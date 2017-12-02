Getty Images

Wisconsin’s Jonathan Taylor closing in on Adrian Peterson’s freshman rushing record

By John TaylorDec 2, 2017, 11:11 AM EST
In what could be an epic night for the Wisconsin football program as a whole, it could be a historic one for one Badger in particular as well.

At 8:00 p.m. ET Saturday, fourth-ranked UW is set to face seventh-ranked Ohio State in Indianapolis in the Big Ten championship, with the winner — especially UW — potentially punching its ticket to the College Football Playoffs. In order to knock off the favored Buckeyes, the Badgers will, as usual, rely on a heavy dose of Jonathan Taylor.

Taylor’s 1,806 yards rushing this season are tops in the conference and third nationally. If Taylor runs for 120 yards or more against an OSU defense that’s 13th in the country against the rush (112.8 yards per game), he will break a record that’s stood for over a decade.

In 2004, Oklahoma’s Adrian Peterson ran for 1,925 yards. That set the FBS record for most single-season rushing yards by a freshman.

Peterson set his record in 13 games; Taylor will be playing in his 13th game later on tonight. One big difference? It took Peterson 339 carries (5.7 yards per carry), while Taylor has gotten his numbers in just 258 attempts as he has thus far averaged exactly seven yards a run.

Both running backs were/are true freshmen. Peterson, however, was a consensus five-star recruit who was arguably the top recruit in the Class of 2004 while Taylor was a three-star member of UW’s most recent class.

Championship Saturday will give us something not seen since 1973

By John TaylorDec 2, 2017, 9:55 AM EST
We already knew Week 14 was a loaded one. Now, we know it’s a historic one as well.

Championship Saturday will feature four games in which both teams are ranked in the Top 10 of the Associated Press Top 25. According to ESPN Stats & Info, this marks the first time since Thanksgiving weekend in 1973 that such fat has happened.

In fact, 1973 and 2017 are the only two times that’s ever happened in college football history.

As for those specific matchups?

No. 1 Clemson vs. No. 7 Miami, ACC championship game
No. 2 Oklahoma vs. No. 10 TCU, Big 12 championship game
No. 3 Wisconsin vs. No. 8 Ohio State, Big Ten championship game
No. 4 Auburn vs. No. 6 Georgia, SEC championship game

Add that gloriously bloated buffet to last night’s full-course matchup of No. 10 USC vs. No. 12 Stanford in http://collegefootballtalk.nbcsports.com/2017/12/01/no-10-usc-fights-off-no-12-stanford-to-capture-first-pac-12-title-since-2008/the Pac-12 championship game and the appetizer that’s No. 14 UCF vs. No. 20 Memphis for the AAC championship later on today, and Week 14 serves as a veritable feast for college football fans for what’s the final weekend of the 2017 regular season.

Wilton Speight confirms restrictions placed on transfer from Michigan

By John TaylorDec 2, 2017, 8:08 AM EST
One of a few players who has decided to part ways with the Michigan football program of late, Wilton Speight has shed some additional light on his move away from Ann Arbor.

In late November, Speight announced that he had decided to transfer from the Wolverines. There was some question as to whether Speight would remain with the team through the postseason, as well as what if any restrictions were placed on his transfer.

On social media Friday, Speight clarified those two areas of concern.

So, in addition to the six other teams in the Big Ten East as well as 2018 cross-divisional foes Nebraska, Wisconsin and Northwestern, the quarterback will also be barred from transferring to 2018 non-conference opponents Notre Dame, Western Michigan and SMU.

As the Virginia native is leaving U-M as a graduate transfer, he’ll be eligible to play immediately in 2018 if he opts for another FBS school. Next season will be Speight’s final year of eligibility.

Bobby Hauck officially returns to Montana as head coach

By John TaylorDec 2, 2017, 6:22 AM EST
For Bobby Hauck and Montana, it’s déjà vu all over again.

It was reported earlier in the week that Hauck was expected to return to Montana for his second-go-round with the Griz. Not surprisingly, the university has confirmed as much as Hauck was officially named as Montana’s new head football coach.

Hauck had spent the past three seasons as the associate head coach and special teams coordinator at San Diego State.

