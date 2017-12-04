Scott Frost bringing eight assistants with him from UCF

Scott Frost is now the head coach at Nebraska, and many of his assistants are making the trek from Orlando to Lincoln with him.
Nebraska announced the hiring of eight Central Florida assistants that are now Nebraska assistants. They are:
- Defensive coordinator Erik Chinander
- Offensive line coach Greg Austin
- Defensive line coach Mike Dawson
- Outside linebackers coach/special teams coordinator Jovan Dewitt
- Defensive backs coach Travis Fisher
- Running backs coach Ryan Held
- Quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco
“This is an outstanding group of coaches and men of tremendous character who have played a key role in our success at UCF the past two seasons,” Frost said in a statement. “They are excellent teachers, mentors and recruiters and have earned great respect from the young men who play for them. I am proud they have chosen to join our staff as we get started at Nebraska.”
Additionally, former Husker Barrett Ruud will follow Frost from UCF to Nebraska in an as-yet-undefined role. He was a quality control assistant at UCF. Austin and Held are also former Nebraska players.
Though he never went to business school, as the great Michael Scott once said, LeBron James is now the unofficial spokesman of the Ohio State fan base.
The Akron native and Cleveland resident released his official statement on Ohio State’s College Football Playoff snub and it was…. reasoned? Measured? Level-headed?
“It is what it is,” James told WKYC. “I think the committee, I think they did a great job honestly. Obviously I’m a huge Buckeye fan and we would’ve loved to be in the final four, to be able to compete for a national championship, but there’s never been a two-loss team in the final four, and if you look at the top four teams that made the final four, can you really argue? So we look forward to playing in the Rose Bowl vs. USC.”
With a calm, rational statement like that, we have to question whether LeBron is really an Ohio State fan at all.
The Associated Press released its list Monday of All-SEC performers, highlighted largely by the champions of the two divisions. Georgia’s Roquan Smith was named Defensive Player of the Year and Kirby Smart the Coach of the Year. Auburn’s Kerryon Johnson was named the Offensive Player of the Year, while Jarrett Stidham and Jake Fromm split Newcomer of the Year honors.
While the Bulldogs and Tigers hogged all the individual honors, Alabama led all clubs with eight First Team selections.
Here’s the full list
OFFENSE
QB Drew Lock, Missouri
RB Kerryon Johnson, Auburn
RB Benny Snell, Jr., Kentucky
WR A.J. Brown, Ole Miss
WR Calvin Ridley, Alabama
TE Hayden Hurst, South Carolina
C Will Clapp, LSU
C Bradley Bozeman, Alabama
OT Jonah Williams, Alabama
OT Isaiah Wynn, Georgia
OG Braden Smith, Auburn
OG Ross Piersbacher, Alabama
AP Christian Kirk, Texas A&M
PK Daniel Carlson, Auburn
DEFENSE
LB Roquan Smith, Georgia
LB Devin White, LSU
LB Rashaan Evans, Alabama
LB Arden Key, LSU
S Minkah Fitzpatrick, Alabama
S Ronnie Harrison, Alabama
CB Andreaz Williams, LSU
CB Armani Watts, Texas A&M
DE Jeff Holland, Auburn
DE Montez Sweat, Mississippi State
DT Da’Ron Payne, Alabama
DT Jeffrey Simmons, Mississippi State
Arizona State’s hiring of Herm Edwards as head coach may not have been the kind of hire that speaks loudly in the coaching carousel compared to a number of other hires, but it’s a good thing Edwards is loud enough just by entering the room.
On Monday, Arizona State brought out Edwards to meet the Arizona State media, and he was already showing he is determined and ready to get to work in his new job. Edwards set the tone for the foundation of the program Arizona State is attempting to build and offered more than a few examples of how he still has the itch to coach. Knowing there are some questions about Arizona State’s to hire Edwards, Edwards responded by letting everyone know he has never really stopped being a coach despite being away from a sideline for years.
“Turn the TV on Wednesday. I’ll be back in studio in Bristol, and I’ll be coaching football by the way,” Edwards said, referring to his current job at ESPN as a studio football analyst. “That’s what I do. I coach football.”
“You don’t forget how to coach. They’re not bringing me here to play,” Edwards said. “I can’t play, although I’ll tell you I got one hit left.”
Edwards also delivered a message that he is ready to make Arizona State a destination for Pac-12 supremacy, and he has no time to hear about USC or Stanford or UCLA.
Edwards is no doubt a great inspirational and motivational speaker, and that is one reason Arizona State welcomed Edwards to the program. Edwards also got deep about the importance of the huddle, and he discussed it in terms of football and real life in a deep and provoking dialogue.
Time will tell if this hire works out for Arizona State, but there is no question Arizona State has a coach who is ready to go to work.
Give the College Football Playoff credit where credit is due. When the system sends some teams great distances for a semifinal game and, potentially, a championship game the following week, the travel expenses can add up quickly for families of the players. The College Football Playoff will once again step in to help out with some of those expenses.
On Monday, the College Football Playoff announced it will distribute $2,500 stipends to each player playing in this year’s playoff to be used to help family members attend the games. The stipend is to be used for travel, hotel and meals to either the Rose Bowl or Sugar Bowl.
“We are delighted to continue this program for the participants of the College Football Playoff,” Bill Hancock, executive director of the College Football Playoff, said in a released statement. “It is a terrific benefit for our student-athletes and one the university presidents and conference commissioners who manage the playoff are proud to support.”
This continues an annual act of kindness for the playoff to families of players involved in the playoff. Last year, the College Football Playoff distributed $1.5 million between the four playoff participants — Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State, and Washington — to attend the Fiesta Bowl, Peach Bowl, and national championship game.
Clemson will meet Alabama in the Sugar Bowl this year in one semifinal game. Oklahoma and Georgia will meet in the Rose Bowl in the other semifinal game. The national championship game will be played in Atlanta this season.