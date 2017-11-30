J.T. Barrett’s third QB of the Year award headlines B1G football honors

It’s award season in college football, with the Big Ten the latest to hand out postseason football honors.
Thursday, the conference announced the winners of 15 awards, ranging from Punter of the Year to Defensive Back of the Year. Headlining the announcements was Ohio State’s J.T. Barrett being named the Quarterback of the Year, the third time in his career he’s received that award. In fact, an OSU quarterback has won that honor in five of the last six years it’s been given out — Barrett, in 2014 and then again in 2016 and 2017, and Braxton Miller in 2012 and 2013.
Penn State’s Saquon Barkley was the recipients of a pair of awards, Running Back of the Year and Return Specialist of the Year. Barkley was also named as the B1G’s Offensive Player of the Year, while Iowa’s Josey Jewell claimed defensive honors.
Paul Chryst of unbeaten Wisconsin’s was named as the league’s Coach of the Year. Chryst’s workhorse running back, Jonathan Taylor, earned Freshman of the Year accolades.
Below are all of the recipients of this year’s awards.
Sure, why not?
After being rejected for at least the fourth time, with the latest snub belonging to North Carolina State’s Dave Doeren, Tennessee’s circus of a coaching search continues into Day No. 197 (it seems). In picking itself up off the ground yet again, the Vols have apparently turned their attention to a very recent SEC head coach, with ESPN.com reporting that UT plans to talk to former Texas A&M coach Kevin Sumlin.
Sumlin was fired last weekend after six seasons with the Aggies after going 51-26. In that same span, the Volunteers went 39-36 despite playing in the weaker SEC East.
Just UT’s luck, however, they could have some stiff competition for Sumlin’s coaching services.
At some point in the coming days, Jimbo Fisher is expected to choose to either remain at Florida State or take the A&M job. If he bolts Tallahassee, the Seminoles would turn their attention to Sumlin as a replacement, FootballScoop.com reported.
Thus, UT’s best hope for landing a name like Sumlin is if Fisher stays put as the FSU job is, by far, the more attractive one of the two. It’s expected, but far from guaranteed, that Fisher will coach in FSU’s bowl play-in game Saturday, then make a decision very shortly thereafter.
Oh no Tennessee. Not again.
In its search for a permanent replacement for the fired Butch Jones, UT has reportedly been turned down by Oklahoma State’s Mike Gundy (HERE), Duke’s David Cutcliffe (HERE) and Purdue’s Jeff Brohm (HERE). Another target, Matt Campbell, signed a new contract to remain at Iowa State. And, of course, there’s the debacle that was the Greg Schiano pursuit.
After Brohm rejected the Vols’ overtures Wednesday, UT turned its attention to North Carolina State’s Dave Doeren. And, after mulling over the opportunity with the Vols and an improved contract from the Wolfpack, Doeren has done what every other candidate has done to the Vols thus far in the search.
Now, it appears Tennessee’s search will turn to candidates such as SMU head coach Chad Morris and/or Auburn defensive coordinator Kevin Steele. Or, hell, maybe even Les Miles if a certain former WWE superstar-turned-Knoxville mayoral candidate is to be believed.
There’s been quite the plot twist involving one of the key characters in this Saturday’s Big Ten championship game.
As a very pissed off Urban Meyer relayed after The Game, J.T. Barrett suffered a knee injury during pregame warmups when he collided with a photographer. The quarterback started the Michigan game, but ended up leaving in the third quarter, leaving his status for Wisconsin in the league title game up in the air.
Thursday morning, the Columbus Dispatch reported that Barrett underwent arthroscopic surgery Sunday to remove a piece of torn meniscus. Despite that procedure, Meyer stated that Barrett has been cleared to play Saturday.
Should Barrett, now the three-time Big Ten Quarterback of the Year, suffer a setback between now and Saturday or aggravate it during the game, he’d be replaced by Dwayne Haskins. Subbing in for the injured Barrett with the Buckeyes’ trailing the Wolverines by six, Haskins completed six-of-seven passes for 94 yards and ran for another 24 in helping lead the 31-20 come-from-behind win.
With tensions running high in Tallahassee, Florida State’s wanting its head coach to spit or get off the pot.
Less than 24 hours after a fan was run off for questioning Jimbo Fisher‘s loyalty, his employer is seeking an answer to that very question as Mark Schlabach of ESPN.com is reporting that FSU officials “are urging Jimbo Fisher to decide whether he will remain the school’s football coach beyond this season or accept a lucrative offer from Texas A&M.”
Fisher had been connected to A&M even prior to Kevin Sumlin‘s dismissal this past weekend. After Sumlin’s official dismissal, the Fisher-to-Aggies rhetoric ratcheted up to the point where it’s now thought to be a matter of when not if Fisher heads to A&M, with the when seemingly pointing to very shortly after Florida State’s regular-season finale this Saturday — or perhaps even before. From the Houston Chronicle‘s Brent Zwerneman:
Also on Wednesday three top recruits announced they were backing off their verbal pledges to FSU based on not knowing who the coach will be next season. Those announcements are three more reasons FSU’s administration wants answers in a hurry from Fisher – and why he might not coach that last game on Saturday.
…
Based on what’s going on at FSU, official news of Fisher’s move to A&M might come as soon as Thursday.
(Our emphasis added.)
It’s believed that A&M is willing to offer Fisher a contract that would pay him in excess of $7 million annually, a proposed deal that’s expected to be approved by the university’s regents at a Thursday meeting. It would then be up to Fisher to accept it or stay.
In addition to the upgraded salary — he’s making $5.7 million with the Seminoles — Fisher would be joining a football program that already has the upgraded facilities he’s been very publicly seeking at FSU.
On FSU’s part, they’ve already begun potential replacements, including Oregon’s Willie Taggart, in case Fisher does indeed decide to jump ship. Oregon’s already made a preemptive push to keep the Florida native with the Ducks if the Seminoles come calling.