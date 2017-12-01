John Currie reportedly out as Tennessee AD after nine months

Bobby Hauck is apparently getting set to prove that you can indeed go home again.

Currently the special teams coordinator and associate head coach at San Diego State, it’s being reported that Hauck is expected to be named as the head coach at Montana as early as later on today. While not confirming it, Hauck’s current boss gave every indication that it’s a matter of when, not if he loses the coordinator to his old stomping grounds.

“It’s not official,” SDSU head coach Rocky Long said Thursday according to the San Diego Union-Tribune. “I talked to him [yesterday] morning. He has not been given the job. He has indications he is going to be offered the job, but it’s not from the guy in charge. As soon as he knows anything for sure, we’ll let everybody know.”

Hauck was born in Missoula, Montana, and graduated from the University of Montana, even as he never played college football for the Grizzlies. After beginning his coaching career at his alma mater in 1988, the 53-year-old Hauck ultimately returned to the Grizz as head coach in 2003 after stops at, among others, UCLA, Colorado and Washington.

In seven seasons, Hauck guided Montana to an 80-17 record and appearances in the FCS playoffs each of those years. After a second consecutive loss in the FCS championship game in 2009, Hauck left for the same position at UNLV; after going 15-49 in Las Vegas, he “resigned” as the Rebels head coach in the middle of the 2014 season.

The past three seasons, he’s been a member of Long’s Aztecs’ staff. The past eight seasons, the Grizz have qualified for the playoffs four times.