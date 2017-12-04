Associated Press

Herm Edwards: ‘I am very excited and humbled to be the Arizona State head football coach’

Dec 4, 2017
If nothing else, this should prove to be fascinating theatre.

Word broke Saturday evening that, after a few days worth of speculation, Herm Edwards was set to be named as the new head football coach at Arizona State.  Sunday night, that stunning development officially came to fruition as the Sun Devils “unveiled plans for a restructured ASU football model” by naming Edwards as the program’s 24th coach.

According to the school, the hiring is pending the approval of the Arizona Board of Regents.

“Passion for my faith, my family and my occupation as a football coach are the things that have driven me back to the grass,” said Edwards in a statement. “My personal commitment to build young men to be whole people through the game of football is completely in alignment with the vision President Michael Crow and Vice President for University Athletics Ray Anderson have for this program. I stand ready for the challenge of working with them to elevate Sun Devil Football. I am very excited and humbled to be the Arizona State head football coach.”

The 63-year-old Edwards’ last coaching job at any level came as the head coach of the NFL’s Kansas City Chiefs in 2008; his last (and only) college job was as the defensive backs coach at San Jose State from 1987-89.  Since 2009, he’s been an NFL analyst for ESPN.

For perspective, the last time Edwards was a coach at the collegiate level, Urban Meyer was the quarterbacks/wide receivers coach at Illinois State and Nick Saban was the defensive backs coach of the Houston Oilers; Lincoln Riley, one of the four 2017 playoff head coaches, was a first-grader; Bo Schembechler was in his last season as the head coach at Michigan; and there were a total of 18 bowl games (there are now 174).

The school noted in its release that Edwards “has most recently served as a coach for the past eight years at the Under Armour All-American game, which features the top high school football recruits in the country,” so there’s that, which is nice.

ASU’s current athletic director, Ray Anderson, served as Edwards’ agent during a coaching career that seemingly ended nearly a decade ago.

“During my years with and around the NFL, there is not a more respected man that has the passion for the game of football like that of Herm Edwards,” Anderson said. “I have no doubt his ability to lead, inspire and develop young men will translate into his staff and into recruiting, and I’m confident he is the visionary and leader we need to command this new ASU football model.”

As for that new football model?  From the school’s release:

The department’s New Leadership Model will be similar to an NFL approach using a general manager structure. It’s a collaborative approach to managing the ASU football program that includes sport and administrative divisions, which will operate as distinct, but collective units focused on elevating all aspects of Sun Devil Football. This structure will allow the department to form a multi-layered method to the talent evaluation and recruiting processes, increase its emphasis on both student-athlete and coach development and retention, and provide a boost in resource allocation and generation.

“Our goal for this football program is to reach unprecedented heights, and therefore we need to find a way to operate more innovatively and efficiently than we have in the past,” Anderson said. “In the spirit of innovation, our vision for this program is to have a head coach who serves as a CEO and is the central leader with a collaborative staff around him that will elevate the performance of players and coaches on the field, in the classroom and in our community. Equally important, the head coach will be a dynamic and tireless recruiter.

OK then.

Justin Fuente says he is not talking to anyone about any potential job offers

Dec 3, 2017
With a job opening at Florida State, one coach who has quickly become a subject of the coaching carousel’s rumor mill has been Virginia Tech head coach Justin Fuente. But fear not, Hokies, because Fuente is telling you there is no cause for alarm in Blacksburg.

Fuente did his best to try and silence the various rumors attempting to tie him potentially being the next head coach at Florida State. According to Fuente, he is not even entertaining any phone calls he says have been made.

“For me, it’s been easy. I’ve declined to talk to anybody that’s come along,” Fuente said during a teleconference for the Camping World Bowl. “So it’s a pretty easy answer for me. I haven’t been interested in going down that road.”

Fuente is in his second season at Virginia Tech and has coached the Hokies to a record of 19-7 with an appearance in the ACC Championship Game last season. Fuente had previously coached Memphis to a 26-23 record over four seasons, turning the program around to be a consistent winner even after his departure. Fuente has won 38 games in the last four seasons, including a pair of bowl victories.

