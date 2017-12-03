Final College Football Playoff rankings will block TCU from New Years Six

The final rankings from the College Football Playoff selection committee have been revealed. After already releasing the top six to set the playoff field, there were only a few more things to take care of with the ranking. First up? Confirming once and for all that UCF will be the highest-ranked Group of Five conference champion. That was a bit of a formality, and the final rankings put that in stone with 12-0 UCF being ranked No. 12, up two spots from a week ago.
The rest of the rankings would come in handy for determining the field for the New Years Six. Sorry TCU, but you will have to settle for a non-New Years Six bowl game this season.
TCU dropped to No. 15 in the final playoff rankings, trailing potential at-large teams Wisconsin, No. 7 Auburn, No. 9 Penn State, No. 11 Washington, and No. 13 Stanford. The Horned Frogs are also one spot behind Notre Dame. Because the New Years Six will be determined by final ranking once all reserved spots are filled, TCU and Notre Dame will ultimately be left out by virtue of their ranking.
- Clemson
- Oklahoma
- Georgia
- Alabama
- Ohio State
- Wisconsin
- Auburn
- USC
- Penn State
- Miami
- Washington
- UCF
- Stanford
- Notre Dame
- TCU
- Michigan State
- LSU
- Washington State
- Oklahoma State
- Memphis
- Northwestern
- Virgina Tech
- Mississippi State
- NC State
- Boise State
The New Years Six bowl lineup will be unveiled later this afternoon. Miami and Wisconsin will be locked into the Orange Bowl according to the Orange Bowl’s contract with the ACC, Big Ten and SEC (ACC champion or best available ACC team vs. highest-ranked non-conference champion from Big Ten or SEC or Notre Dame). The Fiesta Bowl, Cotton Bowl, and Peach Bowl all still have to be organized.