Toledo rockets past Akron, wins first MAC title since 2004

It’s been a while, but the wait was more than worth it for the Toledo football program.
Prior to the MAC championship game Saturday afternoon, the oddsmakers had installed Toledo (11-2) as a 21-point favorite over Akron (7-6). That ultimately proved to be relatively accurate as the Rockets had little problem dispatching the Zips in a 45-28 win. With the victory, Toledo claimed its first MAC crown since 2004 and its third win total in the game.
The Zips were making their second appearance in the game and first since 2005.
Leading the way yet again for the Rockets was Logan Woodside, with the quarterback completing 23 of his 37 passes for 307 yards and four touchdowns. Terry Swanson chipped with 180 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.
The defense, though, may have been the story of the day for Toledo as they held Akron to just 123 yards of offense — 76 passing, 47 rushing — through almost three quarters of play; as UT’s defense went into prevent mode, Akron finished with 396 yards. While they forced just two turnovers — the Rockets’ offense had five — UT forced five three-and-outs and seven punts overall.
Lane Kiffin is feeling his oats, and you can’t really blame him.
Saturday afternoon, Kiffin’s FAU Owls laid the wood (again) to North Texas in the Conference USA championship game. It was the football program’s first league title ever and the school’s ninth straight win. The 10 wins in 2017 also broke the school’s single-season record.
In his postgame press conference, Kiffin, who has become a dominant presence on social media and often pokes at his former employer and boss Nick Saban, took the fans of his new team’s “We want ‘Bama” chant after the win and, after initially chiding them for it, ran with it in his postgame press conference.
“Oh I would love to play ‘Bama,” Saban’s offensive coordinator at Alabama for three years said. “I’d feel sorry for our players but I would love to play Alabama.”
Love him or hate him, Kiffin certainly makes the sport of college football a helluva lot more interesting.
And, for the record, FAU fans — and its head coach — won’t get the chance to have their wish granted as Alabama is ticketed for either a spot in the College Football Playoffs or a New Year’s Six bowl, while UCF clinched the Group of Five’s New Year’s Six berth earlier today. It was fun while it lasted, though.
Four-star 2018 Penn State commit arrested for armed robbery
According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, Isheem Young was one of three individuals arrested Friday in connection with the armed robbery of a Wawa convenience store in South Philadelphia this past summer. One of the two alleged accomplices is Young’s brother, the manager of the store that was robbed, while the other an unnamed getaway driver.
The Inquirer reports that the 18-year-old Young is facing charges of robbery, conspiracy, firearms violations and related offenses He is currently being held in lieu of a $150,000 bond.
It’s alleged that Young and his partners in crime made off with $13,600 in cash from the store’s safe. A police report stated that Young entered the store armed with a black revolver and committed the robbery, part of which was recorded on surveillance cameras:
Young committed to play his college football at Penn State in mid-July; two weeks later is when he allegedly committed the crime. He was 17 years old when the incident happened.
A four-star 2018 recruit, he’s rated as the No. 12 safety in the country; the No. 5 player at any position in the state of Pennsylvania; and the No. 151 player overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board.
The new early-signing period for college football, incidentally, kicks off in less than three weeks.
No. 3 Oklahoma looks playoff-ready after shutting down No. 11 TCU in Big 12 championship
Whoever is up next for the No. 3 Oklahoma Sooners (12-1), they have their work cut out for them. After slamming the door shut on No. 11 TCU (10-3) in the revived Big 12 championship game on Saturday afternoon, Baker Mayfield and the Sooners should be rolling into the College Football Playoff, and they look as strong as any potential playoff participant may be going in.
Oklahoma’s 41-17 victory over the Horned Frogs was fueled by a fast start in the first quarter and pure dominance in the second half. Mayfield put a cherry on top of his Heisman Trophy campaign with four touchdowns, 243 yards and 65 rushing yards against TCU to lead Oklahoma to the Big 12 championship, the first for Lincoln Riley as a head coach. Rodney Anderson led the ground game with 93 rushing yards on 24 carries and Marquise Brown and Mykel Jones played key roles in the receiving game,. Tight end Mark Andrews was reliable in the red zone as well with a pair of touchdown receptions.
Oklahoma’s defense was the key in the second half, however. TCU was forced to punt four times and had one turnover on downs. Kenny Kill was also picked off in the second half as the Oklahoma defense pitched a shutout after halftime. Hill passed for 234 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for a team-high 51 yards in the loss.
Oklahoma will now wait to see what seed they will have in the College Football Playoff. Entering the week No. 3 in the eyes of the selection committee, the Sooners could potentially have made a loud enough statement to be considered for the No. 1 seed, depending on the results in the SEC, ACC, and Big Ten championship games. Regardless of the seeding, it would be highly unlikely for the Sooners to fall out of the top four after a blowout victory in the Big 12 championship game. So Oklahoma fans can start scouting hotels in Pasadena and New Orleans to get prepared for all of their options.
TCU could still manage to get into a New Years Six bowl game, but a 24-point loss for the third loss of the season puts TCU in a tough spot considering some of the other options in play for the New Years Six lineup. For TCU, the Big 12 championship game could hurt their chances of going to a New Years Six bowl game.
With speculation mounting throughout the week — and with one report during today’s game having his Nebraska coaching staff almost set — Frost’s UCF Knights dropped Memphis in a thrilling double-overtime affair to claim the AAC championship. Afterwards, Frost stated he was going to celebrate with his team when asked about the NU job.
However, the Omaha World-Herald, among others, have reported that Frost has agreed to a seven-year, $35 million contract to become the ‘Huskers next head football coach. That would make Frost the third-highest paid head coach in the Big Ten, behind Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh and Ohio State’s Urban Meyer.
Frost and the university had reached an agreement on a contract earlier in the week but kept it quiet out of respect for UCF’s opportunity to not only win a conference crown but also clinch the Group of Five’s New Year’s Six bowl bid.
It’s expected NU will officially introduce — or reintroduce — Frost at a noon local time press conference Sunday.
Frost was born in the state of Nebraska and played his college football for the Cornhuskers. He is in his second season as the head coach at UCF; it’s unclear if he’ll finish out the season with the Knights.