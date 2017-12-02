Associated Press

New Mexico State going bowling for first time in nearly six decades

By John TaylorDec 2, 2017, 8:12 PM EST
Well, we think they are going bowling, probably

New Mexico State needed a Week 14 win over South Alabama to get to six wins and become bowl-eligible; after a little bit of a dicey fourth quarter, the Aggies did just that as they escaped with a 22-17 win over the Jaguars.

NMSU entered the fourth quarter with a 13-7 lead, then stretched it to 16-7 very early in the period.  A Cole Garvin 17-yard touchdown pass brought USA to within two points at 16-14, then the Jaguars took their first lead since the first quarter on a 27-yard Gavin Patterson field goal.

However, a nine-yard touchdown pass from Tyler Rogers, who finished with 451 yards passing, with 32 seconds remaining proved to be the game-winning score.

NMSU, in its last season as a member of the Sun Belt, will now likely go to a bowl game for the first time since the 1960 season.  While there was some concern last month that financial considerations could potentially make them turn down a postseason bid, it’s likely that they will receive an Arizona Bowl invitation Sunday afternoon and make that a moot point.

No. 6 Georgia secures sweet revenge over No. 2 Auburn in SEC championship game to punch playoff ticket

By Bryan FischerDec 2, 2017, 7:32 PM EST
Ticket punched, revenge complete.

No. 6 Georgia more than made up for their lone loss on the season by upsetting Deep South rival and second-ranked Auburn on Saturday evening 28-7 in an old school SEC Championship Game to secure the conference title and book their trip to the College Football Playoff at the same time.

The relatively low-scoring affair was quite the contrast to the Tigers’ victory three weeks ago on the Plains when they throttled the Bulldogs 40-17. Though quarterback Jarrett Stidham led the Auburn offense down the field to a quick strike touchdown on the opening drive of the game, that easy ball movement didn’t seem to return for either side as both defenses showed why they are two of the best in the country across the board. That early bit of momentum for Gus Malzahn’s team looked like it was going to lead to another repeat of the first meeting but that proved not to be the case when the Bulldogs seized control of the game and never let go the rest of the way.

A Stidham fumble early in the second quarter might have been one of the biggest game-changers of the day in Atlanta as it led to points on the other end. Bulldogs quarterback Jake Fromm found tight end Isaac Nauta wide open in the middle of the end zone off a fake toss play and was symbolic of the kind of bounce-back the freshman signal-caller (183 yards passing, two touchdowns) and the rest of the team would have.

Nothing summed that reversal of fortune up more than a pair of key defensive plays down the stretch in the second half. DaQuan Hawkins-Muckle blocked a short field goal right into the waiting arms of Dominick Sanders, while a fumble recovery at the start of the fourth quarter led to a perfect back-shoulder throw by Fromm to Terry Godwin (who also caught a two-point conversion) from seven yards out extended the lead further.

That kind of lead meant it was time for the UGA ground game to get going to salt away the victory. With Sony Michel was banged up with a left knee injury he suffered in the third quarter, Nick Chubb grabbed most of the carries and finished with 77 yards rushing against that tough front seven of coordinator Kevin Steele. Yet it was youngster D'Andre Swift (88 yards) that truly opened things up in the upset by jetting 64 yards for a touchdown.

Auburn running back Kerryon Johnson did start despite banging his shoulder up against Alabama last week, rushing for a team-high 44 yards but coughed up that costly fumble in the second half. Stidham was far from the kind of quarterback he showed in recent upsets of the No. 1 team in the rankings the past month and threw for only 145 yards on just 16 completions. In the end, the team simply appeared to run out of gas after a hot start and never could make a play to get themselves right back into things.

Now comes the intrigue with the College Football Playoff thanks to that kind of performance. Georgia will assuredly find themselves in the top four come Sunday afternoon and are likely ticketed to the Rose Bowl semifinal as either the No. 2 or No. 3 seed. Current No. 3 Oklahoma punched their ticket earlier in the day with a victory over No. 11 TCU and the winner of the ACC title game is a lock as well.

With No. 10 USC likely set for a Fiesta Bowl trip, that leaves the Big Ten championship game winner facing off for a spot against No. 5 and one-loss Alabama. The Crimson Tide probably would have preferred an Auburn blowout win in Atlanta but that wasn’t the case as the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry went the way of the Bulldogs in the biggest way possible.

Report: Herm Edwards to be named Arizona State’s head coach Monday

By John TaylorDec 2, 2017, 6:30 PM EST
Because that’s how they play to win the game in the desert, dammit.

Late last month, the whole of college football was thrown for a loop when it was reported that Herm Edwards was a candidate for the vacancy at Arizona State.  A couple of days later, it was reported that Edwards was expected to land the job pending a meeting this weekend with ASU president Michael Crow, who was in China on university business.

That meeting took place Saturday and apparently went very well.  Or not well if you’re not a fan of the impending move.

