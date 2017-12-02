Getty Images

Scott Frost heading to Nebraska armed with seven-year, $35 million contract

By John TaylorDec 2, 2017, 4:21 PM EST
Scott Frost is indeed heading home.

With speculation mounting throughout the week — and with one report during today’s game having his Nebraska coaching staff almost set — Frost’s UCF Knights dropped Memphis in a thrilling double-overtime affair to claim the AAC championship.  Afterwards, Frost stated he was going to celebrate with his team when asked about the NU job.

However, the Omaha World-Herald, among others, have reported that Frost has agreed to a seven-year, $35 million contract to become the ‘Huskers next head football coach.  That would make Frost the third-highest paid head coach in the Big Ten, behind Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh and Ohio State’s Urban Meyer.

Frost and the university had reached an agreement on a contract earlier in the week but kept it quiet out of respect for UCF’s opportunity to not only win a conference crown but also clinch the Group of Five’s New Year’s Six bowl bid.

It’s expected NU will officially introduce — or reintroduce — Frost at a noon local time press conference Sunday.

Frost was born in the state of Nebraska and played his college football for the Cornhuskers.  He is in his second season as the head coach at UCF; it’s unclear if he’ll finish out the season with the Knights.

WATCH: Lane Kiffin wants ‘Bama too… sort of

By John TaylorDec 2, 2017, 5:22 PM EST
Lane Kiffin is feeling his oats, and you can’t really blame him.

Saturday afternoon, Kiffin’s FAU Owls laid the wood (again) to North Texas in the Conference USA championship game.  It was the football program’s first league title ever and the school’s ninth straight win.  The 10 wins in 2017 also broke the school’s single-season record.

In his postgame press conference, Kiffin, who has become a dominant presence on social media and often pokes at his former employer and boss Nick Saban, took the fans of his new team’s “We want ‘Bama” chant after the win and, after initially chiding them for it, ran with it in his postgame press conference.

“Oh I would love to play ‘Bama,” Saban’s offensive coordinator at Alabama for three years said. “I’d feel sorry for our players but I would love to play Alabama.”

Love him or hate him, Kiffin certainly makes the sport of college football a helluva lot more interesting.

And, for the record, FAU fans — and its head coach — won’t get the chance to have their wish granted as Alabama is ticketed for either a spot in the College Football Playoffs or a New Year’s Six bowl, while UCF clinched the Group of Five’s New Year’s Six berth earlier today.  It was fun while it lasted, though.

Four-star 2018 Penn State commit arrested for armed robbery

By John TaylorDec 2, 2017, 4:43 PM EST
Or will that be former Penn State recruit?

According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, Isheem Young was one of three individuals arrested Friday in connection with the armed robbery of a Wawa convenience store in South Philadelphia this past summer.  One of the two alleged accomplices is Young’s brother, the manager of the store that was robbed, while the other an unnamed getaway driver.

The Inquirer reports that the 18-year-old Young is facing charges of robbery, conspiracy, firearms violations and related offenses  He is currently being held in lieu of a $150,000 bond.

It’s alleged that Young and his partners in crime made off with $13,600 in cash from the store’s safe.  A police report stated that Young entered the store armed with a black revolver and committed the robbery, part of which was recorded on surveillance cameras:

Young committed to play his college football at Penn State in mid-July; two weeks later is when he allegedly committed the crime.  He was 17 years old when the incident happened.

A four-star 2018 recruit, he’s rated as the No. 12 safety in the country; the No. 5 player at any position in the state of Pennsylvania; and the No. 151 player overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board.

The new early-signing period for college football, incidentally, kicks off in less than three weeks.

No. 3 Oklahoma looks playoff-ready after shutting down No. 11 TCU in Big 12 championship

By Kevin McGuireDec 2, 2017, 4:27 PM EST
Whoever is up next for the No. 3 Oklahoma Sooners (12-1), they have their work cut out for them. After slamming the door shut on No. 11 TCU (10-3) in the revived Big 12 championship game on Saturday afternoon, Baker Mayfield and the Sooners should be rolling into the College Football Playoff, and they look as strong as any potential playoff participant may be going in.

Oklahoma’s 41-17 victory over the Horned Frogs was fueled by a fast start in the first quarter and pure dominance in the second half. Mayfield put a cherry on top of his Heisman Trophy campaign with four touchdowns, 243 yards and 65 rushing yards against TCU to lead Oklahoma to the Big 12 championship, the first for Lincoln Riley as a head coach. Rodney Anderson led the ground game with 93 rushing yards on 24 carries and Marquise Brown and Mykel Jones played key roles in the receiving game,. Tight end Mark Andrews was reliable in the red zone as well with a pair of touchdown receptions.

