J.T. Barrett’s third QB of the Year award headlines B1G football honors

It’s award season in college football, with the Big Ten the latest to hand out postseason football honors.

Thursday, the conference announced the winners of 15 awards, ranging from Punter of the Year to Defensive Back of the Year. Headlining the announcements was Ohio State’s J.T. Barrett being named the Quarterback of the Year, the third time in his career he’s received that award. In fact, an OSU quarterback has won that honor in five of the last six years it’s been given out — Barrett, in 2014 and then again in 2016 and 2017, and Braxton Miller in 2012 and 2013.

Penn State’s Saquon Barkley was the recipients of a pair of awards, Running Back of the Year and Return Specialist of the Year. Barkley was also named as the B1G’s Offensive Player of the Year, while Iowa’s Josey Jewell claimed defensive honors.

Paul Chryst of unbeaten Wisconsin’s was named as the league’s Coach of the Year. Chryst’s workhorse running back, Jonathan Taylor, earned Freshman of the Year accolades.

Below are all of the recipients of this year’s awards.

Saquon Barkley of @PennStateFball named 2017 #B1GFootball Graham-George Offensive Player of the Year. pic.twitter.com/gWpZw98m50 — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) November 30, 2017

Josey Jewell of @HawkeyeFootball named 2017 #B1GFootball Nagurski-Woodson Defensive Player of the Year. pic.twitter.com/Er5RxdiCBh — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) November 30, 2017

Jonathan Taylor of @BadgerFootball named 2017 #B1GFootball Thompson-Randle El Freshman of the Year. pic.twitter.com/ri6sSxt57n — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) November 30, 2017

Paul Chryst of @BadgerFootball named 2017 #B1GFootball Hayes-Schembechler Coach of the Year, as selected by conference coaches. pic.twitter.com/OoQNoVbxsd — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) November 30, 2017

Saquon Barkley of @PennStateFball named 2017 #B1GFootball Ameche-Dayne Running Back of the Year. pic.twitter.com/lVHjOa0Ucz — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) November 30, 2017

DJ Moore of @TerpsFootball named 2017 #B1GFootball Richter-Howard Receiver of the Year. pic.twitter.com/7SAZlxUOv1 — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) November 30, 2017

Troy Fumagalli of @Badgerfootball named 2017 #B1GFootball Kwalick-Clark Tight End of the Year. pic.twitter.com/pWnjLvhhBf — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) November 30, 2017

Billy Price of @OhioStateFball named 2017 #B1GFootball Rimington-Pace Offensive Lineman of the Year. pic.twitter.com/x93b7kdSqp — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) November 30, 2017

Nick Bosa of @OhioStateFB named 2017 #B1GFootball named 2017 #B1GFootball Smith-Brown Defensive Lineman of the Year. pic.twitter.com/XcjCf67AfL — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) November 30, 2017

Josey Jewell of @HawkeyeFootball named 2017 #B1GFootball Butkus-Fitzgerald Linebacker of the Year. pic.twitter.com/1YmUd7fF51 — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) November 30, 2017

Josh Jackson of @HawkeyeFootball named 2017 #B1GFootball Tatum-Woodson Defensive Back of the Year. pic.twitter.com/YyEIJDISxr — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) November 30, 2017

Griffin Oakes of @HoosierFootball named 2017 #B1GFootball Bakken-Andersen Kicker of the Year. pic.twitter.com/mabgL9RHq7 — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) November 30, 2017

Ryan Anderson of @RFootball named 2017 #B1GFootball Eddleman-Fields Punter of the Year. pic.twitter.com/uR1dtdTKPc — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) November 30, 2017