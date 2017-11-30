Todd Grantham joining Dan Mullen in The Swamp too

Dan Mullen‘s getting the Starkville gang back together in Gainesville, to the shock of absolutely no one.
Tuesday, Florida announced that Mississippi State assistants Billy Gonzales and John Hevesy have joined Mullen’s Florida coaching staff. Two days later, the football program confirmed that Todd Grantham has been named as the Gators’ defensive coordinator.
Grantham spent the 2017 season in the same role for Mullen with the Bulldogs. This will mark Grantham’s third DC job in the SEC.
From 2010-13, Grantham served as the coordinator at Georgia. He left for the same job at Louisville in 2014, serving in that capacity for the next three seasons before joining Mullen at MSU.
In his first season with the Bulldogs, Grantham’s defense is fifth in the conference and 24th nationally in giving up 20.4 points per game.
With tensions running high in Tallahassee, Florida State’s wanting its head coach to spit or get off the pot.
Less than 24 hours after a fan was run off for questioning Jimbo Fisher‘s loyalty, his employer is seeking an answer to that very question as Mark Schlabach of ESPN.com is reporting that FSU officials “are urging Jimbo Fisher to decide whether he will remain the school’s football coach beyond this season or accept a lucrative offer from Texas A&M.”
Fisher had been connected to A&M even prior to Kevin Sumlin‘s dismissal this past weekend. After Sumlin’s official dismissal, the Fisher-to-Aggies rhetoric ratcheted up to the point where it’s now thought to be a matter of when not if Fisher heads to A&M, with the when seemingly pointing to very shortly after Florida State’s regular-season finale this Saturday — or perhaps even before. From the Houston Chronicle‘s Brent Zwerneman:
Also on Wednesday three top recruits announced they were backing off their verbal pledges to FSU based on not knowing who the coach will be next season. Those announcements are three more reasons FSU’s administration wants answers in a hurry from Fisher – and why he might not coach that last game on Saturday.
…
Based on what’s going on at FSU, official news of Fisher’s move to A&M might come as soon as Thursday.
(Our emphasis added.)
It’s believed that A&M is willing to offer Fisher a contract that would pay him in excess of $7 million annually, a proposed deal that’s expected to be approved by the university’s regents at a Thursday meeting. It would then be up to Fisher to accept it or stay.
In addition to the upgraded salary — he’s making $5.7 million with the Seminoles — Fisher would be joining a football program that already has the upgraded facilities he’s been very publicly seeking at FSU.
On FSU’s part, they’ve already begun potential replacements, including Oregon’s Willie Taggart, in case Fisher does indeed decide to jump ship. Oregon’s already made a preemptive push to keep the Florida native with the Ducks if the Seminoles come calling.
Maybe it’s a Big Ten thing?
Already this week, three Michigan football players (HERE HERE and HERE) have for, whatever reason, decided to transfer from the Wolverines. A fourth was reportedly transferring as well before taking to social media to officially state he’s made no official decision on his future.
On Instagram Wednesday night, however, wide receiver Maurice Ways officially made it four U-M players who have decided to leave Ann Arbor for whatever reason in less than a week.
Ways was a three-star 2014 recruit, rated as the No. 8 player at any position in the state of Michigan. In 25 career games, Ways caught eight passes for 71 yards.
For whatever reason, the transfer train has had an inordinate amount of departures from Minnesota of late.
That attrition continued Wednesday, with Jaylen Waters (pictured, No. 35) announcing via Twitter that he has decided to transfer from Minnesota. “It’s time for me to take my talents elsewhere,” the linebacker said, without giving a reason for his decision or a potential destination.
Waters had played in 27 games the past two seasons, including 10 in 2017. He becomes the fourth player this week to leave P.J. Fleck‘s program.
Monday, three players — quarterback Demry Croft and wide receivers Hunter Register and Rashad Still — all announced on social media that they had decided to transfer out. Croft was the most noteworthy of those defections as he started the last six games of the season under center for the Gophers.
This is just savage.
Given how Tennessee’s search for a head coach has played out, there was a small but very vocal faction of Vols Nation that wanted Lane Kiffin to return. Yes, the very same Lane Kiffin that ditched UT for USC after just one season in Knoxville.
There was even a very pointed Twitter DM exchange between a former UT quarterback and the former UT head coach that perfectly encapsulated the heightened tensions quickly enveloping the thus-far botched hunt for a new head coach.
In the midst of all of the search tumult that’s gone down over the last few days, one tweet Tuesday night perfectly encapsulated the dark mood in Knoxville.
Wednesday evening, Kiffin took a meme featuring that North Korean dictator and used it to take a little jab at his former employer amidst all of the turmoil.
Outside of running the rat poison thing into the ground — it was a good run, but we get it — the current FAU head coach easily has the most must-watch, must-follow Twitter feed of any coach in college football.