“I think everybody knows I’m incredibly happy at Virginia Tech,” Fuente said. “I think I’ve proved it in my short time here. I would never speculate on any other jobs, other than to say we’ve been approached and I’ve declined to talk to anybody. So it’s pretty much been nipped in the bud right from the start.”

Virginia Tech will play Oklahoma State in the Camping World Bowl on December 28.

Report: Gus Malzahn agrees to new deal to stay at Auburn

Dec 3, 2017
Sorry, Arkansas. It looks like your head coaching search may have to turn elsewhere. According to a report Sunday evening, Gus Malzahn has agreed to a new contract to stay at Auburn.

As originally reported by Brandon Marcello of Auburn Undercover, the new contract will extend Malzahn’s stay at Auburn for five years with a raise that could reach $7 million. Nothing official has been announced by Auburn and Malzahn was reluctant to address his coaching future during a conference call for the Peach Bowl.

Malzahn’s reluctance to address his future at Auburn was seemingly suggesting he was keeping his options open for a possible move to Arkansas, but given the latest development here, it would seem Malzahn was waiting for the news to become official from the university standpoint. And with lawyers involved to make sure everything is good to go, that may not have been completed just yet.

Auburn won the SEC West Division this season and came up short of an SEC championship, but the Tigers defeated two No. 1 teams in the final month of the regular season with wins at home against Georgia and Alabama. Both Georgia and Alabama are heading to the College Football Playoff, with Auburn preparing to take on UCF in the Peach Bowl.

Malzahn, who was reported to be the number one target for Arkansas following the dismissal of Bret Bielema, spent one season as the head coach at Arkansas State before returning to Auburn. In five years with the Tigers, Malzahn has coached the program to a record of 45-21 with a BCS National Championship Game appearance (where Auburn lost to Florida State) and the Sugar Bowl last season. Malzahn has increased Auburn’s win total each of the past two seasons and is hoping to pick up his second bowl victory at Auburn (Malzahn is 1-3 in bowl games with the lone win coming in the Birmingham Bowl).

Washington nabs NFL assistant and former Husky assistant to be new offensive coordinator

Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images
The Washington Huskies have found a new offensive coordinator. Bush Hamdan, who is currently a quarterbacks coach with the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons, will return to Washington to take over the role of offensive coordinator and QB coach under head coach Chris Petersen, the school announced today. Hamdan will replace Jonathan Smith, who has accepted a job offer from Oregon State to be head coach.

“I’m very excited that Bush is coming back to join our staff,” Petersen said in a released statement. “He’s part of the family, and he’s going to do an outstanding job for us.”

Per the release from Washington, Hamdan will take over the job at the conclusion of the Falcons’ season so Hamdan will not be jumping right into the fire to coach Washington’s matchup against Penn State in the Fiesta Bowl later this month.

Hamdan previously served on Petersen’s staff in Washington as a wide receivers coach and pass game coordinator in 2016. He was an offensive quality control assistant for Washington in 2015. Hamdan has held other positions at multiple stops including Florida, Maryland, Colorado, Arkansas State, Sacramento State, and Davidson. He also played quarterback for Petersen at Boise State from 2006 through 2008.

Your 2017-2018 college football bowl schedule

Dec 3, 2017
The matchups have been set. The dates have been reserved. Here is your full bowl schedule and pairings for this bowl season, starting with the College Football Playoff. All times are Eastern.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF

Rose Bowl Game: No. 2 Oklahoma vs. No. 3 Georgia
January 1, 2018, 5:00 p.m., ESPN

Allstate Sugar Bowl: No. 1 Clemson vs. No. 4 Alabama
January 1, 2018, 8:45 p.m., ESPN

CFB National Championship Game: TBD vs. TBD
January 8, 2018, 8:00 p.m., ESPN

NEW YEARS SIX

Goodyear Cotton Bowl: No. 5 Ohio State vs. No. 8 USC
December 29, 8:30 p.m., ESPN

