it and mull it over.

Just had Coach Mack Brown on the show and he would definitely be interested in talking to ASU about the head coaching job if they want to talk to him. Says he has one good run left in him. — John Gambadoro (@Gambo987) November 28, 2017

Simply comparing collegiate résumés, it’s not even close — but I think y’all already knew that.

Brown’s entire 41-year coaching career came at the FBS level. His last 29 years at that level came as a head coach, from Tulane (1985-87), North Carolina (1988-97) and, of course, Texas (1998-2013); he was also the head coach at Appalachian State in 1983 as well.

Obviously, Ray Anderson and the ASU boosters can do whatever they want, but, if a Herm Edwards-type is what they’re zeroing in on, they could certainly do a helluva lot worse than a former coach who’s just four years older than the perceived front-runner and with a collegiate pedigree that puts his to shame.