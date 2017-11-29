Associated Press

Mississippi State makes hiring of Penn State’s Joe Moorhead official

By John TaylorNov 29, 2017, 11:18 AM EST
Mississippi State has officially found Dan Mullen‘s replacement.

Sunday, Florida announced the hiring of Mullen as its new head football coach.  Following up on reports that surfaced overnight, MSU has confirmed that Joe Moorhead has been hired as Mullen’s successor.

Moorhead comes to Starkville after two seasons as the offensive coordinator at Penn State.  Outside of a graduate assistant position with the Pitt Panthers in 1998, that was his first coaching job at a Power Five program.

“During our search, it became unequivocally clear who our next football coach was and that man was Joe Moorhead,” MSU athletic director John Cohen said in a statement. “Joe is a winner, a man of integrity with a blue-collar work ethic and an ability to motivate others that our student-athletes will gravitate to. His innovative offensive philosophy is a perfect fit for our program and will keep us on a path to competing for championships. I was also impressed with his detailed defensive plan. He will demand excellence on and off the field and maximize the resources we have to continue to be successful in the SEC. We are proud to welcome Joe, his wife Jennifer, his daughter Kyra and sons Mason and Donovan to the Bulldog Family.

The 44-year-old Moorhead, a native of Pittsburgh, spent the 2012-15 seasons as the head coach at FCS Fordham before taking over the Nittany Lions’ offense in 2016.  In his last three seasons at Fordham, he led the Rams into the FCS playoffs each year and a record of 32-8 in that span.

Under Moorhead, the Nittany Lions are seventh nationally in points per game (41.6) in 2017 and finished the 2016 season 21st (37.6).  In James Franklin‘s first two seasons, they were 113th (20.6, 2014) and 100th (23.2, 2015) in that same category.

“It’s a tremendous honor to be a Mississippi State Bulldog,” Moorhead said in his statement. “I am thrilled to take the reins of an SEC program that has been as successful as this one has the past decade. I look forward to getting to know the young men on our team, hiring a staff and hitting the recruiting trail quickly. My family and I are excited about being a part of the Starkville community. I am grateful to John Cohen and Dr. Mark Keenum for giving me this opportunity, and I am proud to be your coach.”

Baker Mayfield, 2016 winner Lamar Jackson headline Walter Camp Award finalists

By John TaylorNov 29, 2017, 12:09 PM EST
Last year’s winner and the front-runner for it this season headline the finalists for one of the most prestigious awards in all of college football.

The Walter Camp Foundation on Wednesday announced the five finalists for the 2017 version of its Player of the Year Award.  There are a pair of quarterbacks — Louisville’s Lamar Jackson, Oklahoma’s Baker Mayfield — as well as a trio of running backs — Penn State’s Saquon Barkley, Stanford’s Bryce Love, San Diego State’s Rashad Penny — in the mix for the award.

Mayfield is considered the runaway favorite for this year’s Heisman Trophy, while Jackson, last year’s Heisman winner, also won the 2016 Camp Award.  Mayfield and Penny are seniors, the others juniors.

Below are the pertinents for each of the five finalists:

SAQUON BARKLEY – PENN STATE – JUNIOR
Barkley ranks second in the nation in all-purpose yardage (2,154; 179.5 yards per game). He has rushed for 1,134 yards and 16 touchdowns, totaling four 100-yard rushing efforts, for the 10-2 Nittany Lions. He has added 47 receptions for 594 yards and three more scores, and has also returned two kickoffs for touchdowns. Barkley has even thrown a touchdown pass this season.

LAMAR JACKSON – LOUISVILLE – JUNIOR
The 2016 Walter Camp Player of Year recipient, Jackson has accounted for 42 touchdowns (25 passing, 17 rushing) for the 8-4 Cardinals this season. He has thrown for 3,489 yards (241-for-399) and rushed for 1,443 yards. He passed 300 or more yards six times, and had nine 100-yard rushing efforts. He accounted for a season-high 525 yards of total offense (393 passing, 132 rushing) and six touchdowns in a win over North Carolina on Sept. 8.

BRYCE LOVE – STANFORD – JUNIOR
The leader of the Cardinal’s offense, Love ranks second in the nation with 1,848 rushing yards, averaging 8.6 yards per carry. Love has scored 16 touchdowns. Love has 10, 100-yard rushing efforts, including a season-best 301 (on 25 carries) and three touchdowns in a win over Arizona State on Sept. 30 that earned him Walter Camp National Offensive Player of the Week honors. Stanford (9-3) will play USC on Dec. 2 in the Pac-12 Championship Game.

BAKER MAYFIELD – OKLAHOMA – SENIOR
The leader of the third-ranked Sooners offense, Mayfield has passed for 4,097 yards (247-of-346) and 37 touchdowns. His 4,097 yards rank second in the nation. He has thrown for 300 or more yards nine times, including a career-best 598 (24-of-36, 5 touchdowns) in a win against Oklahoma State on Nov. 4 that earned him Walter Camp National Offensive Player of the Week honors. Oklahoma (11-1) will play TCU on Dec. 2 in the Big 12 Championship Game.