PlayStation Fiesta Bowl: No. 9 Penn State vs. No. 11 Washington
December 30, 4:00 p.m., ESPN

Capital One Orange Bowl: No. 6 Wisconsin vs. No. 10 Miami
December 30, 8:00 p.m., ESPN

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl: No. 7 Auburn vs. No. 12 UCF
January 1, 2018, 12:30 p.m., ESPN

THE REST

DECEMBER 16, 2017

R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl: Troy vs. North Texas
1:00 p.m., ESPN

AutoNation Cure Bowl: Georgia State vs. Western Kentucky
2:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network

Las Vegas Bowl: No. 25 Boise State vs. Oregon
3:30 p.m., ABC

Gildan New Mexico Bowl: Colorado State vs. Marshall
4:30 p.m., ESPN

Raycom Media Camellia Bowl: Arkansas State vs. Middle Tennessee
8:00 p.m., ESPN

DECEMBER 19, 2017

Cheribundi Tart Cherry Boca Raton Bowl: FAU vs. Akron
7:00 p.m., ESPN

DECEMBER 20, 2017

Frisco Bowl: SMU vs. Louisiana Tech
8:00 p.m., ESPN

DECEMBER 21, 2017

Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl: Temple vs. FIU
8:00 p.m. ET, ESPN

DECEMBER 22, 2017

Bahamas Bowl: Ohio vs. UAB
12:30 p.m., ESPN

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Wyoming vs. Central Michigan
4:00 p.m., ESPN

DECEMBER 23, 2017

Birmingham Bowl: USF vs. Texas Tech
12:00 p.m., ESPN

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl: Army vs. San Diego State
3:30 p.m., ESPN

Dollar General Bowl: Appalachian State vs. Toledo
7:00 p.m., ESPN

DECEMBER 24, 2017

Hawai’i Bowl: Houston vs. Fresno State
8:30 p.m., ESPN

DECEMBER 26, 2017

Zaxby’s Heart of Dallas Bowl: Utah vs. West Virginia
1:30 p.m., ESPN

Quick Lane Bowl: Duke vs. Northern Illinois
5:15 p.m., ESPN

Cactus Bowl: UCLA vs. Kansas State
9:00 p.m., ESPN

DECEMBER 27, 2017

Walk On’s Independence Bowl: Florida State vs. Southern Mississippi
1:30 p.m., ESPN

New Era Pinstripe Bowl: Iowa vs. Boston College
5:15 p.m., ESPN

Foster Farms Bowl: Purdue vs. Arizona
8:30 p.m., FOX

Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl: Missouri vs. Texas
9:00 p.m., ESPN

DECEMBER 28, 2017

Military Bowl: Navy vs. Virginia
1:30 p.m., ESPN

Camping World Bowl: No. 19 Oklahoma State vs. No. 22 Virginia Tech
5:15 p.m., ESPN

San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl: No. 16 Michigan State vs. No. 18 Washington State
9:00 p.m., FS1

Valero Alamo Bowl: No. 13 TCU vs. No. 15 Stanford
9:00 p.m., ESPN

DECEMBER 29, 2017

Belk Bowl: Texas A&M vs. Wake Forest
1:00 p.m., ESPN

Hyundai Sun Bowl: No. 24 NC State vs. Arizona State
3:00 p.m., CBS

Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl: No. 21 Northwestern vs. Kentucky
4:30 p.m., ESPN

NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl: Utah State vs. New Mexico State
5:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network

DECEMBER 30, 2017

TaxSlayer Bowl: No. 23 Mississippi State vs. Louisville
12:00 p.m., ESPN

AutoZone Liberty Bowl: Memphis vs. Iowa State
12:30 p.m., ABC

JANUARY 1, 2018

Outback Bowl: Michigan vs. South Carolina
12:00 p.m., ESPN2

Buffalo Wild Wings Citrus Bowl: No. 14 Notre Dame vs. No. 17 LSU
1:00 p.m., ABC