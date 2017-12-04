Order of protection filed against Oklahoma’s leading rusher Rodney Anderson

Just two days after the field was set, we have the first official off-field issue that could have an effect on the College Football Playoff.

According to Brooke Pryor of The Oklahoman, a protective order has been filed against Oklahoma running back Rodney Anderson. The filing of the order, which can be viewed HERE, was initiated by a Courtney Jean Thornton earlier in the day Monday. Right now, a hearing on the filing has been scheduled for Dec. 18 at 11 a.m. ET.

Thus far, no details have been made available as to what led Ms. Thornton, who is reportedly an employee of the university, to seek the order of protection against the sophomore.

“We’re aware and are gathering more information,” a very brief statement from an OU spokesperson read.

Anderson currently leads the Sooners with 960 yards rushing and 11 touchdowns on the ground. He’s also caught 16 passes for 283 yards and another five touchdowns coming out of the backfield.

No. 2 Oklahoma is set to face No. 3 Georgia in the Rose Bowl New Year’s Day, with the winner facing the Clemson-Alabama winner for the right to play for the 2017 College Football Playoff championship.