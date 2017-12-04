Herm Edwards shows off fiery passion for coaching in introductory presser

Arizona State’s hiring of Herm Edwards as head coach may not have been the kind of hire that speaks loudly in the coaching carousel compared to a number of other hires, but it’s a good thing Edwards is loud enough just by entering the room.

On Monday, Arizona State brought out Edwards to meet the Arizona State media, and he was already showing he is determined and ready to get to work in his new job. Edwards set the tone for the foundation of the program Arizona State is attempting to build and offered more than a few examples of how he still has the itch to coach. Knowing there are some questions about Arizona State’s to hire Edwards, Edwards responded by letting everyone know he has never really stopped being a coach despite being away from a sideline for years.

“Turn the TV on Wednesday. I’ll be back in studio in Bristol, and I’ll be coaching football by the way,” Edwards said, referring to his current job at ESPN as a studio football analyst. “That’s what I do. I coach football.”

“You don’t forget how to coach. They’re not bringing me here to play,” Edwards said. “I can’t play, although I’ll tell you I got one hit left.”

Edwards also delivered a message that he is ready to make Arizona State a destination for Pac-12 supremacy, and he has no time to hear about USC or Stanford or UCLA.

Edwards is no doubt a great inspirational and motivational speaker, and that is one reason Arizona State welcomed Edwards to the program. Edwards also got deep about the importance of the huddle, and he discussed it in terms of football and real life in a deep and provoking dialogue.

Time will tell if this hire works out for Arizona State, but there is no question Arizona State has a coach who is ready to go to work.