The 63-year-old Edwards’ last coaching job at any level came as the head coach of the NFL’s Kansas City Chiefs in 2008; his last (and only) college job was as the defensive backs coach at San Jose State from 1987-89.  Since 2009, he’s been an NFL analyst for ESPN.

ASU’s current athletic director, Ray Anderson, served as Edwards’ agent during a coaching career that seemingly ended nearly a decade ago.

It’s thought that Edwards will loom to retain most of the current coaching staff, including both coordinators.  Edwards will replace Todd Graham, who was fired at the end of the regular season after compiling a 46-31 record in six seasons with the Sun Devils.  That included a 7-5 record in 2017.

Graham will stay on and coach ASU in its bowl game.

Nebraska confirms Scott Frost as its next head coach

By John TaylorDec 2, 2017, 6:06 PM EST
After weeks of speculation, including during what turned out to be his final game at his now-former school, it’s officially official.

In a press release, Nebraska announced that Scott Frost has been hired as the Cornhuskers’ next head football coach.  Frost replaces Mike Riley, who dismissed after three underwhelming seasons in Lincoln last month.

Frost will officially be introduced at a 1 p.m. press conference Sunday afternoon.  UCF, Frost’s old school, is expected to conduct a press conference Saturday evening to address the departure.

“I am thrilled that Scott is returning to his alma mater to lead the Husker football program,” NU athletic director Bill Moos said in a statement. “I truly believe that we have hired the premier young coach in the country and that exciting times lie ahead.”

Born and raised in the state of Nebraska, Frost played his college football for the Cornhuskers and was a quarterback for two national championship teams.  His first coaching job at a Power Five program came at Oregon, where he spent six seasons (2009-15).

Inheriting a UCF team that went 0-12 in 2015, Frost got the Knights to six wins in 2016 and then turned in a perfect 12-0 regular season in 2017, capped off by an AAC championship.

It’s unclear whether Frost will coach the Knights in their New Year’s Six Bowl game, although that should be cleared up during tomorrow’s press conference.

“It is a great honor and privilege to have the opportunity to return to Nebraska and to lead the Husker football program,” Frost said. “I have been fortunate to be at a wonderful school the last two years, but Nebraska is a special place with a storied tradition and a fan base which is second to none. I am truly humbled to be here. The state of Nebraska and the Husker program mean a great deal to me. This is home.

“I am appreciative of the confidence Bill Moos and our University leadership have in me to lead this program. I would not have the opportunity to be in this position without a lot of great people who have helped me throughout my career. Specifically, I would like to thank Coach Osborne who has played such an integral role in my life over the past two decades, both on and off the field. Go Big Red!”

The university also confirmed Frost will receive a five-year, $35 million contract.  Th details are expected to be released at some point in the not-too-distant future.

UPDATED 6:08 p.m. ET: At the UCF press conference, athletic director Danny White stated that Frost will coach the Knights in their bowl game.

No. 6 Georgia takes slim halftime lead in rematch with No. 2 Auburn in the SEC title game

By Bryan FischerDec 2, 2017, 5:34 PM EST
With an SEC title and a spot in the College Football Playoff on the line, the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry has likely never meant more than it does on Saturday afternoon in Atlanta. Not surprisingly, that sense of urgency was reflected in the game as No. 2 Auburn jumped out to an early lead but No. 6 Georgia battled back to take the lead 10-7 going into halftime of a rematch that is much more interesting than the original was three weeks ago.

The Tigers got on the board first by taking the opening drive 75-yards to pay dirt as Jarrett Stidham threw an absolute strike over the middle of the end zone to Nate Craig-Myers. The quarterback wrapped up the half with 73 yards passing but was under duress for just about every throw after the first possession in a stark contrast to what happened on the Plains in the rivals’ first meeting this season.

Running back Kerryon Johnson just start for Auburn despite being banged up in the Iron Bowl against Alabama last week but managed just 13 yards on seven carries.

The Tigers were threatening to extend their lead early in the second quarter but the Georgia defense came up with a huge play to flip momentum completely at Mercedes Benz Stadium. That’s when Davin Bellamy burst off the line to chase down Stidham, who fumbled as part of a strip sack and gave the offense the ball back around midfield. They promptly marched down to tie the game as QB Jake Fromm (119 yards on 9-of-10 passing) faked a toss and then found a  wide open Isaac Nauta in the end zone for the touchdown.

A second defensive stop followed and then it was time for the reliable combo in the Bulldogs backfield to take over as Sony Michel (32 yards) and Nick Chubb (33 yards) went to work on the ground as the team took the lead on a field goal.

Two quarters are left down in Atlanta and the SEC championship game is living up to the grand stage so far. Halftime adjustments will be key to both sides as the College Football Playoff committee looks on in great anticipation at what is essentially a win-and-in scenario to the final four for either Georgia or Auburn.