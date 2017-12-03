Georgia LB Natrez Patrick arrested hours after winning SEC championship

The celebration of winning the SEC championship was short-lived for Georgia linebacker Natrez Patrick. The junior linebacker was arrested late Saturday night on a misdemeanor charge that has not been specifically outlined. Bond was set at $1,030 at the Barrow County jail, according to an online jail report.
This is not the first time this season Patrick has had a legal issue. Patrick was charged with possession of marijuana back in October. It was Patrick’s second marijuana-related offense during his time at Georgia, following a similar instance in 2015. Patrick was suspended for four games as a result of his arrest in October.
Patrick is Georgia’s sixth-leading tackler this season with 35 tackles. Patrick has recorded five tackles for a loss. Georgia has yet to comment on the status of Patrick and how this incident may impact his playing status for the upcoming College Football Playoff.