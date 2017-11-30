Report: Texas Tech AD Kirby Hocutt not interested in taking same job at Arkansas

Texas Tech athletic director Kirby Hocutt appears not to be interested in taking over for Jeff Long. Again.
According to a report from the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette on Thursday, multiple sources told the paper that the Razorbacks checked in on the Red Raiders AD to gauge his interest in taking the same position in Fayetteville but were turned down as Hocutt wanted to remain in Lubbock for the time being. The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal also reported along the same lines with regards to the search.
Hocutt, of course, is the current chairman of the College Football Playoff Selection Committee — a position he took over for from Long, who was up until earlier this month the athletic director at Arkansas. The former Kansas State linebacker joined the CFP committee back in 2015 and was also previously the athletic director at Miami.
The Razorbacks most recently hired the search firm Korn Ferry to help find their next AD, a process that is running somewhat concurrently with the school’s search for a new head football coach. Several reports surfaced on Thursday that Tulsa athletic director Derrick Gragg was the favorite for (or had even accepted) the position, but no announcement has been made. The Democrat-Gazette did report Razorback Foundation executive director and general counsel Scott Varady also remains in the running.
It remains to be seen as to what the exact timetable Arkansas has in hiring either an AD or a head coach but chances seem high that they will at least wait to see what happens after the SEC Championship Game and the decision of the school’s reported first choice of native son Gus Malzahn. Auburn released a statement earlier in the day that they were committed to their coach and would not comment on any negotiations surrounding his contract.
One thing seems pretty clear however, and that would be Hocutt appears focused on picking the four teams for the College Football Playoff and not about the potential for calling the Hogs anytime soon.
In a perfect world for some, Jimbo Fisher has already been introduced as the next Texas A&M head coach and Florida State is formally beginning their search for a new face of the program. This is not a perfect world however and the dance between the Aggies and the head coach of the Seminoles appears like it will continue for a few more days.
Fisher reiterated on Thursday evening to reporters that he would indeed be coaching his current FSU team on Saturday as they look to make a bowl game against Louisiana-Monroe, according to the Tallahassee Democrat, and is not planning an early exit from the school despite numerous reports suggesting just that.
“We’re trying to finish the season,” Fisher said. “We’re trying to win the game and get to a bowl game.”
The 52-year-old has been coy about his future despite all indications being that he will soon take over at Texas A&M for the recently fired Kevin Sumlin. Should he do that — as many expect him to at this point — he will become just the fourth head coach to win a national title at a school and then depart for another job according to Associated Press reporter Ralph Russo.
While nothing formal has been agreed to based on reports, the groundwork is being laid by the Aggies to bring Fisher onboard — possibly as early as Sunday. The school’s board of trustees held a nearly three-hour private session on Thursday in College Station with A&M athletic director Scott Woodward and it seems like it’s all but a formality before a press conference happens next week.
Jimbo-to-A&M has been one of the worst kept secrets in college football the past several weeks and recent actions on both sides suggest a move is forthcoming as soon as Florida State wraps up their season on Saturday. While the process probably hasn’t played out as cleanly as some would like in either Texas or in Tallahassee, the good news is it looks like things are coming to an end shortly and the Aggies in particular are looking like they are moving at lightning speed to find a coach compared to others (cough, Tennessee, cough) in college football.
To the surprise of absolutely nobody, the Big 12 is headlined by Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield when it comes to the conference’s annual regular season awards.
The Sooners star signal-caller (and prohibitive Heisman Trophy favorite) was named the 2017 Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year on Thursday according to a release, capturing the honor for the second time in three seasons in Norman. Teammate Ogbonnia Okoronkwo also took home some hefty hardware from the conference, as he was named co-Defensive Player of the Year with Texas’ linebacker Malik Jefferson.
Also notable was the Chuck Neinas Coach of the Year Award winner, which went to Matt Campbell after he took the Cyclones to a 7-5 record (5-4 in conference play).
