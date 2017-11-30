Michigan sees fourth player transfer this week

Maybe it’s a Big Ten thing?
Already this week, three Michigan football players (HERE HERE and HERE) have for, whatever reason, decided to transfer from the Wolverines. A fourth was reportedly transferring as well before taking to social media to officially state he’s made no official decision on his future.
On Instagram Wednesday night, however, wide receiver Maurice Ways officially made it four U-M players who have decided to leave Ann Arbor for whatever reason in less than a week.
Dear Michigan, I stepped onto campus in 2014 as a young 18 year old kid, anxious to play and filled with excitement. Now, 4 years later.. I’m leaving as a 21 year old man who has matured and learned so much about himself. -Thank you Coach Hoke & staff for believing in me and giving me an opportunity to put on the Winged Helmet. -Thank you Coach Harbough & staff for teaching me the game of football and pushing me past my limits everyday to achieve greatness. -To my teammates and WR Crew.. love y’all boys man! #CrewThick forever! -Lastly to the fans! Thank you!! I will miss running out of the tunnel and hitting the banner as “Hail to The Victors” plays while 100,000+ are screaming and yelling “Go Blue”. This has been an unforgettable 4 years and I’m excited for the blessings God has in store for me at my next school for my 5th year. THANK YOU MICHIGAN! The BIG HOUSE will forever be Ho〽️e! Love! Moe Ways 85
Ways was a three-star 2014 recruit, rated as the No. 8 player at any position in the state of Michigan. In 25 career games, Ways caught eight passes for 71 yards.