Tennessee reportedly working on deal to make Mike Leach head coach

Given how the circus of a coaching search at Tennessee has played out over the last few days, there has been a growing sentiment on Rocky Top, spearheaded by the great Wes Rucker, that the Vols should bring a certain pirate to Knoxville. Based on one report, that could very well be in the process of happening.
After being spurned by at least the fourth prospective permanent head coach, UT reportedly pivoted its attention to Kevin Sumlin. At the same time, speculation gained additional traction that Jimbo Fisher would take over at Texas A&M, with Sumlin being in play for the vacant FSU job.
Facing the possibility of getting rejected and/or snubbed yet again, it’s being reported that UT has turned its attention to Washington State’s Mike Leach.
FootballScoop.com also writes that “[i]n doing our diligence earlier in the week we were told if offered Mike was likely to accept.”
Mike Leach in the SEC — MIKE LEACH IN THE SEC!!! — with an annual matchup, for at least a couple more years, with Nick Saban? Yes. Yes. Yes. A thousand times yes.
After what’s been a FUBAR search process, landing Leach would be no less than a walk-off, grand-slam home run for embattled athletic director John Currie.
And, yes, they still won’t pay the players above what’s minimally required.
With that out of the way, most of the signs the past few days have been pointing toward Jimbo Fisher leaving Florida State for the same job at Texas A&M. While FSU is urging its current head coach to make a decision sooner rather than later, it’s looking as if Fisher won’t make one until after he coaches his 5-6 Seminoles in a matchup with Louisiana-Monroe Saturday that essentially amounts to a bowl play-in game.
Barring something unexpected over the next 48 hours or so — FlightAware y’all — Fisher is expected to make his highly-anticipated decision shortly after the end of the regular-season finale. Ahead of that, and after a closed-door meeting of the university’s regents Thursday, A&M is reportedly prepared to roll out a very plush financial red carpet for the head coach.
Now, I’m no mathematician, but that works out to be ***runs out of fingers, takes off shoes, runs out of toes*** a lot of money over an unheard of period of time for the 52-year-old Fisher.
Whether the dollar amount or length is dead-on-balls accurate is immaterial; what’s apparent is that A&M is showing a head coach who made $5.7 million this year that they are prepared to do whatever it takes to land someone who’s already won one national championship and believes can win another in College Station. In the toughest division in all of college football — but with the facilities he craves to compete with the best already in place.
In a perfect world for some, Jimbo Fisher has already been introduced as the next Texas A&M head coach and Florida State is formally beginning their search for a new face of the program. This is not a perfect world however and the dance between the Aggies and the head coach of the Seminoles appears like it will continue for a few more days.
Fisher reiterated on Thursday evening to reporters that he would indeed be coaching his current FSU team on Saturday as they look to make a bowl game against Louisiana-Monroe, according to the Tallahassee Democrat, and is not planning an early exit from the school despite numerous reports suggesting just that.
“We’re trying to finish the season,” Fisher said. “We’re trying to win the game and get to a bowl game.”
The 52-year-old has been coy about his future despite all indications being that he will soon take over at Texas A&M for the recently fired Kevin Sumlin. Should he do that — as many expect him to at this point — he will become just the fourth head coach to win a national title at a school and then depart for another job according to Associated Press reporter Ralph Russo.
While nothing formal has been agreed to based on reports, the groundwork is being laid by the Aggies to bring Fisher onboard — possibly as early as Sunday. The school’s board of trustees held a nearly three-hour private session on Thursday in College Station with A&M athletic director Scott Woodward and it seems like it’s all but a formality before a press conference happens next week.
Jimbo-to-A&M has been one of the worst kept secrets in college football the past several weeks and recent actions on both sides suggest a move is forthcoming as soon as Florida State wraps up their season on Saturday. While the process probably hasn’t played out as cleanly as some would like in either Texas or in Tallahassee, the good news is it looks like things are coming to an end shortly and the Aggies in particular are looking like they are moving at lightning speed to find a coach compared to others (cough, Tennessee, cough) in college football.
Texas Tech athletic director Kirby Hocutt appears not to be interested in taking over for Jeff Long. Again.
According to a report from the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette on Thursday, multiple sources told the paper that the Razorbacks checked in on the Red Raiders AD to gauge his interest in taking the same position in Fayetteville but were turned down as Hocutt wanted to remain in Lubbock for the time being. The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal also reported along the same lines with regards to the search.
Hocutt, of course, is the current chairman of the College Football Playoff Selection Committee — a position he took over for from Long, who was up until earlier this month the athletic director at Arkansas. The former Kansas State linebacker joined the CFP committee back in 2015 and was also previously the athletic director at Miami.
The Razorbacks most recently hired the search firm Korn Ferry to help find their next AD, a process that is running somewhat concurrently with the school’s search for a new head football coach. Several reports surfaced on Thursday that Tulsa athletic director Derrick Gragg was the favorite for (or had even accepted) the position, but no announcement has been made. The Democrat-Gazette did report Razorback Foundation executive director and general counsel Scott Varady also remains in the running.
It remains to be seen as to what the exact timetable Arkansas has in hiring either an AD or a head coach but chances seem high that they will at least wait to see what happens after the SEC Championship Game and the decision of the school’s reported first choice of native son Gus Malzahn. Auburn released a statement earlier in the day that they were committed to their coach and would not comment on any negotiations surrounding his contract.
One thing seems pretty clear however, and that would be Hocutt appears focused on picking the four teams for the College Football Playoff and not about the potential for calling the Hogs anytime soon.
To the surprise of absolutely nobody, the Big 12 is headlined by Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield when it comes to the conference’s annual regular season awards.
The Sooners star signal-caller (and prohibitive Heisman Trophy favorite) was named the 2017 Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year on Thursday according to a release, capturing the honor for the second time in three seasons in Norman. Teammate Ogbonnia Okoronkwo also took home some hefty hardware from the conference, as he was named co-Defensive Player of the Year with Texas’ linebacker Malik Jefferson.
Also notable was the Chuck Neinas Coach of the Year Award winner, which went to Matt Campbell after he took the Cyclones to a 7-5 record (5-4 in conference play).
Other Big 12 honors handed out included:
- West Virginia QB Will Grier was name Offensive Newcomer of the Year
- TCU defensive end Ben Banogu was the Defensive Newcomer of the Year
- Co-Offensive Freshmen of the Year were Baylor QB Charlie Brewer and TCU wideout Jalen Reagor
- Co-Defensive Freshmen of the Year were Oklahoma LB Kenneth Murray and TCU DT Ross Blacklock
- Special Teams Player of the Year was Texas punter Michael Dickson, an Aussie who won the trophy for the second straight season
- Offensive Lineman of the Year was Orlando Brown, the Sooners’ left tackle who won for the second year in a row
- Defensive Lineman of the Year honors went to Texas senior DT Poona Ford
According to the conference, Oklahoma won the most individual awards in the 21-year history of the Big 12 with a whopping 39 after this year’s haul. All the selections were voted on by the league’s coaches, which were not allowed to vote for their own players.