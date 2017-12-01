Washington State among future series announced by Boise State

It was quite the busy day on the scheduling front for Boise State.
Boise announced Thursday that it has reached an agreement on a handful of future home-and-home series. The most noteworthy of the four is Washington State, with the two teams set to meet Sept. 19, 2026, in Pullman and then again Sept. 27, 2027, in Boise.
The Broncos and Cougars completed a home-and-home series earlier this year, and have met four other times. After splitting that series, Wazzu now owns a 5-1 edge in the miniseries.
“We are pleased to continue our series with Boise State beginning in 2026,” WSU said in a statement. “Our goal is to always add quality, nonconference opponents to our schedule that our fan base enjoys. I expect the same excitement that the last two seasons have generated to continue when the series resumes.”
In addition to Wazzu, Boise also added future home-and-homes against Houston (2021 and 2024), East Carolina (2026 and 2028) and Georgia Southern (2020 and 2024).
“As we set out to fill our future schedules, our primary goal was to find balance that provides the best opportunity for our program to be successful,” Boise athletic director Curt Apsey said in his statement. “We wanted to find home games that would excite our fan base, and allow our team to be in the national conversation each season.”
Baker Mayfield will collect myriad awards in from here on out. This isn’t one of them.
In a mildly surprising turn of events, Oklahoma State’s Mason Rudolph was announced Thursday as the 2017 winner of the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award. The award has been given annually since 1987 to the top quarterback in the country who is either a senior or fourth-year junior on schedule to graduate with their class and takes into account his accomplishments both on and off the field.
From the award’s release:
The native of Rock Hill, South Carolina has quarterbacked OSU to a 31-9 record as a starter and has led the Cowboys to 10 victories in games in which they trailed during the second half. Rudolph has beat every team in the Big 12 during his career and he holds no fewer than 50 school records. He enters the bowl game with 13,267 career passing yards, a mark that ranks fourth in Big 12 history.
Rudolph hit a career mark of 323.6 passing yards per game which is third in Big 12 history. The senior ranks in the top three among the FBS active career leaders in passing yards per completion, passing yards per attempt, total passing yards, passing yards per game, total offense and total offense yards per play. He led the FBS with 4,553 passing yards and 379.4 passing yards per game during the regular season. The 22-year-old not only has impressive stats on the field, but he is also Oklahoma State’s most active player in community service activities.
Mayfield, the Oklahoma Sooner who is the Heisman Trophy front-runner by a large margin but whose off-field incident this past offseason likely hurt him in this particular voting, was one of five finalists for this year’s award. Besides the two already mentioned, Ohio State’s J.T. Barrett, Penn State’s Trace McSorley and NC State’s Ryan Finley were in the mix as well.
Tennessee’s Peyton Manning was the first winner of the award, while Clemson’s Deshaun Watson claimed it in 2016.
Given how the circus of a coaching search at Tennessee has played out over the last few days, there has been a growing sentiment on Rocky Top, spearheaded by the great Wes Rucker, that the Vols should bring a certain pirate to Knoxville. Based on one report, that could very well be in the process of happening.
After being spurned by at least the fourth prospective permanent head coach, UT reportedly pivoted its attention to Kevin Sumlin. At the same time, speculation gained additional traction that Jimbo Fisher would take over at Texas A&M, with Sumlin being in play for the vacant FSU job.
Facing the possibility of getting rejected and/or snubbed yet again, it’s being reported that UT has turned its attention to Washington State’s Mike Leach.
FootballScoop.com also writes that “[i]n doing our diligence earlier in the week we were told if offered Mike was likely to accept.”
Mike Leach in the SEC — MIKE LEACH IN THE SEC!!! — with an annual matchup, for at least a couple more years, with Nick Saban? Yes. Yes. Yes. A thousand times yes.
After what’s been a FUBAR search process, landing Leach would be no less than a walk-off, grand-slam home run for embattled athletic director John Currie.
With that out of the way, most of the signs the past few days have been pointing toward Jimbo Fisher leaving Florida State for the same job at Texas A&M. While FSU is urging its current head coach to make a decision sooner rather than later, it’s looking as if Fisher won’t make one until after he coaches his 5-6 Seminoles in a matchup with Louisiana-Monroe Saturday that essentially amounts to a bowl play-in game.
Barring something unexpected over the next 48 hours or so — FlightAware y’all — Fisher is expected to make his highly-anticipated decision shortly after the end of the regular-season finale. Ahead of that, and after a closed-door meeting of the university’s regents Thursday, A&M is reportedly prepared to roll out a very plush financial red carpet for the head coach.
Now, I’m no mathematician, but that works out to be ***runs out of fingers, takes off shoes, runs out of toes*** a lot of money over an unheard of period of time for the 52-year-old Fisher.
Whether the dollar amount or length is dead-on-balls accurate is immaterial; what’s apparent is that A&M is showing a head coach who made $5.7 million this year that they are prepared to do whatever it takes to land someone who’s already won one national championship and believes can win another in College Station. In the toughest division in all of college football — but with the facilities he craves to compete with the best already in place.
In a perfect world for some, Jimbo Fisher has already been introduced as the next Texas A&M head coach and Florida State is formally beginning their search for a new face of the program. This is not a perfect world however and the dance between the Aggies and the head coach of the Seminoles appears like it will continue for a few more days.
Fisher reiterated on Thursday evening to reporters that he would indeed be coaching his current FSU team on Saturday as they look to make a bowl game against Louisiana-Monroe, according to the Tallahassee Democrat, and is not planning an early exit from the school despite numerous reports suggesting just that.
“We’re trying to finish the season,” Fisher said. “We’re trying to win the game and get to a bowl game.”
The 52-year-old has been coy about his future despite all indications being that he will soon take over at Texas A&M for the recently fired Kevin Sumlin. Should he do that — as many expect him to at this point — he will become just the fourth head coach to win a national title at a school and then depart for another job according to Associated Press reporter Ralph Russo.
While nothing formal has been agreed to based on reports, the groundwork is being laid by the Aggies to bring Fisher onboard — possibly as early as Sunday. The school’s board of trustees held a nearly three-hour private session on Thursday in College Station with A&M athletic director Scott Woodward and it seems like it’s all but a formality before a press conference happens next week.
Jimbo-to-A&M has been one of the worst kept secrets in college football the past several weeks and recent actions on both sides suggest a move is forthcoming as soon as Florida State wraps up their season on Saturday. While the process probably hasn’t played out as cleanly as some would like in either Texas or in Tallahassee, the good news is it looks like things are coming to an end shortly and the Aggies in particular are looking like they are moving at lightning speed to find a coach compared to others (cough, Tennessee, cough) in college football.