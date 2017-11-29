Miami WR Ahmmon Richards carted off field following practice injury

This is potentially very damaging news for The U at a most inopportune time.

The Miami Herald is reporting that Ahmmon Richards suffered an injury during practice Wednesday morning and he was carted off the field. The nature of the wide receiver’s injury is unknown, and head coach Mark Richt declined to discuss the wide receiver’s status moving forward.

The reported injury comes three days before Miami faces Clemson in the ACC championship game, with the winner ticketed for a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Richards is currently third on the Hurricanes in receptions (24) receiving yards (439) and receiving touchdowns. His 18.3 yards per reception is third on the team among players with 10 or more catches.

Any loss of Richards would be compounded by the fact that starting tight end Chris Herndon will miss the remainder of the season with a knee injury. Herndon is currently third on the team in all three major receiving categories (40-477-4).