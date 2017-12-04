Arkansas confirms Houston AD Hunter Yurachek takes same job with Hogs

With two significant openings in its athletic department, Arkansas has officially filled one of them.

UA confirmed reports from earlier in the day, announcing Monday evening that Hunter Yurachek has been hired to serve as the Razorbacks’ athletic director. Yurachek replaces Jeff Long, who was fired by the UA administration Nov. 15 after nearly a decade in the job.

Yurachek received a five-year, $850,000 contract. The move on from Long will cost the university an additional $4 million-plus

“I am thrilled to welcome Hunter to the Razorback family,” said chancellor Joseph Steinmetz in a statement. “He possesses the experience, the management skills and the passion to have an immediate impact on our university. I know that as Razorbacks around our state and country get to know him, they will know that we are in good hands. We welcome Hunter, Jennifer and their children to Arkansas.”

Yurachek had spent the past two-plus years in the same job at Houston. He also served as the AD at Coastal Carolina prior to that.

“The opportunity to serve the Razorback program is both humbling and exciting,” said Yurachek. “There is so much already in place, and we will quickly build on that foundation to win championships. We will do so with integrity and while continuing to be a great source of pride for the entire state of Arkansas. I want to thank Chancellor Steinmetz and those involved with the search process. Jennifer, [I] and our family cannot wait to join the Arkansas Razorback family.”

Yurachek’s biggest and most important task moving forward will be to hire a new head football coach. Bret Bielema was fired by the university at the end of the 2017 regular season after five seasons in Fayetteville, and Yurachek’s time at the school will be largely marked by the success — or failure — of finding a replacement.