Scott Frost: I’m hoping the Big Ten has to modify their system for us

A day after winning the American Athletic Conference championship, Scott Frost was introduced as the new head coach of the Nebraska Cornhuskers at his first official press conference as a member of the Nebraska program. As you might expect, Frost is widely being hailed as a “home run” hire for Nebraska, and he scored his first victory at Nebraska with a genuine and heartfelt and refreshing press conference in front of the Nebraska media.
Asked how he would modify his offensive system to fit in the Big Ten, Frost offered a response that won the room over to a round of applause.
“I’m hoping the Big Ten is going to have to modify their system to us,” Frost replied. The room burst into applause for a few moments.
Frost confirmed his intention to coach UCF in the bowl game for the undefeated Knights, saying he felt it was his duty to give UCF the best possible chance to end the season with a win after going through so much with his now previous employer. Frost also suggested he hopes most of his UCF staff comes with him to Lincoln, although the exact staff will be determined. With early signing now in play in college football, Frost understands there is a need to focus on recruiting in a short period of time. Moving on from UCF as quickly as possible would have some benefits, but Frost’s commitment to finishing the job at UCF could end up paying off for his job at Nebraska as well.
Three of the spots in the College Football Playoff felt as though they were effectively clinched on championship Saturday. On Sunday, the College Football Playoff selection committee confirmed that by placing No. 1 Clemson, No. 2 Oklahoma, and No. 3 Georgia in the playoff as champions of their respective conferences. When it came down to deciding between the two-loss Big Ten champion Ohio State and the one-loss Alabama without a division championship, the committee had one of the toughest decisions to make yet in the brief history of the playoff.
In the end, the committee gave the nod to the Crimson Tide. Alabama edged out Ohio State for the final spot, with Wisconsin finishing No. 6 outside the playoff.
The Sugar Bowl will be played between Clemson and Alabama in a rematch of the past two national championship games. The Rose Bowl will get Oklahoma and Georgia in the other semifinal game. This will be the first season in which two teams from the same conference play in the same playoff.
Alabama will be in the playoff for the fourth straight season and remains the only team to play in each College Football Playoff. That gives Alabama the longest-running current streak of playoff appearances. This will be the third consecutive season Clemson will play in the playoff, with Clemson being the owner of the second-longest active playoff streak. It is fitting these two collide for a third straight year, and it may be good that it does not happen in another championship game for the sake of the sport and the playoff.
This will be Oklahoma’s second trip to the College Football Playoff. Their last trip did not go so well with a blowout loss against Clemson two seasons ago. This year could be much different with an offense that may be the most dangerous in the playoff field. The biggest concern for Oklahoma may be the defense, but with Heisman Trophy frontrunner Baker Mayfield, the Sooners arguably have the best offense in the playoff this season.
Georgia will make its first appearance in the College Football Playoff. The Bulldogs avenged their only loss of the season with an SEC Championship Game victory over Auburn on Saturday. The two teams traded blowout wins and Georgia ended the season with just the one loss.
So there you have it. It’s done. Let the games begin.
Louisiana-Lafayette has made a somewhat surprising coaching change on Sunday. Mark Hudspeth has reportedly been fired as head coach of the Ragin’ Cajuns. Tim Buckley of The Daily Advertiser reported the news, via Twitter.
The firing comes a day after Louisiana was demolished by Appalachian State on Saturday in the regular season finale. The loss dropped the program to 5-7 for the season, preventing the Ragin’ Cajuns from reaching bowl eligibility for the second time in three seasons. Hudspeth has coached ULL to a bowl game in five seasons, with each trip going to the New Orleans Bowl. ULL was 4-1 in those five bowl appearances.
Hudspeth was 51-38 in seven seasons with the program. Don’t expect Hudspeth to be out of a job for too long. Hudspeth would make for a good offensive coordinator at the worst for some program in need of an offensive coordinator next year, and his head coaching experience still should make him an interesting name to be considered for some head coaching vacancies that may come open.
The celebration of winning the SEC championship was short-lived for Georgia linebacker Natrez Patrick. The junior linebacker was arrested late Saturday night on a misdemeanor charge that has not been specifically outlined. Bond was set at $1,030 at the Barrow County jail, according to an online jail report.
This is not the first time this season Patrick has had a legal issue. Patrick was charged with possession of marijuana back in October. It was Patrick’s second marijuana-related offense during his time at Georgia, following a similar instance in 2015. Patrick was suspended for four games as a result of his arrest in October.
Patrick is Georgia’s sixth-leading tackler this season with 35 tackles. Patrick has recorded five tackles for a loss. Georgia has yet to comment on the status of Patrick and how this incident may impact his playing status for the upcoming College Football Playoff.
As the meetings to determine the fourth and final spot in the College Football Playoff are underway, the Associated Press voters have made their decision. For whatever that is worth, the AP Top 25 following conference championship Saturday has placed Alabama at No. 4 just ahead of Big Ten champion Ohio State.
While the AP and coaches poll do not always indicate how the selection committee will operate, it is still worth monitoring as you try to guess how this will all shake out. There was little dispute over No. 1 in the AP poll with Clemson receiving 43 first-place votes to stay on top ahead of No. 2 Oklahoma (18 first-place votes). SEC champion Georgia bumped up three spots but did not receive any first-place votes.
In the last three seasons, 11 of the 12 teams ranked in the AP’s end-of-the-regular season top 25 following conference championship games have been selected to play in the playoff. Only No. 4 Baylor in 2014 missed out on the playoff, with No. 5 Ohio State getting the nod from the committee.
The Buckeyes moved up three spots and are ranked just ahead of No. 6 Wisconsin, with the Badgers falling three spots.No. 7 Auburn also fell three spots, and Pac-12 champion USC moved up three spots to No. 8. The Trojans moved ahead of idle Penn State, who stayed firm at No. 9. AAC champion UCF, on the strength of an undefeated season, cracked the top 10 at No. 10, just ahead of No. 11 Miami.
Here is the full top 25 from the AP as we head to the bowl season:
- Clemson (43 first-place votes)
- Oklahoma (18)
- Georgia
- Alabama
- Ohio State
- Wisconsin
- Auburn
- USC
- Penn State
- UCF
- Miami
- Washington
- TCU
- Notre Dame
- Stanford
- LSU
- Oklahoma State
- Michigan State
- Memphis
- Northwestern
- Washington State
- Virginia Tech
- USF
- Mississippi State
- Boise State