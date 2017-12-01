Washington State among future series announced by Boise State

It was quite the busy day on the scheduling front for Boise State.

Boise announced Thursday that it has reached an agreement on a handful of future home-and-home series. The most noteworthy of the four is Washington State, with the two teams set to meet Sept. 19, 2026, in Pullman and then again Sept. 27, 2027, in Boise.

The Broncos and Cougars completed a home-and-home series earlier this year, and have met four other times. After splitting that series, Wazzu now owns a 5-1 edge in the miniseries.

“We are pleased to continue our series with Boise State beginning in 2026,” WSU said in a statement. “Our goal is to always add quality, nonconference opponents to our schedule that our fan base enjoys. I expect the same excitement that the last two seasons have generated to continue when the series resumes.”

In addition to Wazzu, Boise also added future home-and-homes against Houston (2021 and 2024), East Carolina (2026 and 2028) and Georgia Southern (2020 and 2024).

“As we set out to fill our future schedules, our primary goal was to find balance that provides the best opportunity for our program to be successful,” Boise athletic director Curt Apsey said in his statement. “We wanted to find home games that would excite our fan base, and allow our team to be in the national conversation each season.”