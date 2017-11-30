Sione Lund uses Twitter to announce transfer from Stanford to Utah

Transfer morning at CFT continues, with Stanford the latest to feel some roster attrition.
On his personal Twitter account, Sione Lund announced that he will be transferring from Stanford to Utah. And, in that social media announcement, Lund, who was a decorated high school player in Salt Lake City, indicated he has “felt shame, embarrassment, and worthless for feeling like I let so many people down” by leaving the state to start his football career elsewhere.
Lund had decided to leave the Cardinal in October prior to this public decision.
As Lund is coming to the Utes as a walk-on, it’s expected he will be eligible to play immediately for the Utes in 2018. He’d then have three years of eligibility remaining beyond next season.
A four-star 2017 signee, Lund was rated as the No. 3 player at any position in the state of Utah. He was also the No. 13 running back and No. 192 recruit overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board.
Sure, why not?
After being rejected for at least the fourth time, with the latest snub belonging to North Carolina State’s Dave Doeren, Tennessee’s circus of a coaching search continues into Day No. 197 (it seems). In picking itself up off the ground yet again, the Vols have apparently turned their attention to a very recent SEC head coach, with ESPN.com reporting that UT plans to talk to former Texas A&M coach Kevin Sumlin.
Sumlin was fired last weekend after six seasons with the Aggies after going 51-26. In that same span, the Volunteers went 39-36 despite playing in the weaker SEC East.
Just UT’s luck, however, they could have some stiff competition for Sumlin’s coaching services.
At some point in the coming days, Jimbo Fisher is expected to choose to either remain at Florida State or take the A&M job. If he bolts Tallahassee, the Seminoles would turn their attention to Sumlin as a replacement, FootballScoop.com reported.
Thus, UT’s best hope for landing a name like Sumlin is if Fisher stays put as the FSU job is, by far, the more attractive one of the two. It’s expected, but far from guaranteed, that Fisher will coach in FSU’s bowl play-in game Saturday, then make a decision very shortly thereafter.
Oh no Tennessee. Not again.
In its search for a permanent replacement for the fired Butch Jones, UT has reportedly been turned down by Oklahoma State’s Mike Gundy (HERE), Duke’s David Cutcliffe (HERE) and Purdue’s Jeff Brohm (HERE). Another target, Matt Campbell, signed a new contract to remain at Iowa State. And, of course, there’s the debacle that was the Greg Schiano pursuit.
After Brohm rejected the Vols’ overtures Wednesday, UT turned its attention to North Carolina State’s Dave Doeren. And, after mulling over the opportunity with the Vols and an improved contract from the Wolfpack, Doeren has done what every other candidate has done to the Vols thus far in the search.
Now, it appears Tennessee’s search will turn to candidates such as SMU head coach Chad Morris and/or Auburn defensive coordinator Kevin Steele. Or, hell, maybe even Les Miles if a certain former WWE superstar-turned-Knoxville mayoral candidate is to be believed.
There’s been quite the plot twist involving one of the key characters in this Saturday’s Big Ten championship game.
As a very pissed off Urban Meyer relayed after The Game, J.T. Barrett suffered a knee injury during pregame warmups when he collided with a photographer. The quarterback started the Michigan game, but ended up leaving in the third quarter, leaving his status for Wisconsin in the league title game up in the air.
Thursday morning, the Columbus Dispatch reported that Barrett underwent arthroscopic surgery Sunday to remove a piece of torn meniscus. Despite that procedure, Meyer stated that Barrett has been cleared to play Saturday.
Should Barrett, now the three-time Big Ten Quarterback of the Year, suffer a setback between now and Saturday or aggravate it during the game, he’d be replaced by Dwayne Haskins. Subbing in for the injured Barrett with the Buckeyes’ trailing the Wolverines by six, Haskins completed six-of-seven passes for 94 yards and ran for another 24 in helping lead the 31-20 come-from-behind win.
It’s award season in college football, with the Big Ten the latest to hand out postseason football honors.
Thursday, the conference announced the winners of 15 awards, ranging from Punter of the Year to Defensive Back of the Year. Headlining the announcements was Ohio State’s J.T. Barrett being named the Quarterback of the Year, the third time in his career he’s received that award. In fact, an OSU quarterback has won that honor in five of the last six years it’s been given out — Barrett, in 2014 and then again in 2016 and 2017, and Braxton Miller in 2012 and 2013.
Penn State’s Saquon Barkley was the recipients of a pair of awards, Running Back of the Year and Return Specialist of the Year. Barkley was also named as the B1G’s Offensive Player of the Year, while Iowa’s Josey Jewell claimed defensive honors.
Paul Chryst of unbeaten Wisconsin’s was named as the league’s Coach of the Year. Chryst’s workhorse running back, Jonathan Taylor, earned Freshman of the Year accolades.
Below are all of the recipients of this year’s awards.