Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

New Years Six lineup: Ohio State vs. USC, Penn State vs. Washington, Miami vs. Wisconsin, UCF vs. Auburn

By Kevin McGuireDec 3, 2017, 3:13 PM EST
Leave a comment

Now that the Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl matchups are set in stone for this season’s College Football Playoff, let’s take a look at the other games in the New Years Six lineup. This year’s field includes the champions from the Big Ten, Pac-12 and the American Athletic Conference. It also includes two additional teams from the Big Ten spread out among the bowl lineup after the conference was left out of the playoff for the first time.

COTTON BOWL: No. 5 Ohio State vs. No. 8 USC (December 29, 8:30 p.m. ET)

With the Rose Bowl serving as a host site for a College Football Playoff semifinal (Clemson vs. Alabama), the Cotton Bowl will serve as a Texas Rose Bowl this year with a matchup between the Pac-12 champions (USC) and Big Ten champions (Ohio State). From a historical perspective, this is a fantastic matchup, and one worthy of a prime bowl matchup. This game likely would have been played in the Fiesta Bowl but it would have been a third straight trip to the game for Ohio State, which reportedly led to the Fiesta Bowl in need of some fresh faces. Speaking of which…

FIESTA BOWL: No. 9 Penn State vs. No. 11 Washington (December 30, 4 p.m. ET)

The Nittany Lions are heading back to the Fiesta Bowl for a game against Washington. Washington’s defense against Penn State’s offense should be a great matchup, even with Penn State offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead moving to Mississippi State to be the head coach. This should also help settle some scores from last year’s playoff debate. Washington was selected with the No. 4 seed in last year’s College Football Playoff, sending No. 5 Penn State to the Rose Bowl.

ORANGE BOWL: No. 6 Wisconsin vs. No. 10 Miami (December 30, 8 p.m. ET)

The Orange Bowl was one of the easiest matchups in the New Years Six to figure out. The game is contracted to have one team from the ACC and the highest-ranked team available from the pool of Big Ten and SEC teams without a conference championship. With Clemson in the playoff, the Orange Bowl was locked into getting the conference runner-up, Miami. And because the Orange Bowl could not get Ohio State, the Big Ten champion, for a rematch of a past BCS national championship game, that left the Orange Bowl with Wisconsin as the No. 6 team in the ranking.

PEACH BOWL: No. 7 Auburn vs. No. 12 UCF (January 1, 12:30 p.m. ET)

As the highest-ranked Group of Five conference champion, UCF was guaranteed a spot in the New Years Six. They will face Auburn, who will return to Atlanta for a second-straight game after losing the SEC Championship Game. Nebraska head coach Scott Frost has said he will coach UCF in the bowl game, which could add some good recruiting sales pitches to his arsenal if he can advertise beating an SEC team as he moves to the Big Ten.

Final College Football Playoff rankings will block TCU from New Years Six

Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireDec 3, 2017, 2:20 PM EST
Leave a comment

The final rankings from the College Football Playoff selection committee have been revealed. After already releasing the top six to set the playoff field, there were only a few more things to take care of with the ranking. First up? Confirming once and for all that UCF will be the highest-ranked Group of Five conference champion. That was a bit of a formality, and the final rankings put that in stone with 12-0 UCF being ranked No. 12, up two spots from a week ago.

The rest of the rankings would come in handy for determining the field for the New Years Six. Sorry TCU, but you will have to settle for a non-New Years Six bowl game this season.

TCU dropped to No. 15 in the final playoff rankings, trailing potential at-large teams Wisconsin, No. 7 Auburn, No. 9 Penn State, No. 11 Washington, and No. 13 Stanford. The Horned Frogs are also one spot behind Notre Dame. Because the New Years Six will be determined by final ranking once all reserved spots are filled, TCU and Notre Dame will ultimately be left out by virtue of their ranking.

  1. Clemson
  2. Oklahoma
  3. Georgia
  4. Alabama
  5. Ohio State
  6. Wisconsin
  7. Auburn
  8. USC
  9. Penn State
  10. Miami
  11. Washington
  12. UCF
  13. Stanford
  14. Notre Dame
  15. TCU
  16. Michigan State
  17. LSU
  18. Washington State
  19. Oklahoma State
  20. Memphis
  21. Northwestern
  22. Virgina Tech
  23. Mississippi State
  24. NC State
  25. Boise State

The New Years Six bowl lineup will be unveiled later this afternoon. Miami and Wisconsin will be locked into the Orange Bowl according to the Orange Bowl’s contract with the ACC, Big Ten and SEC (ACC champion or best available ACC team vs. highest-ranked non-conference champion from Big Ten or SEC or Notre Dame). The Fiesta Bowl, Cotton Bowl, and Peach Bowl all still have to be organized.

