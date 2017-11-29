Michigan QB Alex Malzone announces transfer

In what has been a busy week on Michigan’s waiver wire, Wolverines quarterback Alex Malzone has announced he will join teammates Wilton Speight and Drake Harris in leaving Ann Arbor.

“It has been an awesome 3 years playing for the University of Michigan that I will cherish forever,” Malzone said in an Instagram post. “It was a dream of mine to play for the University of Michigan and it’s been an honor to wear the winged helmet. I will be graduating in April and will become a graduate transfer with 2 years left to play. Thank you to the Michigan coaching staff that has helped me mature and develop over these years. I’ve had great experiences with this team and have made relationships that will last a lifetime. I’m excited to continue my journey playing this great game. Go Blue!”

A junior from Farmington Hills, Mich., Malzone appeared in two games as a Wolverine but did not record a statistic. His departure, coupled with Speight’s, means Michigan will return only three quarterbacks to next year’s team. Brandon Peters, a sophomore, appeared in five games and threw 64 passes, but suffered a concussion and did not appear in the Ohio State game. Sophomore Michael Sessa and true freshman Dylan McCaffrey have not seem game action in their Michigan careers.

Peters and McCaffrey are expected to compete for the starting 2018 job, which would be true whether or not Malzone returned to campus.