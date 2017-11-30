J.T. Barrett reportedly underwent surgery, but has been cleared for B1G title game

There’s been quite the plot twist involving one of the key characters in this Saturday’s Big Ten championship game.

As a very pissed off Urban Meyer relayed after The Game, J.T. Barrett suffered a knee injury during pregame warmups when he collided with a photographer. The quarterback started the Michigan game, but ended up leaving in the third quarter, leaving his status for Wisconsin in the league title game up in the air.

Thursday morning, the Columbus Dispatch reported that Barrett underwent arthroscopic surgery Sunday to remove a piece of torn meniscus. Despite that procedure, Meyer stated that Barrett has been cleared to play Saturday.

Meyer on J.T. Barrett: "He's been cleared to play. He's going to play in the game." Said they've been "real slow" w him in practice. He will practice today. — Bill Rabinowitz (@brdispatch) November 30, 2017

Should Barrett, now the three-time Big Ten Quarterback of the Year, suffer a setback between now and Saturday or aggravate it during the game, he’d be replaced by Dwayne Haskins. Subbing in for the injured Barrett with the Buckeyes’ trailing the Wolverines by six, Haskins completed six-of-seven passes for 94 yards and ran for another 24 in helping lead the 31-20 come-from-behind win.