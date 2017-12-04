Georgia, Auburn rake in honors on AP All-SEC team

After skipping out on his final game at Florida State to be welcomed the following day by a welcoming committee on the airport runway that included the marching band, Jimbo Fisher is now officially the head coach at Texas A&M. The Aggies made the announcement official with a statement Monday morning, confirming a 10-year contract valued at $75 million.

“There are very few places in America that I would have left Florida State for, and Texas A&M is at the top,” Fisher said in a released statement. “I want to thank the great people at Florida State for an incredible opportunity. [Texas A&M] President Michael Young and Scott Woodward have been tremendous in our discussions and I know that we will do great things together. We have everything in place to reach our goal, which is to bring a national title to College Station, and I can’t wait to get started.”

Fisher brings to Texas A&M with him a career coaching record of 83-23 which is highlighted by multiple ACC championships, a BCS national championship, one Heisman Trophy winner (Jameis Winston), and an appearance in the College Football Playoff. Fisher is arguably the biggest hire in school history considering how much success he already had prior to his hiring. But with all of the money being invested in the Texas A&M program from stadium upgrades, facility upgrades, and now the head coach and coaching staff to be assembled, the expectations are as high as they can be in College Station.

Texas A&M has won no more than eight games in each of the past four seasons (the Aggies will need a bowl victory to get an eighth win for a fourth-straight season). For a program that has one season with double-digit victories since 1999, Texas A&M is sending a loud and expensive message they are ready to finally take that next step toward being a national contender. Bringing in Fisher is expected to get Texas A&M past that hurdle, according to Texas A&M Athletics Director Scott Woodward.

“When we set out to find a new leader of our proud football program, we set our sights high,” Woodward said in a released statement. “Jimbo is among the best football coaches in America and a perfect fit for A&M. His experience in the Southeastern Conference; his knowledge of the game; his recruiting acumen, and his management skills will allow him to achieve the highest levels of success when matched with what A&M offers.”

Fisher is not expected to coach the Aggies in the Belk Bowl as the Aggies take on Wake Forest. However, Fisher can bring his insight to the table after playing Wake Forest in ACC Atlantic Division play during his time at Florida State.

Follow @KevinOnCFB