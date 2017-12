Justin Fuente says he is not talking to anyone about any potential job offers

With a job opening at Florida State, one coach who has quickly become a subject of the coaching carousel’s rumor mill has been Virginia Tech head coach Justin Fuente. But fear not, Hokies, because Fuente is telling you there is no cause for alarm in Blacksburg.

Fuente did his best to try and silence the various rumors attempting to tie him potentially being the next head coach at Florida State. According to Fuente, he is not even entertaining any phone calls he says have been made.

“For me, it’s been easy. I’ve declined to talk to anybody that’s come along,” Fuente said during a teleconference for the Camping World Bowl. “So it’s a pretty easy answer for me. I haven’t been interested in going down that road.”

Fuente is in his second season at Virginia Tech and has coached the Hokies to a record of 19-7 with an appearance in the ACC Championship Game last season. Fuente had previously coached Memphis to a 26-23 record over four seasons, turning the program around to be a consistent winner even after his departure. Fuente has won 38 games in the last four seasons, including a pair of bowl victories.

“I think everybody knows I’m incredibly happy at Virginia Tech,” Fuente said. “I think I’ve proved it in my short time here. I would never speculate on any other jobs, other than to say we’ve been approached and I’ve declined to talk to anybody. So it’s pretty much been nipped in the bud right from the start.”

Virginia Tech will play Oklahoma State in the Camping World Bowl on December 28.

Follow @KevinOnCFB