“I look forward to working with Coach Hauck and the football staff in advancing the overall mission of the athletic department,” athletic director Kent Haslam said in a statement. “A mission focused on success in the community, in athletics, and in the classroom. We will not compromise on our pursuit of excellence in everything we do. Coach Hauck’s previous success on the football field at the University of Montana is well-known and I expect that will continue. I also expect we will continue to build a culture of hard work, respect and accountability.”

Hauck was born in Missoula, Montana, and graduated from the University of Montana, even as he never played college football for the Grizzlies. After beginning his coaching career at his alma mater in 1988, the 53-year-old Hauck ultimately returned to the Griz as head coach in 2003 after stops at, among others, UCLA, Colorado and Washington.

In seven seasons, Hauck guided Montana to an 80-17 record and appearances in the FCS playoffs each of those years. After a second consecutive loss in the FCS championship game in 2009, Hauck left for the same position at UNLV; after going 15-49 in Las Vegas, he “resigned” as the Rebels head coach in the middle of the 2014 season.

The past eight seasons, the Griz have qualified for the playoffs four times.

“It is an honor and a privilege to be able to come back home to a place that is so important to me,” Hauck, who was given a three-year contract, said. “I am grateful for the opportunity to continue the tradition of excellence at the University of Montana. I am absolutely committed to success both on and off the field. I cannot wait to get started, and look forward to being a strong advocate for the University as a whole.”

No. 10 USC fights off No. 12 Stanford to capture first Pac-12 title since 2008

By Bryan FischerDec 1, 2017, 11:40 PM EST
If this is how championship week is going to start, we could be in for a doozy of a finish on Saturday to close out 2017.

No. 10 USC used a fourth quarter goal line stand and a few key plays from their star quarterback to hold off a pesky No. 12 Stanford squad for the second time this year and capture the conference title 31-28 in the Pac-12 Football Championship Game on Friday night.

The Trojans looked as though they were going to give away another game in the second half but showed why they were a near consensus pick in the preseason to win the league by showing a bit of championship level grit when it mattered most. On their heels following a shanked punt midway through the fourth quarter, the USC defense came up big with a fourth and goal stop from the one yard line when speedy linebacker Uchenna Nwosu tackled Cardinal back Cameron Scarlett just inches outside the goal line to prevent the go-ahead score from the North Division representatives.

That crucial stop then turned into a massive 14 point swing as golden boy Sam Darnold game up big on the ensuing possession, leading a 99-yard touchdown drive that all but locked up the title. The quarterback may not have had the 2017 many predicted he would have after that historic run last year (and the thrilling Rose Bowl victory back in January) but his 325 yards and two touchdowns were the result of one of his best games all year. Most of that yardage and a huge number of the big plays USC had at Levi’s Stadium came courtesy of the signal-caller hooking up with wideout Michael Pittman (146 yards, one touchdown) who was running free in the secondary on nearly every other play.

Not to be left out, Ronald Jones proved why he is one of the best running backs in the country and likely to return to the stadium on Sunday’s by rushing for 132 yards and a pair of scores against one of the Pac-12’s best defensive units.

That all helped spoil the previously perfect 3-0 record that the Cardinal had in the Pac-12 Championship Game coming into the night. Running back Bryce Love ran for 125 yards and a touchdown but was clearly still bothered by his banged up ankle injury, limping off late in the game and simply not having that extra gear we’re used to seeing. Even so, the likely Heisman finalist still put up another 52 yard run and really helped the offense get going starting in the second quarter.

With Love hobbled, QB K.J. Costello stepped up with his arm and finished with 192 yards and a pair of incredible on-the-money touchdown throws to Kaden Smith.

It wasn’t enough in the end however as the Trojans finished the season as many expected them to: as Pac-12 champions. That marked the first time the powerhouse team had won the league since 2008, when the trophy said Pac-10 on it and Pete Carroll was the head coach doing the heavy lifting on the sideline.

Whether all that will ultimately be enough for USC to sneak into the College Football Playoff with a historic move into the top four on Sunday remains to be seen but, on Friday night at least, all the postseason talk didn’t mean much for a program that has been through a lot and can once again lay claim to being the best in the West.