Jim Harbaugh fires Twitter shot at Mark Dantonio

If you can’t beat ’em on the field, I guess you have to attempt to do so on social media.

There was a bit of a kerfuffle Sunday afternoon when the 2017-18 bowl selections revealed that Michigan State, which had a better record than Michigan and was actually ranked in the College Football Playoff Top 25 while also beating U-M head-to-head this season, received a less-choice bid than its rival, with the Spartans heading to the Holiday Bowl and the Wolverines the higher-profile Outback Bowl on New Year’s Day. That development wasn’t lost on Mark Dantonio.

“The records are what they are,” the MSU head coach said. “I’ll just continue to concentrate on beating Michigan and let things sort of sort out.”

That tweak caught the attention of Dantonio’s U-M counterpart, with Jim Harbaugh firing a shot at MSU’s 2016 record and choppy offseason off the field.

Saw Coach D comments on continuing to "focus" on how "he" can beat Michigan. Congrats on turning around a 3-9 team, plagued with off field issues. Good for BIG to have him back. — Coach Harbaugh (@CoachJim4UM) December 4, 2017

Harbaugh is currently 1-2 against Michigan State — and 0-3 against Ohio State — while Dantonio sports an 8-3 record against Michigan. Less than two hours after Harbaugh’s tweet, Dantonio sent out the following Twitter missive.