Oklahoma’s defense was the key in the second half, however. TCU was forced to punt four times and had one turnover on downs. Kenny Kill was also picked off in the second half as the Oklahoma defense pitched a shutout after halftime. Hill passed for 234 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for a team-high 51 yards in the loss.

Oklahoma will now wait to see what seed they will have in the College Football Playoff. Entering the week No. 3 in the eyes of the selection committee, the Sooners could potentially have made a loud enough statement to be considered for the No. 1 seed, depending on the results in the SEC, ACC, and Big Ten championship games. Regardless of the seeding, it would be highly unlikely for the Sooners to fall out of the top four after a blowout victory in the Big 12 championship game. So Oklahoma fans can start scouting hotels in Pasadena and New Orleans to get prepared for all of their options.

TCU could still manage to get into a New Years Six bowl game, but a 24-point loss for the third loss of the season puts TCU in a tough spot considering some of the other options in play for the New Years Six lineup. For TCU, the Big 12 championship game could hurt their chances of going to a New Years Six bowl game.

UCF clinches NY6 bowl bid as AAC champs and Scott Frost avoids question about Nebraska

By Kevin McGuireDec 2, 2017, 4:09 PM EST
If you wanted an offensive shootout, you certainly got it in the American Athletic Conference championship game. After out-lasting No. 20 Memphis (10-2) for a second straight shootout victory, this time in a 62-55 double-overtime thriller, No. 14 UCF (12-0) will get their chance to score a signature victory against a power conference opponent in the New Years Six bowl lineup. At 12-0, UCF essentially clinched their spot in the big game bowl lineup to be determined by the College Football Playoff selection committee tomorrow. We may not have to wait quite as long to learn about the future of UCF head coach Scott Frost.

Memphis forced the AAC championship to go to overtime with two fourth-quarter touchdowns to tie the game at 48-48. Memphis had a chance to win the game in regulation but could not convert on a long field goal in the final minute. UCF also could not take advantage of a last-minute possession and gave the ball back to Memphis by way of an interception. But little time remaining, Memphis could not get into field goal range. So the game went to overtime after 96 points and 1,399 yards of offenses.

After the teams traded touchdowns in the first overtime, UCF opened the second overtime with a touchdown run by Otis Anderson. Memphis kept the game alive with a great fourth down conversion between Riley Ferguson and Anthony Miller, but Ferguson was picked off a couple of plays later by Tre Neal.

It was the only interception of the game thrown by Ferguson, who passed for 471 yards and four touchdowns. Miller caught 14 passes for 195 yards and three scores and Memphis had two 100-yard rushers with Darrell Henderson and Patrick Taylor Jr. UCF’s box score was loaded a swell. McKenzie Milton passed for 494 yards and five touchdowns to overcome three interceptions in the game. Anderson rushed for 117 yards and Tre'Quan Smith accounted for 161 yards and two scores. Dredrick Snelson also had 145 yards and two touchdowns.

As the highest-ranked conference champion, UCF will be rewarded with the lone spot in the New Years Six bowl lineup reserved for the highest-ranked conference champion from the Group of Five conferences. It is only fitting this year’s spot goes to the only undefeated team in the country outside of Wisconsin (and if Wisconsin loses in the Big Ten championship game, UCF will be the only undefeated team in the country).

UCF may be heading to the Peach Bowl or another New Years Six bowl game, but Frost could be making his way to Lincoln, Nebraska. It was a storyline that was unavoidable for the ABC telecast in the beginning of the game, and for good reason. Frost has been one of the hottest names in the coaching carousel, and the undefeated run by UCF was a big part of the reason why that was the case. Various reports and rumors have suggested Frost is already on his way to Nebraska to be the next head coach, but nothing official has been announced on either end. Frost declined to answer the question about accepting the Nebraska job in his on-field postgame interview.

We’ll probably find out in the next 24-36 hours where UCF will be heading for the bowl season, and the decision of Frost will not be lingering too far behind if it has yet to be made official one way or the other by then. Memphis will still be heading to a bowl game as one of the top AAC representatives too, but it will not have the same prestige as the big bowl game lineup. Memphis head coach Mike Norvell could also remain a name to watch on the coaching carousel’s radar too.