Other Big 12 honors handed out included:
- West Virginia QB Will Grier was name Offensive Newcomer of the Year
- TCU defensive end Ben Banogu was the Defensive Newcomer of the Year
- Co-Offensive Freshmen of the Year were Baylor QB Charlie Brewer and TCU wideout Jalen Reagor
- Co-Defensive Freshmen of the Year were Oklahoma LB Kenneth Murray and TCU DT Ross Blacklock
- Special Teams Player of the Year was Texas punter Michael Dickson, an Aussie who won the trophy for the second straight season
- Offensive Lineman of the Year was Orlando Brown, the Sooners’ left tackle who won for the second year in a row
- Defensive Lineman of the Year honors went to Texas senior DT Poona Ford
According to the conference, Oklahoma won the most individual awards in the 21-year history of the Big 12 with a whopping 39 after this year’s haul. All the selections were voted on by the league’s coaches, which were not allowed to vote for their own players.
Texas is doing something they haven’t done in a long time: being an NFL Draft trendsetter. Following the footsteps of Christian McCaffrey and Leonard Fournette last season, the Longhorns are now ground zero for draft-eligible players skipping their senior year and the team’s upcoming bowl game at the same time.
The school confirmed reports on Thursday that defensive back DeShon Elliott would be the second Texas player to skip the UT’s bowl game and declare for the 2018 NFL Draft. He joins left tackle Connor Williams on the way out from Austin after the junior announced on Monday that he was doing the same.
“It was a very difficult decision that I put a lot of thought into,” Elliott said in a statement. “I want to thank my coaches and teammates for the support and all they’ve done to make an impact on my life. I really appreciate Coach (Charlie) Strong giving me the opportunity to play and grow as a player and person at Texas. Coach (Tom) Herman has been amazing, and I’m really excited about what he’s building here. I know that Longhorn football is in good hands. Coach (Craig) Naivar and our strength coach Yancy McKnight have helped me take my game to the next level, and because of that, I feel prepared to take this next step.
“To the awesome Longhorn fans, you have made every game in DKR an experience like no other, and for that, I thank you. And most of all, thank you to my parents for molding me into the athlete and person I am today. I couldn’t have done it without you. I am excited about the future but will forever be a Longhorn.”
Elliott was the only unanimous all-Big 12 selection on defense this season and had a stellar year to cap off his time on the 40 Acres. The safety finished the regular season with 63 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and six interceptions, the latter of which ranks third nationally. He also recorded two pick-sixes in 2017 as well.
Elliott does have a chance to pick up some hardware before he commences training for the draft, as he was named a finalist for the Thorpe Award last week.
It’s possible that the defensive back is not the last one out the door either, as there has been several reports linking linebacker Malik Jefferson to making a similar move to skip the Longhorns’ bowl game to focus on the draft and avoid an injury in an exhibition game next month. Either way, it seems Texas is back to being a focal point for NFL scouts once again — only not in the way many could have predicted a few weeks ago.
Tennessee’s seemingly never-ending quest to find a new head coach is at least working out well for rumored coaching targets and their wallets.
In the wake of failed overtures to lure Dave Doeren to Knoxville, N.C. State announced on Thursday afternoon that their head coach has instead agreed to a new five-year deal to remain with the Wolfpack for the foreseeable future. The contract, which should take the coach through the 2022 season in Raleigh and is pending board approval, is worth nearly $15 million over the life of the deal.
Doeren, whose birthday comes on Sunday, is 33-30 in five seasons at N.C. State after arriving from Northern Illinois.
“My heart is at NC State, my family and I are truly grateful to Chancellor (Randy) Woodson and Athletic Director Debbie Yow for the opportunity to continue to build on the momentum we have here in Raleigh,” said Doeren in a statement. “We’re building a championship culture, we have first-class facilities, incredible fan support and I’m honored to continue to lead the Wolfpack.”
While the Wolfpack are just 15-25 in ACC play under his tenure, the team has peaked this season with a second place finish in the Atlantic Division and are ranked No. 24 in the penultimate College Football Playoff standings following an 8-4 campaign in the regular season. An extension between Doeren and the program has reportedly been in the works for weeks but that extra push to get a deal done appeared to come less than 24 hours after Tennessee seriously pursued the coach to fill their opening.
Since Doeren will be remaining in North Carolina, the Vols are reportedly turning their sights on former Texas A&M head coach Kevin Sumlin, among several candidates that have been mentioned to be on their radar.