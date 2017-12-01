Associated Press

Texas A&M has approved 10-year, $75 million deal for Jimbo Fisher

By John TaylorDec 1, 2017, 3:18 PM EST
9 Comments

Of myriad reasons why Jimbo Fisher left Florida State for Texas A&M, this is at or near the top of the list.

Prior to FSU’s president confirming reports Friday that Fisher had accepted A&M’s job offer, it was reported overnight that the Aggies were prepared to offer him a 10-year contract worth in the neighborhood of $7.5 million annually. According to ESPN.com, that is indeed the case as Mark Schlabach has reported that the university’s regents have approved a $10-year, $75 million contract for Fisher.

Per Schlabach, it “is the richest deal in college football history in terms of total value.”  It would also make Fisher the second-highest paid head coach in college football behind only former mentor Nick Saban of Alabama.  Saban’s eight-year contract extension he signed in May of this year has a total value of $65 million that set the previous standard, and paid him $11.1 million this season alone.

Saban and Fisher, incidentally, will meet next season as A&M travels to ‘Bama in Tuscaloosa in Week 4.

Fisher, who had seven years and $40 million remaining on his FSU contract when he bolted Tallahassee, is expected to be officially introduced as the Aggies’ new head football coach at a Monday morning press conference in College Station.

SEC Media Days moved to College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta for 2018

By Bryan FischerDec 1, 2017, 4:33 PM EST
Leave a comment

The biggest preseason even in college football is on the move.

To the surprise of very few, the SEC announced on Friday that the league’s annual football media days will be July 16-19 in 2018 and will depart the cozy confines of Hoover, Ala. for the College Football Hall of Fame building in Atlanta.

“SEC Football Media Days is a signature event for our conference and we are pleased the city of Atlanta will host this kickoff to the 2018 college football season,” SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said in a statement.  “SEC Football Media Days is now added to Atlanta’s inventory of great events, which includes the annual SEC Football Championship Game and this season’s College Football Playoff Championship Game. We are looking forward to building an exciting week next July to feature our student-athletes and coaches.”

The event, which has grown to well over 1,000 credentialed media members over the years, was a mainstay at the Wynfrey Hotel not far from the conference’s headquarters in Birmingham. Talk of moving Media Days (more like Media Week, to be honest) surfaced in the summer and Atlanta was naturally one of the frontrunners to host the event given the league’s association with the city and how easy to get to it is from many of the member schools.

The Omni Atlanta Hotel, which is connected to the Hall of Fame building, will also be involved by hosting other media activities like radio interviews and television suites. If you’re interested in what the setup might look for, the Hall of Fame is set to host the annual College Football Awards Show next week.

Tennessee names Phillip Fulmer as acting AD of the Vols

By John TaylorDec 1, 2017, 3:52 PM EST
1 Comment

It took him a little while longer than he hoped, but Phillip Fulmer landed the job he wanted all along.

With a coaching search that was seemingly botched at every turn, John Currie was fired as Tennessee’s athletic director following a meeting Friday morning with university officials.  It was reported that some individuals, including Fulmer, had undermined and sabotaged the search process in a concerted effort to oust Currie, who was on the job for just nine months before his dismissal.

At the time of the initial Currie reports, one school of thought had Fulmer taking over the job; according to ESPN.com‘s Chris Low, school is in session as Fulmer is expected to take over AD responsibilities at the school. “It is still being finalized whether Fulmer will take the athletic director role on an interim basis through the remainder of the school’s search for a new football coach or be named the permanent AD,” Low wrote.

The university subsequently confirmed Fulmer has been named acting AD.

“Phillip Fulmer will begin serving as athletic director effective immediately,” UT-K Chancellor Beverly Davenport said in a statement. “I have taken these steps in the best interest of the university.”

“I am confident that Phillip understands the need to support our student-athletes and our commitment to excellence in all athletic programs. I appreciate his willingness to serve during this critical time.”

“No one better understands the storied history of Vol athletics and its deep connection to alumni and fans, and I believe he will be a unifying presence for all of us committed to the university’s success.

A four p.m. ET press conference has been scheduled and will likely clarify Fulmer’s role moving forward.

Fulmer, of course, has deep, extensive ties to the university and the state.

A native of Winchester, Tenn, Fulmer played his college football for the Volunteers in the late sixties.  He began his coaching career at UT as a grad assistant from 1972-73, then returned as offensive line coach in 1980.  After spending 13 seasons as an assistant, he took over as the Volunteers head coach in 1992 — Johnny Majors has always alleged Fulmer was behind his ouster — and spent 17 seasons leading his alma mater.

In that span, Fulmer went 152-52, winning a pair of SEC titles and the 1998 national championship.

Florida State confirms Jimbo Fisher has accepted offer from Texas A&M

By John TaylorDec 1, 2017, 2:44 PM EST
6 Comments

Not that there was much doubt, but now it’s officially official.

