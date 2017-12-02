Championship Saturday will give us something not seen since 1973

We already knew Week 14 was a loaded one. Now, we know it’s a historic one as well.
Championship Saturday will feature four games in which both teams are ranked in the Top 10 of the Associated Press Top 25. According to ESPN Stats & Info, this marks the first time since Thanksgiving weekend in 1973 that such fat has happened.
In fact, 1973 and 2017 are the only two times that’s ever happened in college football history.
As for those specific matchups?
No. 1 Clemson vs. No. 7 Miami, ACC championship game
No. 2 Oklahoma vs. No. 10 TCU, Big 12 championship game
No. 3 Wisconsin vs. No. 8 Ohio State, Big Ten championship game
No. 4 Auburn vs. No. 6 Georgia, SEC championship game
Add that gloriously bloated buffet to last night’s full-course matchup of No. 10 USC vs. No. 12 Stanford in http://collegefootballtalk.nbcsports.com/2017/12/01/no-10-usc-fights-off-no-12-stanford-to-capture-first-pac-12-title-since-2008/the Pac-12 championship game and the appetizer that’s No. 14 UCF vs. No. 20 Memphis for the AAC championship later on today, and Week 14 serves as a veritable feast for college football fans for what’s the final weekend of the 2017 regular season.