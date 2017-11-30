Jimbo Fisher still planning to coach FSU on Saturday as Texas A&M board lays groundwork for potential contract

In a perfect world for some, Jimbo Fisher has already been introduced as the next Texas A&M head coach and Florida State is formally beginning their search for a new face of the program. This is not a perfect world however and the dance between the Aggies and the head coach of the Seminoles appears like it will continue for a few more days.

Fisher reiterated on Thursday evening to reporters that he would indeed be coaching his current FSU team on Saturday as they look to make a bowl game against Louisiana-Monroe, according to the Tallahassee Democrat, and is not planning an early exit from the school despite numerous reports suggesting just that.

“We’re trying to finish the season,” Fisher said. “We’re trying to win the game and get to a bowl game.”

The 52-year-old has been coy about his future despite all indications being that he will soon take over at Texas A&M for the recently fired Kevin Sumlin. Should he do that — as many expect him to at this point — he will become just the fourth head coach to win a national title at a school and then depart for another job according to Associated Press reporter Ralph Russo.

While nothing formal has been agreed to based on reports, the groundwork is being laid by the Aggies to bring Fisher onboard — possibly as early as Sunday. The school’s board of trustees held a nearly three-hour private session on Thursday in College Station with A&M athletic director Scott Woodward and it seems like it’s all but a formality before a press conference happens next week.

As Texas A&M BOR meeting comes to an end, I'm told it's all systems go in Aggies' pursuit of Jimbo Fisher. — Billy Liucci (@billyliucci) November 30, 2017

Translation: Contract informally approved. I'm still expecting Fisher-to-A&M on Sunday. — Billy Liucci (@billyliucci) November 30, 2017

Jimbo-to-A&M has been one of the worst kept secrets in college football the past several weeks and recent actions on both sides suggest a move is forthcoming as soon as Florida State wraps up their season on Saturday. While the process probably hasn’t played out as cleanly as some would like in either Texas or in Tallahassee, the good news is it looks like things are coming to an end shortly and the Aggies in particular are looking like they are moving at lightning speed to find a coach compared to others (cough, Tennessee, cough) in college football.