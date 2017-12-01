Ole Miss to ‘vigorously appeal’ to 2018 bowl ban imposed by NCAA

For those who thought the Ole Miss case was over, think again.
Citing a lack of institutional control and fostering an unconstrained culture of booster involvement, the NCAA announced Friday that, among other punitive measures, the Rebels will be banned from playing in a bowl game in 2018. Previously, the school had self-imposed a bowl ban for the 2017 season.
In response to today’s postseason ban extension, the university has decided to “vigorously appeal” the NCAA’s decision.
Below is a statement attributed to Ole Miss chancellor Jeffrey Vitter:
Today, the NCAA’s Committee on Infractions issued its report to the University of Mississippi regarding the NCAA investigation of the football program. In the report, the committee disagreed with the institution’s position on most of the contested allegations. In addition to accepting our previously self-imposed sanctions, the committee has imposed a postseason ban for 2018.
While we continue to review the full report, we will vigorously appeal the 2018 postseason ban. The additional postseason ban is excessive and does not take into account the corrective actions that we have made in personnel, structure, policies and processes to address the issues.
Vitter and athletic director Ross Bjork will hold a 2 p.m. ET press conference to discuss the day’s developments.