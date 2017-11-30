Sione Lund uses Twitter to announce transfer from Stanford to Utah

Transfer morning at CFT continues, with Stanford the latest to feel some roster attrition.

On his personal Twitter account, Sione Lund announced that he will be transferring from Stanford to Utah. And, in that social media announcement, Lund, who was a decorated high school player in Salt Lake City, indicated he has “felt shame, embarrassment, and worthless for feeling like I let so many people down” by leaving the state to start his football career elsewhere.

The time is here… please respect my decision. Heavenly Father has a plan for everything.❤️💯 Go Utes 🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/Lisq32DABI — Shone™ (@LundSione) November 29, 2017

Lund had decided to leave the Cardinal in October prior to this public decision.

As Lund is coming to the Utes as a walk-on, it’s expected he will be eligible to play immediately for the Utes in 2018. He’d then have three years of eligibility remaining beyond next season.

A four-star 2017 signee, Lund was rated as the No. 3 player at any position in the state of Utah. He was also the No. 13 running back and No. 192 recruit overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board.