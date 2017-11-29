WATCH: Florida State fan physically ushered out after asking Jimbo Fisher ‘where’s the loyalty?’

Things are getting a little, uhhh, tense in Tallahassee.

Even prior to Kevin Sumlin‘s firing at Texas A&M, Jimbo Fisher was connected to the potential opening in College Station. After Sumlin’s official dismissal this past weekend, the Fisher-to-Aggies rhetoric ratcheted up to the point where it’s now thought to be a matter of when not if Fisher heads to A&M, with the when seemingly pointing to very shortly after Florida State’s regular-season finale this Saturday.

Fisher did himself no favors by steadfastly refusing to even remotely address the speculation, further agitating an administration — and fan base — that’s already seen a handful of flirtations with other jobs over the last few years.

Wednesday night, Fisher appeared on his weekly live call-in show amidst the latest set of rumors. Why? Likely because he’s contractually obligated. But he appeared nonetheless, with one fan using the opportunity to very bluntly ask Fisher “where is the loyalty to the program” before the fan was physically pushed out by some sort of Road House-lite handler.

That’s not a good look for pretty much anyone involved.

What will be fascinating to see play out is how fans in attendance react at this weekend’s game at Doak Campbell Stadium, both because of this latest incident as well as the head coach’s utter silence on what seems to be an imminent departure. And what seems to be such an untenable situation that neither side will be able to walk it back.