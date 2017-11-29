Getty Images

WATCH: Florida State fan physically ushered out after asking Jimbo Fisher ‘where’s the loyalty?’

By John TaylorNov 29, 2017, 8:46 PM EST
Things are getting a little, uhhh, tense in Tallahassee.

Even prior to Kevin Sumlin‘s firing at Texas A&M, Jimbo Fisher was connected to the potential opening in College Station.  After Sumlin’s official dismissal this past weekend, the Fisher-to-Aggies rhetoric ratcheted up to the point where it’s now thought to be a matter of when not if Fisher heads to A&M, with the when seemingly pointing to very shortly after Florida State’s regular-season finale this Saturday.

Fisher did himself no favors by steadfastly refusing to even remotely address the speculation, further agitating an administration — and fan base — that’s already seen a handful of flirtations with other jobs over the last few years.

Wednesday night, Fisher appeared on his weekly live call-in show amidst the latest set of rumors.  Why?  Likely because he’s contractually obligated.  But he appeared nonetheless, with one fan using the opportunity to very bluntly ask Fisher “where is the loyalty to the program” before the fan was physically pushed out by some sort of Road House-lite handler.

That’s not a good look for pretty much anyone involved.

What will be fascinating to see play out is how fans in attendance react at this weekend’s game at Doak Campbell Stadium, both because of this latest incident as well as the head coach’s utter silence on what seems to be an imminent departure.  And what seems to be such an untenable situation that neither side will be able to walk it back.

LOOK: Lane Kiffin trolls with Tennessee-Kim Jong Un meme

By John TaylorNov 29, 2017, 10:10 PM EST
This is just savage.

Given how Tennessee’s search for a head coach has played out, there was a small but very vocal faction of Vols Nation that wanted Lane Kiffin to return. Yes, the very same Lane Kiffin that ditched UT for USC after just one season in Knoxville.

There was even a very pointed Twitter DM exchange between a former UT quarterback and the former UT head coach that perfectly encapsulated the heightened tensions quickly enveloping the thus-far botched hunt for a new head coach.

In the midst of all of the search tumult that’s gone down over the last few days, one tweet Tuesday night perfectly encapsulated the dark mood in Knoxville.

Wednesday evening, Kiffin took a meme featuring that North Korean dictator and used it to take a little jab at his former employer amidst all of the turmoil.

Outside of running the rat poison thing into the ground — it was a good run, but we get it — the current FAU head coach easily has the most must-watch, must-follow Twitter feed of any coach in college football.

Herm Edwards reportedly lands Arizona State job

By Zach BarnettNov 29, 2017, 7:43 PM EST
On Tuesday it was reported that Herm Edwards — yes, that Herm Edwards — was in the running for the Arizona State job.

On Wednesday it was reported he got the job.

Two Arizona State outlets reported that Edwards will indeed be the head coach of the Sun Devils, with one outlet reporting it has been done “for days.”

There’s no way to slice it: this is an odd move. Edwards has not coached since 2008 and has not coached in college in the lifetime of any current college player.

Edwards gave a radio interview Wednesday morning arguing he was the right man for the job. He also confirmed he would keep Todd Graham‘s staff in place, as AD Ray Anderson preferred.

According to the report from Sun Devil Source, the hiring will not be officially official under Edwards can earn the blessing of Dr. Michael Crow, which cannot happen until this weekend when the Arizona State president returns from a global education summit in China.

Edwards has worked at ESPN since leaving the Kansas City Chiefs after the ’08 season, and in recent years built a brand traveling the country as a motivational speaker. It was part of that work that got him the job, according to Sun Devil Source:

In consideration of Edwards’ candidacy for the job, Anderson was bolstered in part, according to a source, by the way in which Edwards impressed Alabama coach Nick Saban in annual talks he’s given to players at the school in recent years. Edwards has always participated as a coach of the Under Armour All-American Game in recent years, where he’s interacted with many of the nation’s top recruits.

Offensive coordinator Billy Napier, himself a former Nick Saban disciple, is expected to stay on and have a major hand in running the day-to-day aspects of the program, with Edwards taking more of a CEO role.

Arizona State went 7-5 this season and will play in a bowl game next month, to be determined on Sunday. The Sun Devils went 46-31 in the 6-year Graham era.

Harvard-Yale game moving to Fenway Park in 2018

By Zach BarnettNov 29, 2017, 7:16 PM EST
We pause from the coaching and player upheaval in FBS to bring you a cool story from the lower level: the most storied game in FCS is moving to one of America’s most historic sporting venues.

Harvard and Yale will play their 2018 game at Fenway Park, it was announced Wednesday. The game will be played on Nov. 17; it will be the 135th edition of the rivalry and the 50th anniversary of the famous 29-29 tie.

“The Harvard Yale football game is a classic matchup, and Fenway Park is a beloved Boston landmark and classic in its own right,” Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh told the Boston Herald. “Boston looks forward to hosting Harvard, and all visitors, in 2018 for this iconic game.”

The Harvard-Yale rivalry has been played since 1875 — a 4-0 Crimson win — and is college football’s third most-played rivalry. It will be the first game played off campus since 1894, not a typo, in a game known as the “Springfield Massacre,” which led to a riot that canceled the game for the two following years.

Fenway Park has hosted more college football games since Notre Dame and Boston College in 2015. Dartmouth-Brown, Maine-Massachusetts and Boston College-Connecticut all moved to Fenway this year.

Yale leads the all-time series, 67-59-8, and holds a 2-game winning streak. (Harvard owned a 9-game winning streak prior to that.) The Bulldogs’ 24-3 win allowed Yale to clinch the Ivy League championship.

Michigan QB Alex Malzone announces transfer

By Zach BarnettNov 29, 2017, 4:52 PM EST
In what has been a busy week on Michigan’s waiver wire, Wolverines quarterback Alex Malzone has announced he will join teammates Wilton Speight and Drake Harris in leaving Ann Arbor.

“It has been an awesome 3 years playing for the University of Michigan that I will cherish forever,” Malzone said in an Instagram post. “It was a dream of mine to play for the University of Michigan and it’s been an honor to wear the winged helmet. I will be graduating in April and will become a graduate transfer with 2 years left to play. Thank you to the Michigan coaching staff that has helped me mature and develop over these years. I’ve had great experiences with this team and have made relationships that will last a lifetime. I’m excited to continue my journey playing this great game. Go Blue!”

A junior from Farmington Hills, Mich., Malzone appeared in two games as a Wolverine but did not record a statistic. His departure, coupled with Speight’s, means Michigan will return only three quarterbacks to next year’s team. Brandon Peters, a sophomore, appeared in five games and threw 64 passes, but suffered a concussion and did not appear in the Ohio State game. Sophomore Michael Sessa and true freshman Dylan McCaffrey have not seem game action in their Michigan careers.

Peters and McCaffrey are expected to compete for the starting 2018 job, which would be true whether or not Malzone returned to campus.