Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Report: Mark Hudspeth removed as head coach at Louisiana-Lafayette after seven seasons

By Kevin McGuireDec 3, 2017, 12:19 PM EST
Louisiana-Lafayette has made a somewhat surprising coaching change on Sunday. Mark Hudspeth has reportedly been fired as head coach of the Ragin’ Cajuns. Tim Buckley of The Daily Advertiser reported the news, via Twitter.

The firing comes a day after Louisiana was demolished by Appalachian State on Saturday in the regular season finale. The loss dropped the program to 5-7 for the season, preventing the Ragin’ Cajuns from reaching bowl eligibility for the second time in three seasons. Hudspeth has coached ULL to a bowl game in five seasons, with each trip going to the New Orleans Bowl. ULL was 4-1 in those five bowl appearances.

Hudspeth was 51-38 in seven seasons with the program. Don’t expect Hudspeth to be out of a job for too long. Hudspeth would make for a good offensive coordinator at the worst for some program in need of an offensive coordinator next year, and his head coaching experience still should make him an interesting name to be considered for some head coaching vacancies that may come open.

Georgia LB Natrez Patrick arrested hours after winning SEC championship

Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireDec 3, 2017, 11:56 AM EST
The celebration of winning the SEC championship was short-lived for Georgia linebacker Natrez Patrick. The junior linebacker was arrested late Saturday night on a misdemeanor charge that has not been specifically outlined. Bond was set at $1,030 at the Barrow County jail, according to an online jail report.

This is not the first time this season Patrick has had a legal issue. Patrick was charged with possession of marijuana back in October. It was Patrick’s second marijuana-related offense during his time at Georgia, following a similar instance in 2015. Patrick was suspended for four games as a result of his arrest in October.

Patrick is Georgia’s sixth-leading tackler this season with 35 tackles. Patrick has recorded five tackles for a loss. Georgia has yet to comment on the status of Patrick and how this incident may impact his playing status for the upcoming College Football Playoff.

Final AP poll before bowl games places Alabama just ahead of Buckeyes

Photo by Elsa/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireDec 3, 2017, 11:26 AM EST
4 Comments

As the meetings to determine the fourth and final spot in the College Football Playoff are underway, the Associated Press voters have made their decision. For whatever that is worth, the AP Top 25 following conference championship Saturday has placed Alabama at No. 4 just ahead of Big Ten champion Ohio State.

While the AP and coaches poll do not always indicate how the selection committee will operate, it is still worth monitoring as you try to guess how this will all shake out. There was little dispute over No. 1 in the AP poll with Clemson receiving 43 first-place votes to stay on top ahead of No. 2 Oklahoma (18 first-place votes). SEC champion Georgia bumped up three spots but did not receive any first-place votes.

In the last three seasons, 11 of the 12 teams ranked in the AP’s end-of-the-regular season top 25 following conference championship games have been selected to play in the playoff. Only No. 4 Baylor in 2014 missed out on the playoff, with No. 5 Ohio State getting the nod from the committee.

The Buckeyes moved up three spots and are ranked just ahead of No. 6 Wisconsin, with the Badgers falling three spots.No. 7 Auburn also fell three spots, and Pac-12 champion USC moved up three spots to No. 8. The Trojans moved ahead of idle Penn State, who stayed firm at No. 9. AAC champion UCF, on the strength of an undefeated season, cracked the top 10 at No. 10, just ahead of No. 11 Miami.

Here is the full top 25 from the AP as we head to the bowl season:

  1. Clemson (43 first-place votes)
  2. Oklahoma (18)
  3. Georgia
  4. Alabama
  5. Ohio State
  6. Wisconsin
  7. Auburn
  8. USC
  9. Penn State
  10. UCF
  11. Miami
  12. Washington
  13. TCU
  14. Notre Dame
  15. Stanford
  16. LSU
  17. Oklahoma State
  18. Michigan State
  19. Memphis
  20. Northwestern
  21. Washington State
  22. Virginia Tech
  23. USF
  24. Mississippi State
  25. Boise State

Final 2017 College Football Bowl Projections

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerDec 3, 2017, 9:15 AM EST
7 Comments

Sad as it is to say, the 2017 college football campaign in on its last legs and is moving on to the final phase: the postseason. While it’s a bummer that we only have a handful of games left in the year, the excitement is also about to pick up even more because it means the chase for the national title is down to four in the College Football Playoff.

