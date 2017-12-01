Bobby Hauck reportedly headed back to Montana for second run as head coach

Bobby Hauck is apparently getting set to prove that you can indeed go home again.
Currently the special teams coordinator and associate head coach at San Diego State, it’s being reported that Hauck is expected to be named as the head coach at Montana as early as later on today. While not confirming it, Hauck’s current boss gave every indication that it’s a matter of when, not if he loses the coordinator to his old stomping grounds.
“It’s not official,” SDSU head coach Rocky Long said Thursday according to the San Diego Union-Tribune. “I talked to him [yesterday] morning. He has not been given the job. He has indications he is going to be offered the job, but it’s not from the guy in charge. As soon as he knows anything for sure, we’ll let everybody know.”
Hauck was born in Missoula, Montana, and graduated from the University of Montana, even as he never played college football for the Grizzlies. After beginning his coaching career at his alma mater in 1988, the 53-year-old Hauck ultimately returned to the Grizz as head coach in 2003 after stops at, among others, UCLA, Colorado and Washington.
In seven seasons, Hauck guided Montana to an 80-17 record and appearances in the FCS playoffs each of those years. After a second consecutive loss in the FCS championship game in 2009, Hauck left for the same position at UNLV; after going 15-49 in Las Vegas, he “resigned” as the Rebels head coach in the middle of the 2014 season.
The past three seasons, he’s been a member of Long’s Aztecs’ staff. The past eight seasons, the Grizz have qualified for the playoffs four times.
Fans: Tennessee’s search for a new head coach couldn’t possibly get any weirder.
Tennessee coach search: Hold my beer…
Last night, reports surfaced that Tennessee had focused on Mike Leach as its next head coach after the Washington State coach met with athletic director John Currie. Less than 24 hours later, amidst chatter that Currie had gone rogue in his pursuit of Leach, it’s being reported that Currie has been fired by UT.
The reported parting of ways came after a meeting between Currie and university officials Friday morning.
Even more intriguing is how the ouster came about. Reportedly.
Nearly nine months ago to the day, Currie was hired by UT after holding the same job at Kansas State. One of those in the running for the job? Fulmer, the former Volunteers head coach who is now expected to assume the athletic director reins.
As for where this leaves the search to replace Butch Jones? Expect to hear Tee Martin‘s name in the coming days.
An award with pedigreed namesakes and growing in stature has whittled its list of players who could potentially claim this year’s honor.
Thursday, the Manning Award, sponsored by the Allstate Sugar Bowl, announced that there will be 11 finalists for the 2017 trophy. The award, named in honor of the quarterbacking Mannings — Archie, Peyton and Eli — is the only one to take into account a player’s performance in the postseason.
Below are those 11 finalists:
Barrett, Arnold, Hurts, Jackson and Mayfield were all finalists for the 2016 award won by Deshaun Watson of Clemson. In fact, Watson also won the 2015 award, making him the first back-to-back winner in the hardware’s history.
“We’ve had a great year of college football once again,” said Archie Manning in a statement. “Quarterbacks all around the country had great performances week-in and week-out and I want to thank our voting panel for the time and effort they put into selecting the best in the country for this honor. Now we all have the opportunity to watch these outstanding players in the biggest games of the year – the conference championships, the bowl games and the playoff games. I’m looking forward to another exciting finish to the season.”
Miami’s not the only participant in one of this weekend’s play-in games that will be without players because of injury.
On its official injury report released Thursday, Clemson confirmed that Tre Lamar has, as expected, been ruled out of Saturday’s ACC championship game. Lamar suffered a stinger in the Week 11 win over Florida State and has missed the past two games against The Citadel and South Carolina.
Lamar had started eight of the first 10 games of the season prior to his injury. The good news for Clemson is that the linebacker should be good to go for the Tigers’ postseason moving forward, whether that be the College Football Playoff or a bowl game.
Despite missing two full games, Lamar is currently sixth on the Tigers in tackles with 52. He also has been credited with five tackles for loss and four sacks.
Clemson and Miami will play for the ACC championship Saturday night, with an 8 p.m. ET kickoff to a game that will very likely determine one of the four College Football Playoff participants.
Baker Mayfield will collect myriad awards in from here on out. This isn’t one of them.
In a mildly surprising turn of events, Oklahoma State’s Mason Rudolph was announced Thursday as the 2017 winner of the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award. The award has been given annually since 1987 to the top quarterback in the country who is either a senior or fourth-year junior on schedule to graduate with their class and takes into account his accomplishments both on and off the field.
From the award’s release:
The native of Rock Hill, South Carolina has quarterbacked OSU to a 31-9 record as a starter and has led the Cowboys to 10 victories in games in which they trailed during the second half. Rudolph has beat every team in the Big 12 during his career and he holds no fewer than 50 school records. He enters the bowl game with 13,267 career passing yards, a mark that ranks fourth in Big 12 history.
Rudolph hit a career mark of 323.6 passing yards per game which is third in Big 12 history. The senior ranks in the top three among the FBS active career leaders in passing yards per completion, passing yards per attempt, total passing yards, passing yards per game, total offense and total offense yards per play. He led the FBS with 4,553 passing yards and 379.4 passing yards per game during the regular season. The 22-year-old not only has impressive stats on the field, but he is also Oklahoma State’s most active player in community service activities.
Mayfield, the Oklahoma Sooner who is the Heisman Trophy front-runner by a large margin but whose off-field incident this past offseason likely hurt him in this particular voting, was one of five finalists for this year’s award. Besides the two already mentioned, Ohio State’s J.T. Barrett, Penn State’s Trace McSorley and NC State’s Ryan Finley were in the mix as well.
Tennessee’s Peyton Manning was the first winner of the award, while Clemson’s Deshaun Watson claimed it in 2016.