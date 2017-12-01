Oklahoma State approves $700K raise for Mike Gundy

It pays to be a wanted man. Literally.
Earlier this week, it appeared Mike Gundy was on the verge of leaving Oklahoma State and taking the Tennessee job. After mulling over the opportunity, the head coach opted to remain at his alma mater.
Not surprisingly, and as ofttimes happens around this time of year, that show of loyalty has benefitted Gundy financially as Tulsa World‘s Mark Cooper is reporting that the university system’s Board of Regents has approved an addendum to the coach’s contract that will push his salary in 2018 to $5 million. In mid-June, the same regents approved a contract extension for Gundy that would’ve paid him $4.325 million next year.
Per the USA Today coaching salary database, Gundy was the third-highest paid head coach in the Big 12 last season at $4.2 million; that $5 million he’ll earn in 2018 would’ve still left him third, behind Texas’ Tom Herman ($5.5 million) and TCU’s Gary Patterson ($5.1 million).
It was reported that the Volunteers had offered Gundy a six-year deal worth in the neighborhood of $42 million.
Also of note is that this new contract addendum includes an increased buyout. Should Gundy opt to leave for another job, his buyout would be $5 million, up from the previous $3 million.