Starting Clemson LB Tre Lamar officially ruled out of ACC title game

Miami’s not the only participant in one of this weekend’s play-in games that will be without players because of injury.

On its official injury report released Thursday, Clemson confirmed that Tre Lamar has, as expected, been ruled out of Saturday’s ACC championship game. Lamar suffered a stinger in the Week 11 win over Florida State and has missed the past two games against The Citadel and South Carolina.

Lamar had started eight of the first 10 games of the season prior to his injury. The good news for Clemson is that the linebacker should be good to go for the Tigers’ postseason moving forward, whether that be the College Football Playoff or a bowl game.

Despite missing two full games, Lamar is currently sixth on the Tigers in tackles with 52. He also has been credited with five tackles for loss and four sacks.

Clemson and Miami will play for the ACC championship Saturday night, with an 8 p.m. ET kickoff to a game that will very likely determine one of the four College Football Playoff participants.