Georgia, Auburn rake in honors on AP All-SEC team

The Associated Press released its list Monday of All-SEC performers, highlighted largely by the champions of the two divisions. Georgia’s Roquan Smith was named Defensive Player of the Year and Kirby Smart the Coach of the Year. Auburn’s Kerryon Johnson was named the Offensive Player of the Year, while Jarrett Stidham and Jake Fromm split Newcomer of the Year honors.
While the Bulldogs and Tigers hogged all the individual honors, Alabama led all clubs with eight First Team selections.
Here’s the full list
OFFENSE
QB Drew Lock, Missouri
RB Kerryon Johnson, Auburn
RB Benny Snell, Jr., Kentucky
WR A.J. Brown, Ole Miss
WR Calvin Ridley, Alabama
TE Hayden Hurst, South Carolina
C Will Clapp, LSU
C Bradley Bozeman, Alabama
OT Jonah Williams, Alabama
OT Isaiah Wynn, Georgia
OG Braden Smith, Auburn
OG Ross Piersbacher, Alabama
AP Christian Kirk, Texas A&M
PK Daniel Carlson, Auburn
DEFENSE
LB Roquan Smith, Georgia
LB Devin White, LSU
LB Rashaan Evans, Alabama
LB Arden Key, LSU
S Minkah Fitzpatrick, Alabama
S Ronnie Harrison, Alabama
CB Andreaz Williams, LSU
CB Armani Watts, Texas A&M
DE Jeff Holland, Auburn
DE Montez Sweat, Mississippi State
DT Da’Ron Payne, Alabama
DT Jeffrey Simmons, Mississippi State
Arizona State’s hiring of Herm Edwards as head coach may not have been the kind of hire that speaks loudly in the coaching carousel compared to a number of other hires, but it’s a good thing Edwards is loud enough just by entering the room.
On Monday, Arizona State brought out Edwards to meet the Arizona State media, and he was already showing he is determined and ready to get to work in his new job. Edwards set the tone for the foundation of the program Arizona State is attempting to build and offered more than a few examples of how he still has the itch to coach. Knowing there are some questions about Arizona State’s to hire Edwards, Edwards responded by letting everyone know he has never really stopped being a coach despite being away from a sideline for years.
“Turn the TV on Wednesday. I’ll be back in studio in Bristol, and I’ll be coaching football by the way,” Edwards said, referring to his current job at ESPN as a studio football analyst. “That’s what I do. I coach football.”
“You don’t forget how to coach. They’re not bringing me here to play,” Edwards said. “I can’t play, although I’ll tell you I got one hit left.”
Edwards also delivered a message that he is ready to make Arizona State a destination for Pac-12 supremacy, and he has no time to hear about USC or Stanford or UCLA.
Edwards is no doubt a great inspirational and motivational speaker, and that is one reason Arizona State welcomed Edwards to the program. Edwards also got deep about the importance of the huddle, and he discussed it in terms of football and real life in a deep and provoking dialogue.
Time will tell if this hire works out for Arizona State, but there is no question Arizona State has a coach who is ready to go to work.
Give the College Football Playoff credit where credit is due. When the system sends some teams great distances for a semifinal game and, potentially, a championship game the following week, the travel expenses can add up quickly for families of the players. The College Football Playoff will once again step in to help out with some of those expenses.
On Monday, the College Football Playoff announced it will distribute $2,500 stipends to each player playing in this year’s playoff to be used to help family members attend the games. The stipend is to be used for travel, hotel and meals to either the Rose Bowl or Sugar Bowl.
“We are delighted to continue this program for the participants of the College Football Playoff,” Bill Hancock, executive director of the College Football Playoff, said in a released statement. “It is a terrific benefit for our student-athletes and one the university presidents and conference commissioners who manage the playoff are proud to support.”
This continues an annual act of kindness for the playoff to families of players involved in the playoff. Last year, the College Football Playoff distributed $1.5 million between the four playoff participants — Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State, and Washington — to attend the Fiesta Bowl, Peach Bowl, and national championship game.
Clemson will meet Alabama in the Sugar Bowl this year in one semifinal game. Oklahoma and Georgia will meet in the Rose Bowl in the other semifinal game. The national championship game will be played in Atlanta this season.
After skipping out on his final game at Florida State to be welcomed the following day by a welcoming committee on the airport runway that included the marching band, Jimbo Fisher is now officially the head coach at Texas A&M. The Aggies made the announcement official with a statement Monday morning, confirming a 10-year contract valued at $75 million.
“There are very few places in America that I would have left Florida State for, and Texas A&M is at the top,” Fisher said in a released statement. “I want to thank the great people at Florida State for an incredible opportunity. [Texas A&M] President Michael Young and Scott Woodward have been tremendous in our discussions and I know that we will do great things together. We have everything in place to reach our goal, which is to bring a national title to College Station, and I can’t wait to get started.”
Fisher brings to Texas A&M with him a career coaching record of 83-23 which is highlighted by multiple ACC championships, a BCS national championship, one Heisman Trophy winner (Jameis Winston), and an appearance in the College Football Playoff. Fisher is arguably the biggest hire in school history considering how much success he already had prior to his hiring. But with all of the money being invested in the Texas A&M program from stadium upgrades, facility upgrades, and now the head coach and coaching staff to be assembled, the expectations are as high as they can be in College Station.
Texas A&M has won no more than eight games in each of the past four seasons (the Aggies will need a bowl victory to get an eighth win for a fourth-straight season). For a program that has one season with double-digit victories since 1999, Texas A&M is sending a loud and expensive message they are ready to finally take that next step toward being a national contender. Bringing in Fisher is expected to get Texas A&M past that hurdle, according to Texas A&M Athletics Director Scott Woodward.
“When we set out to find a new leader of our proud football program, we set our sights high,” Woodward said in a released statement. “Jimbo is among the best football coaches in America and a perfect fit for A&M. His experience in the Southeastern Conference; his knowledge of the game; his recruiting acumen, and his management skills will allow him to achieve the highest levels of success when matched with what A&M offers.”
Fisher is not expected to coach the Aggies in the Belk Bowl as the Aggies take on Wake Forest. However, Fisher can bring his insight to the table after playing Wake Forest in ACC Atlantic Division play during his time at Florida State.
Having a unique uniform for the Army-Navy Game has become as much a part of the tradition of the rivalry as the march on and the postgame alma mater in recent years. Navy showed off their look for this week’s Army-Navy Game last week, and today we got our first look at what Army will be wearing for the game this weekend in Philadelphia.
Nike’s fresh new look for Army is designed to honor the 10th Mountain Division, formed in 1943. The unit trained in mountain conditions and included Bill Bowerman, who later helped co-found Nike. The design elements of the new Army uniform include a panda patch honoring the patch worn by members of the 10th Mountain Division. The design is seen on the cleats to be worn this weekend.
The specifics of the uniform follow the mold set by Nike’s uniforms with a reduced weight and increased durability to allow for more flexibility and motion for the players. The uniform is also designed to allow for maximized cooling to keep players from exhausting themselves quickly.