RASHAAD PENNY – SAN DIEGO STATE – SENIOR
The nation’s all-purpose yards leader (2,698; 224.8 yards per game), Penny has scored 24 touchdowns for the 10-2 Aztecs, coming four different ways this season – 19 rushing, 2 receiving, 2 kickoff return and 1 via punt return. Penny has rushed for a nation-leading 2,027 yards, averaging 7.4 yards per carry. Penny earned Walter Camp National Offensive Player of the Week honors twice this season (Sept. 9 and Nov. 19).

Reports: Tennessee shifts focus to Purdue’s Jeff Brohm

By John TaylorNov 29, 2017, 11:42 AM EST
After the being snubbed (again) by Mike Gundy… after the Greg Schiano pursuit blew up in their collective faces… after Matt Campbell inked a new deal at Iowa State… after David Cutcliffe (again) declined their advances… after all of that, Tennessee search for a new head coach has taken another turn.  And, potentially, a final one.

Per FootballScoop.com, said search is no centered on Purdue head football coach Jeff Brohm.  Subsequent to that, ESPN.com reported that the Vols have turned their focus to Brohm.  Per the latter site, the university has engaged in discussions with the target about the job.

In his first season at Purdue, Brohm has guided the Boilermakers to a 6-6 record.  In the four years prior to his arrival, the program won a combined nine games.  He also has the school bowl-eligible for the first time since the 2012 season.

Prior to that, he went 30-10 and won two conference championships in three seasons at Western Kentucky.

Should UT offer the job and Brohm accept, he would owe Purdue either $4.9 million or $5.9 million as part of a buyout, depending on when he was hired.

Should things with Brohm fall through, the university has already held discussions with SMU head coach Chad Morris.  Auburn defensive coordinator Kevin Steele is another name rumored to of some level of interest to the program.

Mack Brown says he’d be interested in Arizona State job

By John TaylorNov 29, 2017, 9:39 AM EST
Honestly, after last night’s development, why the hell not?

One of the stranger turns of the latest spinning of the coaching carousel went down Tuesday evening, with multiple reports emerging that Herm Edwards could be a candidate for the opening at Arizona State; it was subsequently confirmed by the current ESPN NFL analyst that he will indeed interview for the job this weekend.

The 63-year-old Edwards last coaching job at any level came with the NFL’s Kansas City Chiefs in 2008; his last (and only) college job was as the defensive backs coach at San Jose State from 1987-89.

Not long after, an individual with a lot more — not to mention much, much, much more recent — collegiate pedigree tossed his hat towards the ring if ASU’s wants to grab it and mull it over.

Simply comparing collegiate résumés, it’s not even close — but I think y’all already knew that.

Brown’s entire 41-year coaching career came at the FBS level. His last 29 years at that level came as a head coach, from Tulane (1985-87), North Carolina (1988-97) and, of course, Texas (1998-2013); he was also the head coach at Appalachian State in 1983 as well.

Obviously, Ray Anderson and the ASU boosters can do whatever they want, but, if a Herm Edwards-type is what they’re zeroing in on, they could certainly do a helluva lot worse than a former coach who’s just four years older than the perceived front-runner and with a collegiate pedigree that puts his to shame.

Georgia Tech players involved in knockout video release statements

By John TaylorNov 29, 2017, 8:22 AM EST
This will likely put this off-field situation to bed.

Tuesday, a video surfaced that showed one Georgia Tech football player, Step Durham, laying out and knocking out a teammate, fellow starting defensive back Lance Austin (pictured), with one punch.  The incident reportedly occurred prior to the start of spring practice this year in Tech’s practice facility.

WARNING: a bit of NSFW language is included, so be aware.

Shortly after the video went viral, Tech acknowledged it was aware of the incident between the seniors and stated unspecified discipline was handled internally.  Late Tuesday night, the football program released statements attributed to the two players involved, one of which confirmed that the incident was the result of a dispute that got violent instead of mere locker room horseplay.

Step Durham
First off, I would like to start by apologizing to Georgia Tech, my teammates – especially Lance Austin – and my coaches, fans and family for bringing a negative light on the school, the football program and my name.

My actions in the video that was made public today were unacceptable and the dispute should have been handled in a more adult manner. Taking disputes to a physical level is never the answer and I hope my peers take note of my mistake.

The incident occurred during the spring, which gave Lance and me an opportunity to discuss the matter and put it aside a long time ago. Lance and I have always had a brother-like relationship and brothers sometimes fight but, as I said before, the situation should have been handled in a more mature manner. I’m glad that even after the incident, our friendship remains strong.

I’m deeply sorry for my actions and, being an adult, I understand that consequences and judgment come with the actions shown. I hope to prove to those who don’t know me that I’m not a violent person whatsoever. I would respectfully ask those that have viewed the video not judge or categorize Lance or me based on what they saw in the video alone. Thank you.

Lance Austin
A lot has been made today of an incident that happened months ago. The video snippet of that incident is not beneficial to anyone. Step Durham apologized and we long ago put that incident behind us. As far as I’m concerned, there’s no further need for an apology. I forgave him already and we have since played well together as teammates this season. Like Step said, as brothers, we have put our aside our differences and our friendship remains strong.