Scott Frost: I’m hoping the Big Ten has to modify their system for us

AP Photo/Nick Ut
By Kevin McGuireDec 3, 2017, 1:33 PM EST
2 Comments

A day after winning the American Athletic Conference championship, Scott Frost was introduced as the new head coach of the Nebraska Cornhuskers at his first official press conference as a member of the Nebraska program. As you might expect, Frost is widely being hailed as a “home run” hire for Nebraska, and he scored his first victory at Nebraska with a genuine and heartfelt and refreshing press conference in front of the Nebraska media.

Asked how he would modify his offensive system to fit in the Big Ten, Frost offered a response that won the room over to a round of applause.

“I’m hoping the Big Ten is going to have to modify their system to us,” Frost replied. The room burst into applause for a few moments.

Frost confirmed his intention to coach UCF in the bowl game for the undefeated Knights, saying he felt it was his duty to give UCF the best possible chance to end the season with a win after going through so much with his now previous employer. Frost also suggested he hopes most of his UCF staff comes with him to Lincoln, although the exact staff will be determined. With early signing now in play in college football, Frost understands there is a need to focus on recruiting in a short period of time. Moving on from UCF as quickly as possible would have some benefits, but Frost’s commitment to finishing the job at UCF could end up paying off for his job at Nebraska as well.

College Football Playoff set: Clemson, Oklahoma, Georgia & Alabama

Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireDec 3, 2017, 12:41 PM EST
19 Comments

Three of the spots in the College Football Playoff felt as though they were effectively clinched on championship Saturday. On Sunday, the College Football Playoff selection committee confirmed that by placing No. 1 Clemson, No. 2 Oklahoma, and No. 3 Georgia in the playoff as champions of their respective conferences. When it came down to deciding between the two-loss Big Ten champion Ohio State and the one-loss Alabama without a division championship, the committee had one of the toughest decisions to make yet in the brief history of the playoff.

In the end, the committee gave the nod to the Crimson Tide. Alabama edged out Ohio State for the final spot, with Wisconsin finishing No. 6 outside the playoff.

The Sugar Bowl will be played between Clemson and Alabama in a rematch of the past two national championship games. The Rose Bowl will get Oklahoma and Georgia in the other semifinal game. This will be the first season in which two teams from the same conference play in the same playoff.

Alabama will be in the playoff for the fourth straight season and remains the only team to play in each College Football Playoff. That gives Alabama the longest-running current streak of playoff appearances. This will be the third consecutive season Clemson will play in the playoff, with Clemson being the owner of the second-longest active playoff streak. It is fitting these two collide for a third straight year, and it may be good that it does not happen in another championship game for the sake of the sport and the playoff.

This will be Oklahoma’s second trip to the College Football Playoff. Their last trip did not go so well with a blowout loss against Clemson two seasons ago. This year could be much different with an offense that may be the most dangerous in the playoff field. The biggest concern for Oklahoma may be the defense, but with Heisman Trophy frontrunner Baker Mayfield, the Sooners arguably have the best offense in the playoff this season.

Georgia will make its first appearance in the College Football Playoff. The Bulldogs avenged their only loss of the season with an SEC Championship Game victory over Auburn on Saturday. The two teams traded blowout wins and Georgia ended the season with just the one loss.

So there you have it. It’s done. Let the games begin.

Report: Mark Hudspeth removed as head coach at Louisiana-Lafayette after seven seasons

Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireDec 3, 2017, 12:19 PM EST
1 Comment

Louisiana-Lafayette has made a somewhat surprising coaching change on Sunday. Mark Hudspeth has reportedly been fired as head coach of the Ragin’ Cajuns. Tim Buckley of The Daily Advertiser reported the news, via Twitter.

The firing comes a day after Louisiana was demolished by Appalachian State on Saturday in the regular season finale. The loss dropped the program to 5-7 for the season, preventing the Ragin’ Cajuns from reaching bowl eligibility for the second time in three seasons. Hudspeth has coached ULL to a bowl game in five seasons, with each trip going to the New Orleans Bowl. ULL was 4-1 in those five bowl appearances.

Hudspeth was 51-38 in seven seasons with the program. Don’t expect Hudspeth to be out of a job for too long. Hudspeth would make for a good offensive coordinator at the worst for some program in need of an offensive coordinator next year, and his head coaching experience still should make him an interesting name to be considered for some head coaching vacancies that may come open.