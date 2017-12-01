Penn State shuffles staff to replace Joe Moorhead, Charles Huff after departures for Mississippi State

It didn’t take long for James Franklin to make changes to his coaching staff in the wake of Joe Moorhead getting hired by Mississippi State.

Penn State announced several title changes and hires on Friday afternoon, led off by the expected move of promoting current Nittany Lions assistant coach Ricky Rahne to offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Recent Fordham offensive coordinator and Maryland offensive line coach Tyler Bowen was named tight ends coach while recent PSU defensive consultant Phil Galiano was elevated to special teams coordinator and assistant defensive line coach.

“We are thrilled to elevate Ricky to offensive coordinator and add Tyler and Phil to our staff,” Franklin said in a statement. “Ricky is one of the rising stars in college football. He is extremely sharp, driven and has a great rapport with our players. He has been very involved in our offensive scheme the last two years, which is why I anticipate our offense will continue to thrive under Ricky.

Additionally, wide receivers coach Josh Gattis was named passing game coordinator and offensive line coach Matt Limegrover added run game coordinator responsibilities to his duties.

The moves will complete the Penn State staff going forward after Moorhead was named head coach in Starkville and assistant Charles Huff followed him as the Bulldogs new running backs coach. Rahne already has experience calling plays for the team, as he served as the interim offensive coordinator for the 2016 TaxSlayer Bowl and is expected to do the same starting with the team’s 2017 bowl game and beyond.