Earlier this afternoon, myriad reports surfaced that Jimbo Fisher had decided to leave as Florida State’s head coach and assume the same position at Texas A&M.  Not long after, FSU president John Thrasher confirmed that Fisher had informed him he’s accepted A&M’s offer.

Fisher will not coach FSU’s regular-season finale, it was also confirmed, with longtime defensive line coach Odell Haggins serving as interim head coach for Saturday’s game against Louisiana-Monroe.  FSU needs to win that game to avoid going bowl-less for the first time since 1981.

Fisher spent the past 11 seasons with the Seminoles, the last eight as head coach.  In that span, FSU went 83-23 overall and 48-17 in ACC play.  The ‘Noles won three conference titles, four Atlantic Division crowns and the 2013 national championship.  Their last conference title came in 2014, with the season bottoming out at 5-6 heading into this weekend’s rescheduled game.

Reports out of College Station have Fisher arriving in the area Sunday and being officially introduced as the Aggies’ new head football coach at a Monday press conference.

Below are the statements from both Thrasher and athletic director Stan Wilcox addressing Fisher’s departure for the SEC:

STATEMENT FROM FSU PRESIDENT JOHN THRASHER
Florida State University has one of the premier programs in college football and has had only two head football coaches in the past 40 years.

Today, Jimbo Fisher informed me he has accepted an offer to become the next head football coach at Texas A&M University. Coach Fisher did an exceptional job as both an assistant coach at FSU and in the challenging role of successor to the legendary Bobby Bowden. I believe Texas A&M is getting one of the best coaches in college football. We appreciate all he has done for our program and wish him and his family great success moving forward.

From the moment media reports began to circulate about our position, it became evident the job would attract great interest from a number of elite coaches, and we will move quickly to evaluate candidates from across the nation.

Our fans are the best in the country, loyal and passionate about developing student-athletes who are champions on and off the field. They’ve made Doak Campbell Stadium one of the most thrilling venues in all of college sports along with its storied traditions that represent the spirit and excellence of our distinguished university, athletically and academically. The excitement around Florida State is indisputable, and a tremendous opportunity awaits whoever is chosen as our new head football coach.

STATEMENT FROM FSU VICE PRESIDENT AND DIRECTOR OF ATHLETICS STAN WILCOX
President Thrasher and I have worked together through this challenging period while Coach Fisher was making a decision, and I appreciate the cooperation, support and leadership he has provided.

In the interim, I have appointed associate head coach and defensive tackles coach Odell Haggins to serve as our head coach versus ULM.

As the president alluded to, we are extremely pleased by the quality of individuals who have already expressed interest in being the head coach at Florida State University. I am confident we will fill the position very soon.

I would tell our supporters and fans the same thing that I told our team: we will hire a head coach that will lead Florida State to ACC and National Championships; one who will maintain our commitment to academic excellence; and one who will make you proud to be a Seminole.

Jimbo Fisher leaving for A&M job, won’t coach Florida State Saturday

By John TaylorDec 1, 2017, 1:31 PM EST
17 Comments

Boom!  There it is.

Most of the signs the past few days have been pointing toward Jimbo Fisher leaving Florida State for the same job at Texas A&M.  Overnight, it was reported that A&M was prepared to offer Fisher a 10-year deal worth in the neighborhood of $75 million.

Friday afternoon, and following this ominous sign…

… those rumors unofficially came to fruition as both the Tallahassee Democrat and TomahawkNation.com are reporting that has agreed to become the new head coach at A&M.  ESPN.com‘s Mark Schlabach is reporting that Fisher has resigned his position and, contrary to reports from Thursday night, he won’t coach the Seminoles in their regular-season finale Saturday.

Fisher replaces Kevin Sumlin, who was fired by the Aggies last weekend.  FSU, meanwhile, is expected to hold a news conference Friday afternoon to discuss Fisher’s departure and officially announce long-time defensive line coach Odell Haggins as interim head coach

The start to Fisher’s new job could prove challenging as A&M will face defending national champion Clemson in Week 2 and then go up against his old boss Nick Saban and Alabama.  In Tuscaloosa.

Fisher spent the past 11 seasons with the Seminoles, the last eight as head coach.  In that span, FSU went 83-23 overall and 48-17 in ACC play.  The ‘Noles won three conference titles, four Atlantic Division crowns and the 2013 national championship.  Their last conference title came in 2014, with the season bottoming out at 5-6 heading into Saturday’s game against Louisiana-Monroe.

If Fisher had remained in Tallahassee, he would’ve been expected to make significant changes to his coaching staff, something he has been loathe to do.  Fisher had also publicly applied pressure to the university to improve its football facilities.

With Fisher out, FSU is expected to turn its attention to Oregon’s Willie Taggart or the man Fisher is replacing in College Station.  Sumlin would also be a candidate for the Oregon job if Taggart, a Florida native, jumps at the opportunity to return home after one season in Eugene.