Suspended corner Holton Hill leaving Texas early for NFL draft

Not surprisingly, Holton Hill has indeed played his last down for Texas.
Monday night, Hill announced via a statement sent out by the football program that he has decided “to forgo my senior year and turn my focus towards training for the NFL Draft.” The announcement comes nearly four weeks to the day that UT confirmed the cornerback had been suspended for the remainder of the 2017 season for unspecified violations of team rules.
Below is Hill’s statement, in its entirety:
After careful consideration with my family, I have made the decision to forgo my senior year and turn my focus towards training for the NFL Draft.
The past three years at Texas have been a great learning experience for me, and I appreciate everyone who has helped me throughout my college career, especially Coach Herman, Coach Washington, Coach Orlando and Coach Strong. I am blessed to have had the opportunity to play for such an amazing program at The University of Texas, and I know the values that have been instilled in me and lessons I’ve learned will continue to propel me forward at the next level.
I can’t say enough about the support my teammates have given me. Those guys are going to always be my teammates, and I know that bond will last way beyond our time here at Texas. I also appreciate the great fans, and even though I’m moving on, I’m always going to be a Longhorn. Thank you all for your support, the best is yet to come.
After starting three games last season, Hill had started the first nine games in 2017. At the time of his suspension, Holton was second on the team in tackles (51) and pass breakups (six). That suspension cost him the last three games of the regular season plus a bowl game
Additionally, he scored three touchdowns this year — two on interception returns and one on a blocked field goal. He did all of that scoring damage in the first two games of the season, and became the first player in a decade to have a pick-six and blocked field for a touchdown in the same game.
Hill is also the third Longhorn player to declare for the 2018 NFL draft, joining left tackle Connor Williams (HERE) and defensive back Deshon Elliott (HERE). Both of those two will be skipping UT’s Texas Bowl matchup with Missouri.
Just two days after the field was set, we have the first official off-field issue that could have an effect on the College Football Playoff.
According to Brooke Pryor of The Oklahoman, a protective order has been filed against Oklahoma running back Rodney Anderson. The filing of the order, which can be viewed HERE, was initiated by a Courtney Jean Thornton earlier in the day Monday. Right now, a hearing on the filing has been scheduled for Dec. 18 at 11 a.m. ET.
Thus far, no details have been made available as to what led Ms. Thornton, who is reportedly an employee of the university, to seek the order of protection against the sophomore.
“We’re aware and are gathering more information,” a very brief statement from an OU spokesperson read.
Anderson currently leads the Sooners with 960 yards rushing and 11 touchdowns on the ground. He’s also caught 16 passes for 283 yards and another five touchdowns coming out of the backfield.
No. 2 Oklahoma is set to face No. 3 Georgia in the Rose Bowl New Year’s Day, with the winner facing the Clemson-Alabama winner for the right to play for the 2017 College Football Playoff championship.
If you can’t beat ’em on the field, I guess you have to attempt to do so on social media.
There was a bit of a kerfuffle Sunday afternoon when the 2017-18 bowl selections revealed that Michigan State, which had a better record than Michigan and was actually ranked in the College Football Playoff Top 25 while also beating U-M head-to-head this season, received a less-choice bid than its rival, with the Spartans heading to the Holiday Bowl and the Wolverines the higher-profile Outback Bowl on New Year’s Day. That development wasn’t lost on Mark Dantonio.
“The records are what they are,” the MSU head coach said. “I’ll just continue to concentrate on beating Michigan and let things sort of sort out.”
That tweak caught the attention of Dantonio’s U-M counterpart, with Jim Harbaugh firing a shot at MSU’s 2016 record and choppy offseason off the field.
Harbaugh is currently 1-2 against Michigan State — and 0-3 against Ohio State — while Dantonio sports an 8-3 record against Michigan. Less than two hours after Harbaugh’s tweet, Dantonio sent out the following Twitter missive.
Officially, it’s a three-man race for the most prestigious trophy in all of college football. Unofficially, it’ll be a one-man show right up until this weekend’s official coronation.
Monday evening, it was announced that there will be just three finalists for the 2017 Heisman Trophy who get the trip to New York City this year’s award ceremony Saturday. Those finalists are Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson, Stanford running back Bryce Love and Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield.
Mayfield is the overwhelming favorite to claim the 2017 version of the stiff-armed trophy, with sportsbooks across the country pulling betting on the award off the board because the 2016 finalist has been viewed as a lock for the honor for nearly a month.
Jackson, of course, is the reigning Heisman winner. He could become just the second two-time winner of the award, but, yeah, probably won’t.
In fact, the only question seemingly remaining is whether or not Mayfield can claim the largest margin of victory in becoming the sixth Sooner to win the award. The largest margin of victory belongs to USC running back O.J. Simpson, who was 1,750 points clear of the field in the voting for the 1968 award; the greatest percentage of votes was Ohio State quarterback Troy Smith, who earned 91.6 percent of the vote in 2006.
Simpson, incidentally, earned 80.6 percent of the vote in the year he won the award.
With two significant openings in its athletic department, Arkansas has officially filled one of them.
UA confirmed reports from earlier in the day, announcing Monday evening that Hunter Yurachek has been hired to serve as the Razorbacks’ athletic director. Yurachek replaces Jeff Long, who was fired by the UA administration Nov. 15 after nearly a decade in the job.
Yurachek received a five-year, $850,000 contract. The move on from Long will cost the university an additional $4 million-plus
“I am thrilled to welcome Hunter to the Razorback family,” said chancellor Joseph Steinmetz in a statement. “He possesses the experience, the management skills and the passion to have an immediate impact on our university. I know that as Razorbacks around our state and country get to know him, they will know that we are in good hands. We welcome Hunter, Jennifer and their children to Arkansas.”
Yurachek had spent the past two-plus years in the same job at Houston. He also served as the AD at Coastal Carolina prior to that.
“The opportunity to serve the Razorback program is both humbling and exciting,” said Yurachek. “There is so much already in place, and we will quickly build on that foundation to win championships. We will do so with integrity and while continuing to be a great source of pride for the entire state of Arkansas. I want to thank Chancellor Steinmetz and those involved with the search process. Jennifer, [I] and our family cannot wait to join the Arkansas Razorback family.”
Yurachek’s biggest and most important task moving forward will be to hire a new head football coach. Bret Bielema was fired by the university at the end of the 2017 regular season after five seasons in Fayetteville, and Yurachek’s time at the school will be largely marked by the success — or failure — of finding a replacement.