With all that in mind, CFTalk decided to peer into our crystal ball and take a look at the postseason picture one final time — figuring out which teams wind up in certain bowl games prior to the official announcements on Sunday afternoon. Running through all the scenarios, here’s how the bowl picture could play out from the final four to the very first one on December 16th:

College Football Playoff

Bowl Teams
Rose Bowl No. 2 Oklahoma* No. 3 Georgia*
Sugar Bowl No. 1 Clemson* No. 4 Alabama

New Year’s Six

Bowl Teams
Peach Bowl UCF* Notre Dame
Fiesta Bowl USC* Penn State
Orange Bowl Miami Wisconsin
Cotton Bowl Ohio State* Auburn

2017 FBS Bowl Games

Bowl Teams
New Orleans Bowl Troy North Texas
Cure Bowl Marshall Georgia State
Las Vegas Bowl Arizona Boise State
New Mexico Bowl Colorado State UTSA
Camellia Bowl Akron Arkansas State
Boca Raton Bowl Temple Florida Atlantic
Frisco Bowl SMU UCLA
Gasparilla Bowl Western Kentucky FIU
Bahamas Bowl UAB+ Ohio+
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl Wyoming Northern Illinois
Birmingham Bowl USF West Virginia
Armed Forces Bowl Army+ Southern Miss
Dollar General Bowl Toledo App. State
Hawaii Bowl Fresno State Houston
Cactus Bowl Kansas State Oregon
Quick Lane Bowl Central Michigan Purdue
Heart of Dallas Bowl Texas Tech Utah
Independence Bowl Louisiana Tech Duke
Pinstripe Bowl Boston College Iowa
Texas Bowl Texas Missouri
Foster Farms Bowl San Diego State Washington State
Military Bowl Virginia Navy
Camping World Bowl N.C. State Oklahoma State
Alamo Bowl TCU Washington
Holiday Bowl Michigan State Stanford
Belk Bowl Texas A&M Wake Forest
Sun Bowl Florida State Arizona State
Music City Bowl Kentucky Northwestern
TaxSlayer Bowl Louisville Mississippi State
Liberty Bowl Iowa State Memphis
Arizona Bowl Utah State N.M. State
Outback Bowl South Carolina Michigan
Citrus Bowl Virginia Tech LSU

+Accepted bowl invite

*Clinched New Year’s Six Bowl bid

Note: Buffalo, Middle Tennessee and Western Michigan also qualified for a bowl but were not selected

Alabama vs. Ohio State for the last playoff spot? You be the judge

Getty Images
By John TaylorDec 3, 2017, 2:04 AM EST
27 Comments

It’s been said that the College Football Playoff will not expand beyond its current four-team configuration anytime in the foreseeable future.  This season could fracture that line of thinking to the point of breaking it.

Entering Week 14, the ACC and SEC championship games were considered playoff play-in games; No. 1 Clemson destroyed No. 7 Miami while No. 6 Georgia exacted revenge on No. 2 Auburn.  No.3 Oklahoma blistered No. 11 TCU in the Big 12 championship game to guarantee another spot.

With those results, that left three of the four CFP spots claimed.  The fourth, given those outcomes, seemingly came down to idle No. 5 Alabama and No. 8 Ohio State.

With 11-1 ‘Bama sitting this weekend out, 11-2 OSU took on No. 4 and previously unbeaten Wisconsin in the Big Ten championship game and came away with a 27-21 win.  Given how this weekend played out, and with apologies to USC, the final playoff berth will indeed come down to a Midwest blueblood and one from the South.

So, let’s go to the Tale of the Tape:

ALABAMA
— six wins over bowl-eligible teams
— two wins over CFP Top 25 teams: No. 17 LSU, No. 23 Mississippi State
— one win over FCS team

OHIO STATE
— seven wins over bowl-eligible teams
— three wins over CFP Top 25 teams: No. 4 Wisconsin, No. 9 Penn State, No. 16 Michigan State
— no games against FCS teams

LOSSES
— Alabama, one, 26-14 to No. 2 Auburn
— Ohio State, two, 31-16 at home to No. 3 Oklahoma and 55-24 on the road to 7-5 Iowa

CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS
— Alabama, none
— Ohio State, one

The reality is we’re in for a new reality, regardless of what happens Sunday afternoon.