Baker Mayfield one of just three finalists for 2017 Heisman Trophy

Officially, it’s a three-man race for the most prestigious trophy in all of college football. Unofficially, it’ll be a one-man show right up until this weekend’s official coronation.
Monday evening, it was announced that there will be just three finalists for the 2017 Heisman Trophy who get the trip to New York City this year’s award ceremony Saturday. Those finalists are Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson, Stanford running back Bryce Love and Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield.
Mayfield is the overwhelming favorite to claim the 2017 version of the stiff-armed trophy, with sportsbooks across the country pulling betting on the award off the board because the 2016 finalist has been viewed as a lock for the honor for nearly a month.
Jackson, of course, is the reigning Heisman winner. He could become just the second two-time winner of the award, but, yeah, probably won’t.
In fact, the only question seemingly remaining is whether or not Mayfield can claim the largest margin of victory in becoming the sixth Sooner to win the award. The largest margin of victory belongs to USC running back O.J. Simpson, who was 1,750 points clear of the field in the voting for the 1968 award; the greatest percentage of votes was Ohio State quarterback Troy Smith, who earned 91.6 percent of the vote in 2006.
Simpson, incidentally, earned 80.6 percent of the vote in the year he won the award.
With two significant openings in its athletic department, Arkansas has officially filled one of them.
UA confirmed reports from earlier in the day, announcing Monday evening that Hunter Yurachek has been hired to serve as the Razorbacks’ athletic director. Yurachek replaces Jeff Long, who was fired by the UA administration Nov. 15 after nearly a decade in the job.
Yurachek received a five-year, $850,000 contract. The move on from Long will cost the university an additional $4 million-plus
“I am thrilled to welcome Hunter to the Razorback family,” said chancellor Joseph Steinmetz in a statement. “He possesses the experience, the management skills and the passion to have an immediate impact on our university. I know that as Razorbacks around our state and country get to know him, they will know that we are in good hands. We welcome Hunter, Jennifer and their children to Arkansas.”
Yurachek had spent the past two-plus years in the same job at Houston. He also served as the AD at Coastal Carolina prior to that.
“The opportunity to serve the Razorback program is both humbling and exciting,” said Yurachek. “There is so much already in place, and we will quickly build on that foundation to win championships. We will do so with integrity and while continuing to be a great source of pride for the entire state of Arkansas. I want to thank Chancellor Steinmetz and those involved with the search process. Jennifer, [I] and our family cannot wait to join the Arkansas Razorback family.”
Yurachek’s biggest and most important task moving forward will be to hire a new head football coach. Bret Bielema was fired by the university at the end of the 2017 regular season after five seasons in Fayetteville, and Yurachek’s time at the school will be largely marked by the success — or failure — of finding a replacement.
Scott Frost is now the head coach at Nebraska, and many of his assistants are making the trek from Orlando to Lincoln with him.
Nebraska announced the hiring of eight Central Florida assistants that are now Nebraska assistants. They are:
- Defensive coordinator Erik Chinander
- Offensive line coach Greg Austin
- Defensive line coach Mike Dawson
- Outside linebackers coach/special teams coordinator Jovan Dewitt
- Defensive backs coach Travis Fisher
- Running backs coach Ryan Held
- Quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco
“This is an outstanding group of coaches and men of tremendous character who have played a key role in our success at UCF the past two seasons,” Frost said in a statement. “They are excellent teachers, mentors and recruiters and have earned great respect from the young men who play for them. I am proud they have chosen to join our staff as we get started at Nebraska.”
Additionally, former Husker Barrett Ruud will follow Frost from UCF to Nebraska in an as-yet-undefined role. He was a quality control assistant at UCF. Austin and Held are also former Nebraska players.
Though he never went to business school, as the great Michael Scott once said, LeBron James is now the unofficial spokesman of the Ohio State fan base.
The Akron native and Cleveland resident released his official statement on Ohio State’s College Football Playoff snub and it was…. reasoned? Measured? Level-headed?
“It is what it is,” James told WKYC. “I think the committee, I think they did a great job honestly. Obviously I’m a huge Buckeye fan and we would’ve loved to be in the final four, to be able to compete for a national championship, but there’s never been a two-loss team in the final four, and if you look at the top four teams that made the final four, can you really argue? So we look forward to playing in the Rose Bowl vs. USC.”
With a calm, rational statement like that, we have to question whether LeBron is really an Ohio State fan at all.
The Associated Press released its list Monday of All-SEC performers, highlighted largely by the champions of the two divisions. Georgia’s Roquan Smith was named Defensive Player of the Year and Kirby Smart the Coach of the Year. Auburn’s Kerryon Johnson was named the Offensive Player of the Year, while Jarrett Stidham and Jake Fromm split Newcomer of the Year honors.
While the Bulldogs and Tigers hogged all the individual honors, Alabama led all clubs with eight First Team selections.
Here’s the full list
OFFENSE
QB Drew Lock, Missouri
RB Kerryon Johnson, Auburn
RB Benny Snell, Jr., Kentucky
WR A.J. Brown, Ole Miss
WR Calvin Ridley, Alabama
TE Hayden Hurst, South Carolina
C Will Clapp, LSU
C Bradley Bozeman, Alabama
OT Jonah Williams, Alabama
OT Isaiah Wynn, Georgia
OG Braden Smith, Auburn
OG Ross Piersbacher, Alabama
AP Christian Kirk, Texas A&M
PK Daniel Carlson, Auburn
DEFENSE
LB Roquan Smith, Georgia
LB Devin White, LSU
LB Rashaan Evans, Alabama
LB Arden Key, LSU
S Minkah Fitzpatrick, Alabama
S Ronnie Harrison, Alabama
CB Andreaz Williams, LSU
CB Armani Watts, Texas A&M
DE Jeff Holland, Auburn
DE Montez Sweat, Mississippi State
DT Da’Ron Payne, Alabama
DT Jeffrey Simmons, Mississippi State