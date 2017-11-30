After rejecting Tennessee overtures, N.C. State and Dave Doeren agree on new five-year deal

Tennessee’s seemingly never-ending quest to find a new head coach is at least working out well for rumored coaching targets and their wallets.
In the wake of failed overtures to lure Dave Doeren to Knoxville, N.C. State announced on Thursday afternoon that their head coach has instead agreed to a new five-year deal to remain with the Wolfpack for the foreseeable future. The contract, which should take the coach through the 2022 season in Raleigh and is pending board approval, is worth nearly $15 million over the life of the deal.
Doeren, whose birthday comes on Sunday, is 33-30 in five seasons at N.C. State after arriving from Northern Illinois.
“My heart is at NC State, my family and I are truly grateful to Chancellor (Randy) Woodson and Athletic Director Debbie Yow for the opportunity to continue to build on the momentum we have here in Raleigh,” said Doeren in a statement. “We’re building a championship culture, we have first-class facilities, incredible fan support and I’m honored to continue to lead the Wolfpack.”
While the Wolfpack are just 15-25 in ACC play under his tenure, the team has peaked this season with a second place finish in the Atlantic Division and are ranked No. 24 in the penultimate College Football Playoff standings following an 8-4 campaign in the regular season. An extension between Doeren and the program has reportedly been in the works for weeks but that extra push to get a deal done appeared to come less than 24 hours after Tennessee seriously pursued the coach to fill their opening.
Since Doeren will be remaining in North Carolina, the Vols are reportedly turning their sights on former Texas A&M head coach Kevin Sumlin, among several candidates that have been mentioned to be on their radar.
Texas is doing something they haven’t done in a long time: being an NFL Draft trendsetter. Following the footsteps of Christian McCaffrey and Leonard Fournette last season, the Longhorns are now ground zero for draft-eligible players skipping their senior year and the team’s upcoming bowl game at the same time.
The school confirmed reports on Thursday that defensive back DeShon Elliott would be the second Texas player to skip the UT’s bowl game and declare for the 2018 NFL Draft. He joins left tackle Connor Williams on the way out from Austin after the junior announced on Monday that he was doing the same.
“It was a very difficult decision that I put a lot of thought into,” Elliott said in a statement. “I want to thank my coaches and teammates for the support and all they’ve done to make an impact on my life. I really appreciate Coach (Charlie) Strong giving me the opportunity to play and grow as a player and person at Texas. Coach (Tom) Herman has been amazing, and I’m really excited about what he’s building here. I know that Longhorn football is in good hands. Coach (Craig) Naivar and our strength coach Yancy McKnight have helped me take my game to the next level, and because of that, I feel prepared to take this next step.
“To the awesome Longhorn fans, you have made every game in DKR an experience like no other, and for that, I thank you. And most of all, thank you to my parents for molding me into the athlete and person I am today. I couldn’t have done it without you. I am excited about the future but will forever be a Longhorn.”
Elliott was the only unanimous all-Big 12 selection on defense this season and had a stellar year to cap off his time on the 40 Acres. The safety finished the regular season with 63 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and six interceptions, the latter of which ranks third nationally. He also recorded two pick-sixes in 2017 as well.
Elliott does have a chance to pick up some hardware before he commences training for the draft, as he was named a finalist for the Thorpe Award last week.
It’s possible that the defensive back is not the last one out the door either, as there has been several reports linking linebacker Malik Jefferson to making a similar move to skip the Longhorns’ bowl game to focus on the draft and avoid an injury in an exhibition game next month. Either way, it seems Texas is back to being a focal point for NFL scouts once again — only not in the way many could have predicted a few weeks ago.
Transfer morning at CFT continues, with Stanford the latest to feel some roster attrition.
On his personal Twitter account, Sione Lund announced that he will be transferring from Stanford to Utah. And, in that social media announcement, Lund, who was a decorated high school player in Salt Lake City, indicated he has “felt shame, embarrassment, and worthless for feeling like I let so many people down” by leaving the state to start his football career elsewhere.
Lund had decided to leave the Cardinal in October prior to this public decision.
As Lund is coming to the Utes as a walk-on, it’s expected he will be eligible to play immediately for the Utes in 2018. He’d then have three years of eligibility remaining beyond next season.
A four-star 2017 signee, Lund was rated as the No. 3 player at any position in the state of Utah. He was also the No. 13 running back and No. 192 recruit overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board.
Sure, why not?
After being rejected for at least the fourth time, with the latest snub belonging to North Carolina State’s Dave Doeren, Tennessee’s circus of a coaching search continues into Day No. 197 (it seems). In picking itself up off the ground yet again, the Vols have apparently turned their attention to a very recent SEC head coach, with ESPN.com reporting that UT plans to talk to former Texas A&M coach Kevin Sumlin.
Sumlin was fired last weekend after six seasons with the Aggies after going 51-26. In that same span, the Volunteers went 39-36 despite playing in the weaker SEC East.
Just UT’s luck, however, they could have some stiff competition for Sumlin’s coaching services.
At some point in the coming days, Jimbo Fisher is expected to choose to either remain at Florida State or take the A&M job. If he bolts Tallahassee, the Seminoles would turn their attention to Sumlin as a replacement, FootballScoop.com reported.
Thus, UT’s best hope for landing a name like Sumlin is if Fisher stays put as the FSU job is, by far, the more attractive one of the two. It’s expected, but far from guaranteed, that Fisher will coach in FSU’s bowl play-in game Saturday, then make a decision very shortly thereafter.
Oh no Tennessee. Not again.
In its search for a permanent replacement for the fired Butch Jones, UT has reportedly been turned down by Oklahoma State’s Mike Gundy (HERE), Duke’s David Cutcliffe (HERE) and Purdue’s Jeff Brohm (HERE). Another target, Matt Campbell, signed a new contract to remain at Iowa State. And, of course, there’s the debacle that was the Greg Schiano pursuit.
After Brohm rejected the Vols’ overtures Wednesday, UT turned its attention to North Carolina State’s Dave Doeren. And, after mulling over the opportunity with the Vols and an improved contract from the Wolfpack, Doeren has done what every other candidate has done to the Vols thus far in the search.
Now, it appears Tennessee’s search will turn to candidates such as SMU head coach Chad Morris and/or Auburn defensive coordinator Kevin Steele. Or, hell, maybe even Les Miles if a certain former WWE superstar-turned-Knoxville mayoral candidate is to be believed.